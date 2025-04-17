The attacks of 9-11 greatly facilitated the agenda for the Sabbatean Globalists to drive the Great Reset. The attacks created a reason for war and regime change in seven countries in the Middle East, instill the Patriot Act and Real ID for better surveillance and control of the people, and grow the defense budget, the primary money source the same Sabbatean Globalists were fleecing.

If the American and global population knew the truth about what really happened on 9-11, it would expose an evil unimaginable and cause a Great Awakening. The false narrative around 9-11 is just the start. Virtually every major event that has taken place in America, and often abroad, going back over a century, have been covered with lies and a false narratives.

After the attacks of 9-11, I deployed to the Middle East 7 times, to include leading the first infantry company of Marines into Baghdad on the “March Up,” in the spring of 2003, because I thought it was the right thing to do.

When people said it was an inside job, for over two decades, I said no way and referenced the lies I received from our government and corporate media. Today, that has all changed, the data confirms, the narrative pushed by our government and corporate media, were all lies, and the horrendous attacks of 9-11 where orchestrated from within.

Tucker Carlson recently conducted an interview with former Congressman Curt Weldon, a Republican from Pennsylvania (1987-2007).

After twenty years in congress, Congressman Weldon was about to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee when he publicly questioned the accuracy of the 9-11 report. In retaliation, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter’s house and ended his political career. At 77, Weldon has decided to tell the truth about what actually happened on September 11, 2001. The interview can be found by clicking here.

An article I wrote last September titled, 9-11 A DAY OF TREASON, can be found by clicking here.

Please watch, read and share far and wide, for only when we learn the truth about the evil trying to destroy us, will we be able to defeat it.

God help us!