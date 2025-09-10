This original article was published on September 11, 2024, but since that time, there has been an abundance of new reporting on this issue. I will include a few of the additional key findings from here in Bold Font for further review.

It is imperative we get this right. Because once the American people recognize that this horrendous attack could not have occurred without our own government assisting in the planning, orchestrating, and covering, all the other tyrannical acts we are facing today will start to make more sense.

For most all Americans, 9-11 was life changing. For me it came in the form of seeking retribution and making things right! I was proud and eager to serve our beloved country in the Marine Corps through seven combat tours to the Middle East after the attacks.

When the government and the media shared the news of the 19 terrorists from Saudi Arabia, slamming planes into the Twin Towers, Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, I believed every word, why wouldn’t I, why wouldn’t anyone?

Shortly afterwards, I heard people say the attacks of 9-11 were an inside job and that the Twin Towers and building seven were not taken down by aircraft or fires, but controlled detonations. I thought these people were nuts and “conspiracy theorists,” a term I dislike, because it is a term used to discount people exposing truths the globalists want hidden, and we need the truth.

Why would our government with the aid of the media deliberately harm its own country and kill its own citizens, sparking two wars in the Middle East that went on for decades and cost significant blood and treasure? There is no way our government and media would do such a thing.

After experiencing firsthand the duplicitous conduct of our own government and those in elected office, I have become more critical and in doing so realize they have succumbed and been ravaged by the cancer of the Sabbatean Globalist ideology.

It is with great sorrow to say, but today, I no longer believe our government and the narrative they pushed on what happened on 9-11. The more I learn, the more I realize how sinister and evil our government is, and how they have lied on every major issue for my entire life.

The data confirming this is not in the open, but becomes overwhelming the further you dig, research and learn.

The facts surrounding this treacherous act continue to trickle out; however, this is what we do know:

· We know there are over three thousands credible and credentialed professionals that have committed to exposing the truth about 9-11 through their organization called Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, and they have debunked the government narrative to the one below based on their expertise and experience:

o The WTC towers 1 and 2 were designed to withstand impacts by a commercial jet aircraft and they did so.

o Incendiaries and explosives that had been pre-planted in the tower were detonated within hours after the planes impact to cause the destruction of the buildings.

o The gravity impacts of the upper parts of the buildings on the lower parts would have been insufficient to cause them to collapse. Explosives and incendiaries were necessary to cause the failure of the buildings.

o Studies of the collapse mechanisms and evidence of the incendiaries in the debris prove that the explosives (nano-thermite + possibly others) had been placed in the buildings prior to the plane impacts and detonated to cause failures.

o WTC building 7 was also brought down by pre-planted explosives in a controlled demolition according to the evidence.

· We know through the expert investigative research by Rebekah Roth, a thirty-year flight attendant that cell phones in 2001 did not work on planes. That there were a dozen Federal Aviation Administration war-games taking place on 9-11. When the flight attendants called in there was no jet noise and most likely the planes were in a hanger, on the ground, and not in the air, as the crew, were reading scripts, given to them by handlers. There is so much more evidence found in her series of books on the subject found on her web page Methodical Illusion.

· On September 10, 2001, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announced that the Department of Defense could not account for 2.3 trillion dollars.

· In 1995 the central bankers got together to determine how to fix the U.S. budget and pension problems. They realized the budget was too far-gone and the pension system could not be fixed mathematically. This means the only way to fix the pension system was to push benefits to a later age or reduce life expectancy. They ended up deciding to stop investing in America and to invest in a global technocracy starting in 1997.

· We know that after 9-11, U.S. defense spending grew significantly, with the total cost of post-9-11 wars reaching over $8 trillion by FY2022, including both the Pentagon's base budget and overseas operations.

· We know this increase in defense spending was needed in order to facilitate increased skimming from the budget, referenced by Donald Rumsfeld above.

· We know through extensive research, there is now more than 21 trillion dollars of unauthorized spending, money that is unaccounted for, which came predominately from the Department of Defense budget.

· We know that 9-11 brought on the Patriot Act, which allows the intelligence apparatus / globalists to monitor everything we are doing.

· We know that after 9-11, from the direction of Israel, in order to remake the Middle East in their favor, the US Military committed to doing regime change in seven countries. To date, six of the seven, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Lebanon, Libya, and Syria, have had civil war or regime change. The remaining country is Iran and the US is escalating that conflict.

· We know Larry Silverstein who owned the World Trade Center (WTC) added an insurance policy covering terrorism six weeks prior to the attack.

· We know Larry Silverstein, who would take breakfast meetings every day at the Top of the World restaurant in the WTC, on 9-11 went to a dermatologist appointment instead, saving his life.

· We know in addition to Silverstein missing work on 9-11, coincidently, so did Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald at the time, and now current Commerce Secretary. On top of Silverstein and Lutnick missing work that day in the Towers, there are multiple reports that over 4,000 Ashkenazi’s also missed work that day in both the Towers and Pentagon.

· We know Larry Silverstein with Frank Lloyd, bought the WTC, which at the time was half-empty and full of asbestos, which they were liable for the removal. An estimate on the cost for removing all the asbestos was in the billions. Coincidently, the buildings were destroyed in the 9-11 attacks; Larry and Frank never had to pay for the removal of asbestos and ended up getting a 4.5 billion dollar insurance settlement.

· We know Larry Silverstein had plans to rebuild on the WTC complex land and that building seven was the starting point for the new construction. Larry went on to acknowledge he gave the command to “pull it” a term used to describe executing a controlled detonation, and building seven imploded.

· We know the identified pilots, with minimal training in a Cessna, would not be able to fly a large commercial airline, let alone complete the very complex maneuvers reported. This information comes from numerous credentialed and credible pilots that support 9/11 Pilots for Truth.

· We know that it would be impossible for planes to fly above their max operating velocity (VMO) without suffering severe velocity damage and/or destruction. However, it was reported the planes, AA11, UA175, AA77 & UA93 reported to have been used in the 9-11 attacks, flew almost 200 miles per hour beyond their VMO without suffering any damage or destruction.

· We know there was not one piece of an airplane’s fuselage, engine, or wing outside the Pentagon after it was “reported” a plane crashed into the building. There are numerous videos and pictures out there covering the attack on the Pentagon, one of the most monitored buildings in the world, but again, not one with any indication a plane hit the building.

· We know the damage done to the Pentagon matches what we would expect from a missile attack, not hit by a commercial airliner.

· We know through on site video of the crash site in Shanksville, PA, that there was no wreckage or indication a plane crashed at that location. There was only a smoking hole and no remnants of a plane.

· We know that there are several videos pushed out that show a plane hitting the South Tower, however, there is a glitch with the graphics and the wing of the plane, shows up behind a building it is in front of, indicating the plane was computer generated.

· We know there are several video clips from sources outside of the news, that show the South Tower blowing up, with no visual of a plane hitting the building.

· We know there are numerous first hand reports from witnesses in and around towers stating, there were several explosions heard when the Twin Towers came down, indicating they were brought down by controlled detonations and not from an airplane.

· We know there were several angled cuts found on the steel beams on 9-11, the same type of cuts you would make to conduct a controlled demolition.

· We know there are reports that six of the 19 Saudi hijackers are still alive and corporate media journalists have worked hard to denounce these reports.

· We know that we do not have a single voice sound bite from the four cockpit voice recorders. For flight AA11, the plane hit the first tower, we were told they could not find the cockpit voice recorder. For flight UA175, the plane that hit the second tower, we were told they could not find the cockpit voice recorder. For Flight AA77, the plane that hit the Pentagon, we were told that the cockpit voice recorder was found but the data was unusable. This is very odd, because the Black Boxes are built to withstand extreme heat and pressure. For flight UA93, we were told that the cockpit voice recorder was found and that the data was in good condition, but for some reason, the data was never released to the public.

· Although we do not have all the facts, we know the narrative pushed by the Sabbatean Globalists that have taken over our government and media is false. There are too many abnormalities and inconsistencies.

The Sabbatean Globalists cannot survive the truth and they have been hiding the truth on this evil attack for 24 years. The sooner they are exposed, the sooner we can end the tyranny, enforce swift and severe justice and make America the country we always thought she was.

Let’s Roll!