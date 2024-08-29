For every American who simply wants the ability to make a proper living, take care of their family, have a closed border, a safe environment for their family, a proper education for their children, the elimination of a threat of WWIII, and government out of our lives, there has never been a more important time to unite.

When we are united, we are strong, and when divided, we are weak. This is why the enemy, better known as the globalists, has worked so hard to divide and weaken us, making us more vulnerable to their well-coordinated psychological, propaganda, through their Fifth Generation Warfare attacks.

These attacks are deliberately designed to destroy the lifestyle we have become acquainted with. The globalists who want a one world government want to destroy the country we love, in order to usher in their one-world dystopian hellhole government that puts us all into a digital concentration camp, robbing us of our freedoms.

America’s greatness has always been about the “many” becoming one, unifying behind the brilliance found in our Founding Documents.

America’s greatness has never been about diversity, party, race, sex, gender identity, religion, social class, or any other irrelevant box used by the globalists to divide us. It has always been about uniting WE the people behind the ideas we all cherish.

These ideas highlight our unalienable rights, which among them are life, liberty and the ability to pursue happiness, given to us by our creator. Since God provides these rights to us, never shall any man, woman, military, or governments trying to play God, infringe upon these rights, as the globalists are doing.

The globalists have been working subversively for decades dividing us, and keeping us busy arguing with one another about irrelevant issues. Additionally, the globalists have flooded our lives with distractions in order to mask and hide in plain sight, their sinister plans and actions of destroying America, and ultimately, our lives, as we know them, consequently.

The early globalists originated in the world of finance. But they have trickled down into the top rungs of our government, big corps, big tech, big pharma, corporate media, entertainment, education, and most all levers of influence and power.

For the better part of 60 years the globalists have been planning, meeting, scheming and taking actions designed to destroy America by dividing us, weakening us, in order to bring in their one world government.

The globalists, through the owned media, entertainment, and education platforms, have been able to push lies, propaganda, and false narratives for decades. As a result, only about half of the country recognizes what is true, and the others sadly believe their lies.

There is nothing more destructive to a society than for it to be void of truth and transparency. The globalists have done this masterfully. On almost every key issue, there are two distinct narratives. One narrative is true the other is false. It is that simple.

Let us just look at a few recent examples of how the globalists used their owned corporate media, social media, and deep state government actors to push lies:

- After Elon Musk bought Twitter, he hired a team of journalists to investigate what was really happening with the information on this globalist platform. The Twitter Files were the result of this investigation and it proved that this platform used machine learning and other tools to turn the internet into an instrument of censorship and social control by the globalists in many powerful federal agencies to include the FBI, CIA, while being led by the White House.

- Mark Zuckerberg the CEO of Facebook, just wrote a letter apologizing for capitulating to the pressure from the globalist run White House to censor truthful information and push false information on several key issues, to include COVID-19, which most certainly caused the loss of lives.

- Harris the globalist and globalist owned corporate media lied about Biden’s mental capacity. They said he was energetic and spry. But he’s been significantly declining mentally since before entering the White House.

- Harris the globalist and globalist owned corporate media lied about Harris not being the Border Czar. She was publically given the official title of Border Czar on 24 March, 2021. But she did nothing to close the border and flow of illegal immigrants, rapists, murderers, terrorists, cartel members and drugs!

- Harris, Biden, Mayorkas, White House Press Secretaries, all globalists, and globalist owned corporate media lied about the border being secure. It is reported that the number of illegal aliens that came across the border is anywhere between 7 to 11 million. However, personal sources on the border have stated they believe over 40 million illegal aliens have invaded the country in under Harris and that in 2021 alone, between 18-21 million invaded.

- Harris the globalist and globalist owned corporate media lied about the economy. She said the economy is doing great and that Bidenomics is working. The truth is the country is having record inflation, record credit card debt, housing prices have skyrocketed, and mortgage rates have more than doubled and the experts are predicting an economic crash of a lifetime.

- Harris the globalist and globalist owned corporate media lied about crime being lower. Crime data is reported to the FBI voluntarily by law enforcement agencies across the nation. However, in 2021, full participation in the FBI’s crime data collection system dropped to 60% and that trend has continued. If data is not being reported, the numbers are going to be way off. We saw this same form of cooking the books by the corrupt, federal government, saturated with globalists with the latest jobs report when they were off by almost a million jobs!

- Harris the globalist and the corporate media lied about caring for children and their education. Instead of supporting parental rights and school choice, which both parents and students want, Harris has fought it and sided with the teachers union. It is no surprise, government schools are failing our children, and parental rights and school choice have proven to be invaluable to improving the child’s development and education.

It is clear the globalist agenda has been destructive beyond words and they have gone through great measures to lie and hide the facts. See notes above.

The globalists will continue to lie and push their evil agenda. It is imperative we do not let the globalists divide us based on their lies and irrelevant divisive issues. If we are fighting amongst ourselves, the globalists win, and their victory will be hell on earth to us!

Again, this is not about diversity, party, race, sex, gender identity, religion, or any other box designed to divide us. This is about what unites us and brings us together, such as the ability to make a proper living, take care of our families, have a closed border, a safe environment for our families, a proper education for our children, the elimination of a threat of WWIII, and government out of our lives.

The globalist agenda requires all countries to get on-board. This is why now both Russia and China are being demonized, just as President Trump was. The globalists are trying to promote hatred for Russia and China, the same way they promoted hatred towards President Trump.

It is important to note that the political class in Washington DC is predominately committed to, (blackmailed, or threatened), to push the globalist agenda, minus a small few people within.

President Trump, is a complete Washington DC outsider, who is essentially a third party candidate. He is completely focused on America First and making her great again! He despises the evil globalists. It is because of this, the globalists have been so vigorous in trying to take him out, jail him, bankrupt him and even assassinate him.

The more the globalists try to take President Trump out, the more every God Loving American should be supporting him. President Trump is not lying when he says, they, (the globalists), are not after him, they are after you and your children, and he is just in the way!

The globalists cannot survive the truth in this information war, which is why they have pushed lies, propaganda, and misinformation and have gone to great lengths to cancel, censor, or attack anyone pushing the truth. How many of you have been kicked off Facebook or another outlet for pushing a truth? If you have not, you are not doing it right.

Look at how they attacked President Trump, lying about him on most every issue. They have taken similar actions against General Michael T. Flynn, Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, Alex Jones, all for sharing truthful information the globalists did not want out.

Fortunately, truth is like a lion, you do not have to defend it, you just have to let it go, and it will defend itself.

America, we cannot survive four more years of the last three and a half years. Inflation is crushing, education is failing, illegal immigrants and criminals are invading, crime is rising, and wars are brewing!

We can stop the record inflation, improve the education for our children, close the border, lower crime and stop provoking wars, but only if we come together and unite.

How can we not agree on the one thing we should all want, which is to Make America Great Again!

Let’s unite and fight, fight, fight!

And may all globalists rot in hell!