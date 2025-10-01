The briefing to senior ranking military members in Quantico, VA was a call to war, first against the domestic resistance that will not support this administration’s unconstitutional actions, and secondly, against foreign adversaries that will interfere with the unfolding of the dystopian New World Order.

The first take away from the remarks by Trump and Hegseth to the senior ranking military members in Quantico, VA on 30 September 2025, is that it was a call to war!

First, against any domestic resistance that will not support the unconstitutional acts of this administration, already taken and what appears to be planned.

Secondly, against any foreign adversary, along with the United Nations, that will get in the way of creating the dystopian New World Order (NWO), most specifically, Iran, Russia, and the remaining BRICS countries.

Consider the following statement by Trump:

“These service members are following in a great and historic military tradition from protecting frontier communities to chasing outlaws and bandits in the Wild West, our history is full with military heroes who took on all enemies foreign and DOMESTIC. You know that phrase very well, that’s what the Oath says foreign and DOMESTIC. Well we also have DOMESTIC. George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Grover Cleveland, George Bush, and others all used the armed forces to keep DOMESTIC order and peace.”

Trump said the quiet parts out-load. However, it should be clear to anyone paying attention to what is going on. The issue is never the issue when you are dealing with a government rotten to the core and committed to the oppressive NWO created through the Great Reset resulting in a one-world government that will put “we” the people into a digital concentration camp.

This briefing by Trump and Hegseth was another deliberate act designed to encourage senior ranking military members to not hesitate to suppress any uprisings from domestic patriots committed to God, Family, Country, and the Constitution, who may call out despotic acts of a tyrannical government.

Trump has already pushed the National Guard into Washington, D.C., Memphis, Chicago, Portland, New Orleans, and as many as 14 more cities to come.

This is not about security, as Trump says, it is about control and suppression. We do not need the National Guard to police our cities; our police can do the job as long as they have the support and resources from their elected officials.

If that support is not there, then pressure can be applied on the elected officials. However, this is about the National Guard being a federal asset, which Trump can command when his actions incite an uprising, to which he is certainly planning.

Make no mistake about it Trump is very concerned about a domestic uprising based off of unconstitutional actions he plans on taking which will expose his commitment, not to the Constitution, but a very tyrannical agenda.

If you need further confirmation, please see what else Trump said:

“Last month I signed an Executive Order (EO) to provide training for a Quick Reaction Force that can help quell civil disturbances. This is going to be a big thing for the people in this room, because it is the enemy from within and we have to handle it before it gets out of control…”

This Administration is not even trying to hide their coming actions will incite civil unrest; they are planning for it in the open!

Consider what the Pentagon just did. The Pentagon just stepped up journalist / media restrictions, now requiring approval before reporting even unclassified info. What are Trump and Hegseth hiding from the American people and what do they not want them to know?

“If the news about our military must first be approved by the government, then the public is no longer getting independent reporting. It is getting only what officials want them to see [aka Propaganda].” ~ Mike Balsamo

Just like clockwork, this sinister script continues to unfold. Trump signs an EO to train a Quick Reaction Force to quell civil unrest. Additionally, he signs a separate EO banning flag burning, which one would expect to happen if the government acts in a totalitarian fashion.

Now the Pentagon is starting to censor everything coming out of the building, and Trump and Hegseth are giving a dog whistle for a call to war, first domestically, then secondly, against foreign adversaries getting in the way of the NWO.

The censorship by Trump and Hegseth on information coming out of the Pentagon alone is a direct attack on our First Amendment!

One would think that the senior ranking military members, the same ones addressed today by Trump and Hegseth, would do something, but instead they sat quietly like scared kittens, deliberately ignoring the Oath, to which they swore to.

It is true; there is a protocol to remain silent during partisan political events, for all members of the military, but that does not allow them to forgo their Oath to support and defend the Constitution!

The military is structured to support the government and take lawful orders from the Commander in Chief, however, when the orders are no longer lawful and are unconstitutional, the senior ranking military members have an obligation to stand up and earn their pay!

It is well known that 90% of the time, members in the military will not deserve the pay they get, and that 10% of the time, no matter what they are paid, it will not be enough.

It is during the 10% of the time when heroes arise showing great courage, often in combat, but in this case, by standing up to tyranny and the attacks on our Constitution from within, Domestic!

Sadly these same senior ranking military members have a terrible track record for standing up and fighting for right and freedom. Instead, they have capitulated to despotism and demonstrated they are not war fighters, but risk adverse careerists.

If this were not the case, why would it take an event like today to have Hegseth tell them what a war fighter looks like?

· Where were these senior ranking military members when DEI was being pushed down their throat? Did any of them stand up and say this is crazy and will destroy us, or did they start giving speeches on how diversity is a strength?

· Where were these senior ranking military members when the Pentagon began paying for sex changes for people with gender dysphoria, a serious mental disorder? Did any of them stand up and push back, or did they just capitulate and go along with retired General Milley, who said there was no problem with transgender troops.

· Where were these senior ranking military members when the mandate for an unconstitutional experimental vaccine, bio-weapon, was forced on the troops? Did any one of them stand up and look out for their troops, or did they just capitulate and push their troops to get the bio-weapon and take it themselves? Combat Journalist Michael Yon may have said it best when he said the following:

“Civilization is being destroyed. Generals and Admirals should be resigning en-masse. I find it deeply bothersome when the puppets continue to salute Biden [now Trump] while grinding our young people into mulch under jabs and communist indoctrination [soon totally provoked wars].”

· Where were these senior ranking military members when the previous administration opened up the border and allowed in an invasion of terrorists, cartel members, gang-bangers, and illegal aliens? Did any of them even say a word to address this lethal military act of invasion or just play the role of spectator?

· Where were these senior ranking military members when the evidence was overwhelming and confirming Biden conducted treason by taking tens of millions from the Chinese and then gave them aid and comfort? Did any of them even attempt to do the right thing and support their Oath and call out this traitor or did they just look the other way?

· Where were these senior ranking military members when Trump and his administration lied about Epstein, calling it a hoax and saying he had no client list or blackmail operation? Did any of them even consider that exposing this Satanist pedophile ring is likely the most critical act to ensure our Nation’s survival?

Our military has not won a war since World War II (WWII) excluding “Operation Desert Storm” a skirmish that lasted less than 100 hours, so we are not even going to count that.

For a nation to win wars, it needs an honorable and committed government, war fighters, especially at the senior ranks, and the support of the population. Since WWII our government has rotted from the inside out, our senior ranking military members have morphed into risk adverse careerists, and our population is completely tired of the war racket!

Let us not forget what a real war fighter looks like. Take General Smedley Butler, not only was he twice a recipient of the Medal of Honor and the most decorated Marine of his time, but after fighting in the Boxer Rebellion, Mexican Revolution, the Banana Wars, and World War I, he retired and showed even more courage as a whistleblower and anti-war activist!

General Butler upon retirement realized “War is a Racket,” he wrote a book with the same title and talked to anyone that would listen on the subject. In short, his brilliant and accurate premise is as follows:

“War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and losses are in lives … A racket is best described, I believe as something that is not what it seems to be to the majority of the people. Only a small inside group, knows what it is really about … It is conducted for the benefit of the very few at the expense of the very many.”

It is not a coincidence that the Trump Administration changed the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War at this time. It is not a coincidence that America has never won a war when it had a Department of Defense. It is not a coincidence; with a Department of War, there will be an all-out effort to win the next war.

Make no mistake about it, we have already treaded into World War III, and have been dabbling in it for some time. Consider the proxy war with Russia in the Ukraine that started years ago, the bombings in Iran, and destruction in Gaza, but things will escalate, most likely due to a false flag attack, which will be blamed on the Iranians and/or Russians.

There is significant evidence that the escalation between Israel and Iran will be the official start of World War III planned to bring in the NWO.

Remember what General Wesley Clark was told in the Pentagon ten days after the inside job of 9-11. The plan was to conduct regime change in seven countries to reshape the Middle East in favor of Israel and Bibi Netanyahu.

Since then, there has been regime change in six of the seven countries, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, and the last is Iran! The start of World War III is coming and soon.

The Sabbatean Globalists pushing the NWO control Israel, the US and most UN countries and they are seeking a Greater Israel, an area much larger than its current state. The seven countries listed above are all encroaching Greater Israel’s borders and needed to be neutralized.

As David A. Hughes, PhD states in the Solari Report titled Omniwar:

“Historically, fundamental sociopolitical and economic change on a global scale, as is required by the “Great Reset,” has only been possible through world war.”

Consider again, what Trump said:

“We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military, National Guard, but military.”

Again, Trump said the quiet parts out-load. He wants to use our cities and civilian population to train the military and National Guard - for WAR:

· This is the reason Trump changed the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

· This is the reason Trump is going to spend over 1 trillion dollars on the Department of War budget next year.

· This is the reason Trump is pushing larger recruitment numbers.

· This is the reason Trump is giving a 3.8% pay raise to members of the military.

· This is the reason Trump is pushing NATO countries to increase their investments for war to 5%.

· This is the reason Trump said we need to make weapons faster.

Senior ranking military members, you have failed miserably in the past in your commitment to the Oath of Office you swore to, confirming you would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Trump and Hegseth gave you a call to war, first against the domestic resistance that will not support this administration’s unconstitutional actions, and then against foreign adversaries that will interfere with the unfolding of the dystopian New World Order that will destroy freedom, not just in the US but globally.

For the sake of God, Family, Country and the Constitution, do not fail your Oath again!

American Patriots we must all stand together with our Military, Oath Keepers, Truth Tellers, Whistle Blowers, War Fighters, and Smedley Butlers!

May God Help Us!

Miscellaneous Points:

- Please understand this brief by Trump and Hegseth was part of a requirement for all Sabbatean Globalist. They must tell us what they are going to do before they do it, it is called predictive programing. If we let them do menacing acts they told us they would do without holding them accountable, the blame is on us. We must hold them accountable always!

- Nothing Hegseth said should have been news or enlightening to any rational being, let alone a war fighter. It was war-fighting 101, the bedrock of the military. I was embarrassed for those in the room to have to listen to such rudimentary points being presented, but also realizing, it was their silence and consent over the years, that allowed the military to be so degraded to make those words even relevant. Fighting for right and freedom must be eternal, not just when it is convenient and does not cause backlash!

- The Golden Dome is not what they are telling us. It is less about security and more about control – trans-humanism!

- When Trump talks about Canada being the 51st state, he is showing his hand and the fact he is pushing for the Club of Rome map of the world with 10 Regions.

Larry Kaifesh retired from the Marine Corps after 28 years with seven combat tours to the Middle East after the attacks of 9-11, before he realized they were an inside job. Larry as a Commandant of a military academy was fired for providing informed consent on the COVID bio-weapon shot and remains committed to truth and transparency the fuel for a civilized society.