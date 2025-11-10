God Bless our Beloved Corps on its 250th Birthday, where our Corps is storied for fighting for what it believed to be, right & freedom. However, General Smedley Butler, made it clear roughly a century ago, “War is a Racket,” that benefits the very few, in government, banking & industry at the expense of the very many. The same rotten government Butler mentions, has only gotten worse in creating Chaos to steal our freedoms, to include 9-11, COVID, & World War III, which they are escalating today. We Devil Dogs pride ourselves having situational awareness, yet today too many act as if they have never heard of the term. Marines, commit to victory over the traitors, genocidal maniacs, & pedophiles hiding in plain sight, destroying right & freedom. This is what Marines do, anything less is unworthy of the title or a celebration. Now, Get Some!