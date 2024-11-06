President Javier Milei of Argentina lists all of the “collectivist variants” while speaking at Davos. The WEF removed his mention of both "Nazis" and "national socialists" from their captions.

I think the term Nazi needs to be used with extreme caution, but in this scenario, it could not be more appropriate. I have written about this subject matter previously, one such article, written over a year and a half ago, can be found by clicking here.

America was blessed last night with President Trump’s historic victroy for his second term as President. This victory was no doubt huge, but it was only a battle. The war we have witnessed against God, Family, Country and the Constitution by the globalists over the last several decades but amplified over the last four years, still rages.

If you needed proof, just listen to Kamala’s concession speech, as she confirms, “I am here to say, while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign.”

The fight that fueled her campaign was directed at destroying America in order to usher in a one world government. Hence the reason she deliberately opened the border, spent recklessly crashing the economy and setting record inflation, provoking two wars and much more.

I was blown away by the documentary called “Splintering Babylon.” This documentary is deep, well researched and exposes an evil hiding in plain sight, the Nazi influence in the founding of major Western institutions such as the CIA, NATO, and the United Nations.

The Nazi’s have always had global ambitions for complete control.

Caution, this documentary should only be viewed by patriots committed to right and freedom! The documentary can be found by clicking here

May God Continue to Bless America!