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Inter-Dimensional Dissentery's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
7h

You’re absolutely right. There is no way in hell the slave masters would ever grant autonomy to the slaves. And anybody who thinks we aren’t slaves, they just don’t understand how the modern system works nor do they understand what we COULD have if we’d just grow some brains and balls and disengage collectively from Satan’s umbilical cord called fiat currency a debt based economy. Thanks for your thoughts! Always a pleasure

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1 reply by Larry Kaifesh
Maxgrau's avatar
Maxgrau
3h

The enemies of humanity are always found among Jews. The Ashkenazis are only a recent sub-class, as their Bible must be viewed as a theological version of their nefarious project. Elon Musk is one of them and has confirmed your point, when their selected presidential puppetician was elected:

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854313368401613146

https://worldisraelnews.com/elon-musk-attended-netanyahus-speech-to-congress-as-his-guest/

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