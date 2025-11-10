ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
4h

Semper Fi

What are they faithful to?

What are they loyal to?

[ Semper fidelis is a Latin phrase that means "always faithful" or "always loyal". It is the motto of the United States Marine Corps, usually shortened to Semper Fi. ]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture