For those who know my work you know I am focused on exposing the evil globalists who are doing everything they can to destroy America in order to usher in a One World Government that puts us all into a digital concentration camp.

The globalists have made progress because their intentions have been hiding in plain sight. However, that is changing. Many critical thinkers all over the world are now recognizing the globalists’ evil intentions.

The globalists’ plans are so diabolical; they must lie about them to survive. Hence, the reason we must do everything we can to seek, share, and suppress them with the truth on every false narrative they are pushing, particularly on the COVID Pandemic.

Victory against the evil globalists is highly dependent upon whistleblowers and warriors who are committed to fight for right and freedom.

You likely are asking, “Don’t we have a military to do that?” The answer is yes, we do. However, like most of the federal government, the higher ranks of the military have been neutered and weaponized against patriots resisting the globalist tyranny.

Sadly, the result has been a military that is no longer an effective fighting force. Look at our last debacle in Afghanistan, where we spent 20 years to replace the Taliban, with the Taliban. Our military now does an excellent job at complying with the globalists, capitulating to what they know is wrong, and ignoring their oath.

I am highly critical of the military today, and especially the Marine Corps, because I am biased and of the cloth!

It should be clear to all paying attention, especially now that the World Economic Forum (WEF) admitted; the COVID Pandemic was nothing more than a “Test” of our obedience to their desired New World Order.

As Leo Hohmann writes in his article on the subject, “They wanted to know how many people would comply with a complete re-ordering of their lives based on no science at all, just random orders, some of which bordered on absurdity.”

The pandemic may have been a test, but the mandated COVID vaccine in this experiment has caused irreparable harm and death to millions around the globe!

Consider the following, in Oct 2023, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Eric Smith, suffered a heart attack and barely survived. In Aug 2024, Ret. Marine General William Mullen died of a blood clot. Both men were 59, super fit, ate well, and were extremely healthy. This is not a mere coincidence.

The Secretary of Defense; Lloyd Austin mandated the COVID vaccine, even though young, healthy people in the military population had no issues with the virus. These Generals did what they were told. They took the vaccine and pushed it on their troops, even though at that time the data was clear, the COVID vaccine was killing and maiming countless people around the world. They are now viewed as complicit accomplices to the mass COVID vaccination effort pushed by Big Pharma, which paid off politicians and government officials worldwide.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) whistleblower, Lt. Ted Macie, in Mar 2023 released a trove of data from a Pentagon medical database showing a spike in myocarditis cases in the military in 2021, following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Senator Johnson from Wisconsin had several hearings on the dangers of the COVID Vaccine. One such hearing had three military doctors / whistleblowers and they showed there was a massive spike in numbers of heart issues, cancers, miscarriages, infertility and much more.

There is extensive data from multiple sources that show the COVID vaccine was never safe or effective. Rather it is clear four years later that the vaccines were a bio weapon designed to cull the heard, to reduce the population.

Here is just a snapshot of our Marine Corps, with two of its finest. One was murdered by the vaccine and the other maimed, along with thousands of other Marines who have suffered, doing nothing other than what they were told by the traitors in our own government who have submitted to the globalist agenda.

What good is a military and Marine Corps, if it does not win wars, ignores traitors in our government (including the White House,) allows a coordinated bio weapon attack by un-elected technocrats on themselves, (and the entire country,) allows in destructive social policies, and a full-scale invasion to take place on our southern border in plain sight?

The honor of our military has been tainted, let us pray, it does what it needs to, to get that luster back.

Get Some!