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Sapna's avatar
Sapna
2d

Israel did this in Iran, they killed all their scientists. They're preparing America for its fall, especially as more of us rise up

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William Voelz
3d

Larry, the scepter to the government of the earth is in Satan's possession. He was given that scepter and the power it provides, prior to his rebellion. He will retain the scepter and power over all Gentile world governments until He Who replaces him is on the scene and ready to ascend the throne of governmental control within the Kingdom of the Heavens. Meantime Israel and the Church are both being prepared by the Father to be brought to repentance on the one hand and prepared to appear at the Judgment Seat on the other. ALL other events are secondary, even inconsequential to the matter of preparation to rule. For Jews worldwide that will lead to another holocaust back out among the Gentile nations for severe punishment with a view to repentance. For the Redeemed man it directly relates to overcoming the world, the flesh and the devil in every personal dimension to prepare him to stand at the Judgment Seat and receive his inheritance to sit with Christ on His throne as co-heir ruling over this earth during the 7th Day.

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