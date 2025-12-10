“Imagine if you will, a group of satanic, globalists, saturated in our government, seeking a New World Order, with a one-world government that wants to eliminate half of humanity and put the other half into a digital concentration camp to serve the ruling class. This can only happen if America and her Constitution are destroyed, and that can only happen if Patriots who love God, Family, Country, and the Constitution are taken out or jailed, before the satanic, globalists, saturated in our government go horrifically tyrannical.”

Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi, is ordering the FBI to “compile a list of groups or entities engaging in acts that may constitute domestic terrorism,” according to a Justice Department memo.

The memo, which was obtained by journalist Ken Klippenstein, expands upon National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7), a directive signed by Donald Trump in late September that demanded a “national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts.”

It is not a coincidence; this sounds a lot like Melania Trump’s call for pre-crime policing after the Minneapolis shooting, by using a very sophisticated and creepy AI mass surveillance tool.

Once again, we see the Hegelian Dialectic; Problem - school shooting, Reaction - people fearful, Solution - AI mass surveillance tool used to lock people up pre-crime. Is this not exactly what satanic, globalists, saturated in our government would want before ushering in something horrific and tyrannical that would result in civil unrest?

“For months, major media outlets have largely blown off the story of NSPM-7, thinking it was all just Trump bluster and too crazy to be serious,” Klippenstein wrote. “But a memo like this one shows you that the administration is absolutely taking this seriously—even if the media are not—and is actively working to operationalize NSPM-7.”

It appears NSPM-7 could be the start of a new “war on terrorism,” but with one small twist, those labeled “terrorists” will be the most patriotic Constitutional supporting Americans, that don’t support their dystopian agenda.

A Call to War

The first take away from the remarks by Trump and Hegseth to the senior ranking military members in Quantico, VA on 30 September 2025, is that it was a call to war, with an emphasis, on American citizens.

The point was made clear, do what you are told, or lose your job.

We saw the same type of evil threats on Americans when they were mandated to take a “vaccine,” bio-weapon, or lose their job. We now have data showing over 50 million have died from that bio-weapon.

Please consider the following statements made by Trump in Quantico:

- “These service members are following in a great and historic military tradition from protecting frontier communities to chasing outlaws and bandits in the Wild West, our history is full with military heroes who took on all enemies foreign and DOMESTIC. You know that phrase very well, that’s what the Oath says foreign and DOMESTIC. Well we also have DOMESTIC. George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Grover Cleveland, George Bush, and others all used the armed forces to keep DOMESTIC order and peace.”

- “Last month I signed an Executive Order (EO) to provide training for a Quick Reaction Force that can help quell civil disturbances. This is going to be a big thing for the people in this room, because it is the enemy from within and we have to handle it before it gets out of control…”

- “We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military, National Guard, but military.”

On a later date and separate Turning Point event at Ole Miss, JD Vance forced in the following comment, which echoed Trump’s call to war:

“Part of America First, is ensuring that we never ask you to go and do the American peoples business unless it is in the interest of the USA.”

These comments appear to be a dog whistle for a potential unlawful or unjust order they plan on giving in the near future. Because of this, I made a short video on 18 Nov. 2025 and posted it on social media encouraging Americans to talk to their friends and family members in the military and law enforcement about anticipating an unlawful order and being prepared to resist such an order. The video can be found HERE.

Some Democrats appear to have the same concerns, for a week later, they made a similar video, reminding the troops to refuse unlawful or unconstitutional orders.

National Guard Deployments

In addition to the push for digital IDs and REAL IDs, Trump has sent National Guard troops into four Democratic-led cities, starting with Washington DC, and has threatened to send them to several more, claiming they are needed to crack down on crime and protect federal immigration facilities and officers.

These National Guard deployments, and the White House’s rhetoric around them, have regularly conflated violent crime and illegal immigration into a single crisis, blurring the lines around the role of the Guard and federal agents.

Stephen Miller, a senior aide to Trump in his first term, and now Trump’s right hand man on immigration — have long talked about using the National Guard to help with mass deportations and immigration raids, despite U.S. laws broadly preventing the military from being used for domestic policing. To get around those laws, both Trump and Miller have talked about invoking the Insurrection Act, which allows the president to deploy the military within the U.S. in certain situations.

This is the same Stephen Miller, who said the quite part aloud when he said; Trump has “plenary authority,” exposing the administration’s authoritarian mindset before CNN cut him off. According to AI Overview, “plenary authority” means complete, full, or absolute power over a specific subject, allowing someone to act without needing further approval.

Legal experts, activists and watchdog groups worry the Trump administration could fundamentally change the way the military is used on U.S. soil, specifically raising concerns for patriotic truth tellers exposing the lies being pushed by the government and their propaganda arm, corporate media.

In Summary

The call to war made in Quantico, the deployment of the National Guard and the list Bondi is creating are all indicators the satanic, globalists, saturating our government, are planning to take significant actions in 2026 to fulfill their New World Order agenda.

If this is true, which the evidence supports, it is imperative to share far and wide, for if the enemy cannot survive the truth, we shall let them die.

Let’s pray this is not true … however, I think we all know it is.

“To oppose corruption in government is the highest obligation of patriotism.”

— G. Edward Griffin