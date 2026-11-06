If you are worried about the results of this election, do not be. It is all one big show, to make you think we have a choice in voting - we don’t. Virtually nothing happens organically in our world today, especially in politics and major global events. All these events are planned, managed, and orchestrated by the most evil group of people the world has ever known.

As I have said repeatedly, we don’t have two parties fighting over how to better serve WE the people. We have two parties working together behind the scenes in the form of an AIPAC uni-party, pushing their evil agenda, which is to destroy America in order to usher in their dystopian New World Order. A major element of the plan is to eliminate the majority humanity through pandemics, war, and catastrophic crisis (think COVID and 9-11) and enslave what remains to serve them, as they consider themselves the ruling class.

This is the reason nothing ever changes regardless of who gets into office, more wars, more debt, more taxes, less freedoms and no one is ever held accountable. Sound about right?

Nothing matters if we do not have justice for those in the Epstein files, who abused and murdered our children, and those behind COVID and 9-11, resulting in tens of millions of deaths globally and counting! Sadly, virtually everyone knows someone who died of a heart attack, stroke, blood clot, turbo cancer, or neurological issue after receiving the jab. Many of these deaths were not organic, they were orchestrated.

Think about that … these people want us dead, because they believe the world belongs to them and they can do as they wish.

If you still believe we have elections and not selections, you could not be more wrong. Again, no major events taking place today are organic; these evil bastards orchestrate them and this includes selections.

In order to even attempt to have a fair election, we would need the following; 1) Same Day Voting, 2) Paper Ballots, No Machines, 3) No Mail-in Ballots, Except in Extreme Cases, 4) Voter ID, 5) Counting the Ballots at the end of the Evening, in Public! We are nowhere near having a fair election and it is not by accident.

The members of the AIPAC Uni-party, along with those at the top of banking, industry, media, entertainment, health care, education, and big pharma, are satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis, aka the Epstein Billionaire class.

They orchestrated this blue wave, because they want the Democrats, known now as the party of Communists and Muslims (thanks to the corporate media messaging they control) to take the blame for the destruction of America. Do not forget, Carl Marx, whose real name was Karl Heinrich Marx, was a satanic Ashkenazi, and he wrote the Communist Manifesto, to be used as a weapon to destroy countries, of course he was funded by another satanic Ashkenazi and one he was related to – Nathan Rothschilds.

Don’t believe me, just look at 9-11, who took the blame for the largest terror attack in history, 19 Muslims from Saudi Arabia, when it was actually members of the satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis and saturating out government, intelligence apparatus and levers of power.

Want more proof, look at COVID, it was not an organic virus that came from a wet market in Wuhan, China, it came from labs originally in the United States but then outsourced to China when it started attracting attention, and the entire operation was managed from the Pentagon and NSA.

I bring up truth, transparency, and justice for those in the Epstein files and behind COVID and 9-11 because a legitimate legal trial will expose an evil one could not imagine in their worst nightmare.

The satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis have two major vulnerabilities, they are few, we are many, and they cannot survive the truth. This means when the masses wake up and learn of their evil, and demand truth, transparency and justice for their wicked crimes and get it, Good will prevail and Evil will have been defeated.

I write at length on all these issues in my previous substacks.

Get Some!