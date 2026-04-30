This Just In

Cole Tomas Allen, the person accused of storming the White House Correspondence Dinner with weapons, interned at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory … How convenient. Still do not think our government is rotten to the core and creating these evil rituals flush with symbolism?

Crazy Coincidences

I am going to say the quite part out loud regarding the disappearances and deaths of at least 12 scientists, researchers and staffers who worked on nuclear and space programs - their deaths and disappearances are not coincidences.

All of them appear to have been working on technology that would destroy a trillion dollar industry – OIL and/or shed truth to a potential lie/false flag event like an alien invasion or religious event associated with the rapture or apocalypse using technology in the vein of Project Bluebeam. Franklin D. Roosevelt may have said it best roughly 100 years ago when he said:

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”

In other words, it is not a coincidence that we just had the fake Artemis II space mission, Obama speaking about aliens, regular reports that data centers are consuming massive amounts of energy and amazingly, Trump’s company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), announced (on December 18, 2025), a major $6 billion all-stock merger with TAE Technologies, a nuclear fusion startup. Fusion energy is the solution to the massive amounts of energy needed to power AI, according to, you guessed it, the World Economic Forum.

Important Side Note: On January 7th, 1943. Nikola Tesla dies alone in a New York hotel, room 3327. The FBI seizes everything — every blueprint, every notebook, every pattern. Tesla was working on wireless energy, free electricity, technology that could not be metered, taxed or sold. Then the FBI made a mistake, they brought in an MIT Professor and engineer to examine the documents, his name, not coincidentally, was Dr. John G. Trump — Donald Trump’s uncle.

The Trump family has been guarding Tesla’s secrets for over eight decades. Three generations, one chosen bloodline, were the keepers of the most dangerous knowledge. Free energy, healing frequencies, quantum technology, med beds didn’t come from nowhere, neither did the QFS, they came from Tesla.

I find it interesting that once this technology got into the hands of the FBI and Dr. Trump, there was a deliberate increase in top secret projects taking place in New Mexico. Then, shortly afterwards in 1947, we have the Roswell, New Mexico incident of a reported downed UFO.

I personally do not believe we ever found a UFO and that all the alien talk is a distraction to cover for something very sinister, another false flag by our government, this time, a UFO/religious event, using the technology discovered by Tesla or others to further manipulate we the people.

The goal of Trump’s company is to become one of the first publicly traded fusion energy firms to build a utility-scale plant for AI energy needs. The deal combines TMTG’s capital access with TAE’s technology, with plans to start building a 50-megawatt fusion plant in 2026.

Please note that Trump’s transaction took place just three days after the death of Nuno Loureiro, the late MIT plasma physicist and fusion researcher who was shot at his residence in Brookline, Massachusetts then died from his injuries the following day on December 15, 2025. Authorities have connected Loureiro’s murder to Cláudio Manuel Neves Valente, who was the perpetrator of the shooting at Brown University that occurred three days prior. Valente purportedly committed suicide in his storage unit after the shootings.

This does not prove Donald Trump had anything to do with the murder of Loureiro, or the mysterious deaths and disappearances of the other scientists. However, if I were a betting man, I would go all in, that Trump, the evil con, is heavily behind it to enrich himself and his family, and to position them as key players in this fusion energy industry. Fusion energy is essential to help bring in the evil and dystopian New World Order (NWO).

Let’s face it, Trump is an evil con who has lied on virtually everything and has grifted more money to his family from his time in the White House than anyone before him by far. Just look at how Trump and his family have raked in over $1.4 billion dollars in his first year of his second term, peddling worthless crypto, tied to influence and access to the White House.

If this was not evil and corrupt enough, Trump’s two sons, Eric and Donald Jr. are now backing a company seeking Pentagon, contracts to sell drones to Gulf Coast Countries while they are under attack from Iran a country Trump chose to go to war against. It is not a coincidence that this war is being extended, escalated and will lead to boots on the ground, to ensure massive destruction and death to the very many, as the very few like Trump, his family and his cronies will make a killing, no pun intended. War is a racket and always has been for the evil at the expense of God, family, and Constitution loving patriots!

There is a clear pattern, that whenever a scientist nears a breakthrough that threatens the global energy / pharmaceutical / industrial monopoly, when they own the key to freeing humanity from the chains of debt and dependence; they become a tragedy, a lone wolf victim, or a suicide.

This is not the first time we have seen someone one the verge of sharing world-changing technology, that would upset the establishment, experience an untimely death. Consider Eugene Mallove another MIT scientist and cold fusion advocate who was killed on his own property, just as his research was gaining ground, and Stanley Meyer, who collapsed outside of a restaurant screaming “they poisoned me,” after demonstrating a water powered engine for automobiles.

There is evidence Loureiro was getting ready to share something big that could change the world and energy sector forever.

In a world of no coincidences, the timing of the death of Loureriro and Trump’s investment into fusion energy should raise questions. Who stood to benefit from the death of Loureriro? Who is pushing AI hard? Who is seeking fusion energy to fuel the AI data centers? Who stands to make a ton of money? Who is totally consumed with money? Who is evil enough to conduct such heinous crimes in order to destroy freedom and enslave humanity and who said, “I don’t think there is anything going to get me into Heaven?” Coincidentally, the answer to all those questions is Trump.

Trump

The Satanic Pedophile Globalists, which are predominately but not exclusively Zionist Ashkenazis, at the top of banking, politics, industry, media, entertainment, education, and health care, are committed to the malevolent NWO. It should be clear to all critical thinkers Trump was put in place to lead this effort and by taking control of this technology to support the cause, fits perfectly into their playbook.

Let us just look at the following; Trump is the Great Deceiver, who said all the right things starting in 2015, in order to take on the role of the Judas Goat to lead the sheep to slaughter. The Democrats helped drive people to Trump with their ridiculous positions and activities.

Things changed after the inauguration in 2025, when the first people Trump had in the White House, was Larry Ellison, who now owns/controls Tik Tok, Sam Altman the CEO of Open AI, & Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank to announce Project Stargate, the largest AI infrastructure project and critical component for their malicious NWO.

We now learned, like we would expect from an evil con man, Trump’s Ballroom was NEVER “privately funded.” His latest grift is attached to your tax dollars and the death of the First Amendment!

The Government Looking into the Deaths and Disappearances of Scientists

The highest levels of the federal government are paying attention to a list of people who have gone missing or died, citing concerns about their connections to scientific research, some of it potentially classified.

The list includes multiple scientists, spans several years and involves a patchwork of people from different backgrounds and circumstances. The White House, multiple federal agencies, and members of Congress have said they are taking a closer look at whether there are connections between the 12 cases currently. National security concerns finally prompted a House Oversight Committee investigation.

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) sent letters to FBI Director Kash Patel, NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Defense/War Secretary Pete Hegseth, seeking information on the deaths and disappearances, and “the processes and procedures in place to protect American scientific secrets and ensure personnel safety.”

If the paragraphs above look like a sick joke, congratulations, you have proven to be a courageous and critical thinker able to see truths, in this world of lies. Not only has our Federal Government and every department and agency within it not done their job, they have lied to us on every major issue with nefarious intent.

Consider what happened to Biden who committed treason by opening up the border facilitating an invasion, and who took tens of millions of dollars from the Chinese and then give them aid and comfort – Nothing. What happened with the Epstein Files, where there are over 1,000 victims – Nothing, not even a single arrest to include Trump who is in the files over a million times and accused of raping children! As for 9-11, COVID and the chem-trails poisoning the entire country, our government is behind them all … and will never look into them unless we the people rise up in mass and demand justice or we have a brave whistleblower willing to expose those behind these evil heinous crimes.

Anthony Weiner’s (aka Carlos Danger) Laptop

We have seen this movie before. Consider the former NY Congressman Anthony Weiner’s (aka Carlos Danger) laptop seized by the FBI and NYPD detectives, on September 16, 2016, based on his sexting with minor females. See the pattern here? At the time, he happened to be married to Huma Abedin, one of Hillary Clinton’s closest aides.

On the laptop there was a file labeled, “Life Insurance” upon opening, there are numerous credible reports stating that whatever was in the files was so horrific, that it made hardened NYPD detectives puke. It is recounted that the video found in the file was of a satanic ritual, the mutilation of a young girl who had her face peeled off and worn by Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin in order to scare the young girl so that her blood could be harvested for adrenochrome.

This sounds crazy right, until you understand the enemy and their tactics. The silence by the FBI and NYPD on these files are deafening! No action has been taken and nothing has been shared with the public – yes, our government is rotten to the core to include our agencies and departments, not everyone, but those at the top calling the shots. They would not have gotten there if they were not, just look at the current administration.

Coincidentally, nine NYPD officers committed suicide in one year, 2019. The year before, in 2018, there was a total of four suicides in the department. Allegedly, those that committed suicide or were “suicided” had all seen the files. Although we cannot confirm this at this time, we do know there is no such thing as coincidences, especially in politics or events of this matter.

January 6

Something similar occurred with the Capitol Hills Police after the January 6, 2021 “event” where the data and reports to include two amazing documentaries, called THE WAR ON TRUTH and CAPITOL PUNISHMENT directed by my friend, Chris Burgard, for full disclosure. These and countless other sources paint a clear picture; January 6 was an internal orchestrated event with nefarious intent!

In this case, four officers of the Capitol Hills Police, who were there that day and saw what was going on, committed suicide or were “suicided” just months after January 6. Additionally, there was the death of the former Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Michael Stenger who played a role in security on January 6 and whom resigned the following day. He was found dead at his home from unrevealed causes on June 27, 2022.

What Happened to the Scientists and Researchers?

I am going to tackle this in a slightly unorthodox manner, mostly because of the lies, censorship, and propaganda pushed by our government, we know only what they want us to know, and thus we have to capitalize on what we do know, with an emphasis on the enemy’s tactics, techniques, and procedures. We know this enemy cannot survive the truth, so to survive they must suppress, censor or kill it!

I think it is safe to say the scientists and researchers knew the truth about matters that could interfere with a coming false flag event, so they were disappeared, suicided, or helped to die. This is the same tactic we have seen take place with the NYPD Detectives that had information on Anthony Weiner’s laptop and the Capitol Hills Police that knew the details of January 6.

The messaging is clear, that things are coming to a head and that there is going to be a major false flag attack to help bring in the NWO and it appears it will be related to aliens, UFO’s, energy, and a rapture or apocalyptic event. This false flag even will likely have to use the technology these scientists and researchers were experts in.

Currently we believe there are five of the scientists that disappeared without a trace. I thought initially, that they were likely dead and the bodies have not been found, but after looking further into the cases, I no longer believe that.

What if those that disappeared are not dead, but alive and either through free will or conversion went with their captors to help unfold this upcoming false flag event? Sure slightly crazy but in today’s world, nothing should surprise any of us.

I say this because of a few things I have seen regarding how some on the list that disappeared. Take for example, retired Air Force general, 68-year-old William McCasland. He disappeared in late February 2026 after leaving his New Mexico home. McCasland took his wallet and a gun but left behind “his bio-tracking wearables,” including his phone. The FBI discovered that MCasland had stopped at his Pagosa Springs, Colorado, home, but there the trail went cold.

McCasland’s wife even said the following when she called 911 to report his missing, “I have some indication, he must have planned not to be found, he has left his phone, he changed his cloths … I think he is on foot, all the our cars and bicycles are in the garage.”

Then there is 53 Year Old Melissa Casias of New Mexico. Casias was an administrative assistant at Los Alamos and walked out of her home on June 26th, 2025 leaving behind her keys, purse, work and personal cells (which had been factory reset, wiping them of all data).

Interestingly, her husband and daughter believe that Casias left voluntarily due to “personal and financial struggles.” Almost as if, they are trying to cover for any foul play.

The same could be said for 59 Year Old Jason Thomas of Massachusetts. Thomas worked as a pharmaceutical researcher at Novartis. Thomas walked out of his home on December 12th, 2025 and did not return. On the day of his disappearance, Thomas walked out of his home, leaving his phone and wallet inside his house and dropped his Apple smart watch in his mailbox. How many people leave their home without their phone or wallet? Moreover, he took extra effort to leave his trackable Apple smart watch in the mailbox to ensure he could not be digitally tracked.

Let’s look at 60 Year Old Monica Reza of California. Reza, 60, disappeared on June 22, while hiking near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest. According to NewsNation, her hiking companion told investigators she waved and indicated she was doing fine, and was gone when he turned back moments later. At the time of her disappearance, Reza was Director of Materials Processing at JPL. For her to be detained by someone there would have had to have been a struggle, a noise, and some disruption in the area. It would be hard to move someone so quickly, not be found when someone double backed. If Reza wanted to leave the scene on her own free will, this would be a good way to do it.

With the information made available currently, it appears some of the researchers and scientists were “suicided” some disappeared, possibly on their own accord, and that some may have died without malice aimed at them.

If I had to make a claim, at this time, it would be that our government is behind most all of the missing and or dead scientists or researchers to exploit fusion energy technology for key players like Trump. Additionally, those killed were likely taken out to prevent them from exposing a false flag event using technology they are well versed in. For those that appear to be missing and not dead, it feels like they were given an offer they could not refuse, to facilitate the false flag event or else. In now way do I think any of this is not connected and just a coincidence.

In a world of lies carried out by Satanic Pedophile Globalists that are predominately but not exclusively Zionist Ashkenazis pushing for the evil NWO, nothing is organic; everything is orchestrated with malicious intent!

In closing, I am going to share the last few paragraphs of an article from another great writer on Substack named JD Rucker. The article referenced is The 12 Missing or Dead Scientists Point to the Great Disclosure Deception. Much, but not all, of what he captures in these paragraphs is what I am thinking but he has presented it in a much more eloquent manner … enjoy:

The Theory No One Wants to Say Out Loud

This is speculation. It is offered as such, with no claim to confirmed evidence beyond what is documented above. But speculation, honestly labeled and carefully reasoned, is not the same as fantasy. It is the beginning of inquiry.

Here is the theory.

The United States government has, for decades, operated classified aerospace programs involving propulsion technologies that bear striking visual resemblance to what the public calls UFOs or UAPs. These are not extraterrestrial craft. They are the product of human engineering, possibly with demonic influence — black-budget programs, advanced physics research, and materials science that the public has never been permitted to see. The scientists and engineers who built these systems, tested them, and developed the underlying theoretical frameworks are the people now dying and disappearing.

The convergence is not random. Consider what each of our four key figures represents. McCasland commanded the laboratory at Wright-Patterson — the hub of American aerospace black programs — and was actively involved in UFO disclosure conversations. Reza developed the advanced materials that make exotic propulsion possible and was professionally connected to McCasland through the very research programs that would undergird such technology. Eskridge was actively attempting to bring anti-gravity propulsion into public view and was explicitly warning that forces were trying to stop her. Moffatt spent his career as an experimental test pilot — the exact category of person who would have flown classified aircraft and be able to identify, in a public disclosure environment, what was man-made and what was not.

Now consider what Trump’s promised disclosure could look like if it proceeds without these witnesses. The public is shown craft that appear to defy known physics. Officials — carefully selected officials — confirm that these objects are not from any known human program. The conclusion, presented to a world primed by decades of science fiction and cultural preparation, writes itself.

The people who could say otherwise — the engineers who built the propulsion systems, the materials scientists who developed the alloys, the test pilots who flew the prototypes, the generals who ran the laboratories — are gone.

Dead men tell no tales. And missing generals cannot testify.

The Great Deception

Christians have a framework for this that predates the UFO era by two thousand years.

The Apostle Paul, writing to the church at Thessalonica, described a coming age of profound spiritual deception — one so convincing that, if possible, even the elect would be taken in. He wrote of “strong delusion” sent upon those who refused to love the truth, that they might believe a lie. The warning in 2 Thessalonians 2 is not directed at the gullible or the ignorant. It is directed at people who have access to the truth and choose something more comfortable instead.

Jesus himself, in Matthew 24:24, warned that in the last days false christs and false prophets would arise, performing signs and wonders of such magnitude that the deception would target even those who should know better.

The question worth sitting with is this: what is the single narrative capable of unifying a fragmented, post-Christian world under a new framework of meaning? What story could cause humanity to set aside its national, religious, and cultural identities in favor of a collective identity built around a shared cosmic revelation?

The answer has been rehearsed in popular culture for a century. We are not alone. The universe is populated with intelligences far older and more advanced than our own. Everything we thought we knew about our origins, our purpose, and our place in creation requires revision.

If that revelation arrives not as genuine discovery but as engineered theater — if the “extraterrestrial” craft are human-built vehicles, if the “contact” is a managed performance, if the “disclosure” is actually a controlled narrative designed to produce a predetermined cultural and spiritual conclusion — then the people most dangerous to the operation are the ones who can prove it is a lie. The engineers. The materials scientists. The test pilots. The generals who ran the laboratories.

Scripture does not name the mechanism of the Great Deception. It does not specify whether the lie will come through politics, through false religion, through signs in the heavens, or through all of the above simultaneously. What it specifies is that the deception will be extraordinary in its sophistication and that the protection against it is not intelligence or skepticism but a love of the truth — a willingness to hold fast to what is real even when the evidence of your eyes and the consensus of your culture insists otherwise.

As the prophet Isaiah wrote: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter.” The ancient warning against the inversion of reality is not a metaphor. It is a description of exactly what a sophisticated deception operation does — it takes something man-made and demonically influenced and presents it as cosmic, takes something hidden and presents it as revealed, takes a carefully constructed lie and presents it as the most important truth humanity has ever received.

What We Actually Know — and Why It Matters

To be clear about what this article is and is not: no confirmed evidence links these twelve deaths and disappearances to a coordinated program of suppression. Investigators have not established foul play in most of these cases. The official positions of the FBI, NASA, and the Department of Energy are that they are reviewing the cases for potential connections and have found none confirmed.

What is confirmed is this. At least twelve people with access to the most sensitive aerospace, propulsion, and nuclear research in the United States have died or vanished since 2022. The timing coincides precisely with the most serious push for UFO disclosure in American history. Congress — not fringe internet forums, but the House Oversight Committee — has formally declared the pattern potentially sinister and demanded answers. The President of the United States has personally engaged on the subject. And the scientists who are gone represent exactly the categories of expertise that would be most dangerous to a disclosure narrative built on false premises.

That may be coincidence. It may be espionage. It may be something else entirely.

But for those with eyes to see and the courage to ask uncomfortable questions, the pattern is not nothing. And for those whose worldview is anchored in the understanding that the rulers of this age operate in darkness, that deception is the primary weapon of the enemy of souls, and that the stage of human history is always being set for something larger than what appears on the surface — the convergence of these events deserves more than a shrug and a change of subject.

The truth does not need to be suppressed. Only lies do.

Whatever is being buried with these twelve names, someone does not want it to survive long enough for disclosure to arrive. That alone is reason enough to pay attention — and to pray for the discernment that no government investigation, however earnest, can provide.

JD has more confidence in our government than I do … however, if and when the truth comes out, I’m certain he will be joining me.

God help us!