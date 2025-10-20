“Of course they [Goyim - Non Satanic Jews] are far too dull to realize that all newspapers, books, magazines, radio, television, and motion pictures endlessly bombard them with our propaganda, teaching them to hate our enemies, their country, their capitalist system, etc., and to feel guilty for even daring to consider themselves capable of any independent thought. They are our zombies!”

~ A Message from the High Cabala (Jewish, Mysticism, Satanism)

I went to Officer Candidate School for the Marine Corps right after graduating college. The reason was simple, the Soviet Union and the Cold War.

As a Gen Xer, that experienced the 1976 Bicentennial celebration, I was all in from the start; I was a super-patriot and believed I bled Red, White, and Blue. Additionally, as with all Gen Xers, we believed the Soviet Union was the Evil Empire and the greatest threat to humanity!

Going into the Marine Corps, fighting for right and freedom against the greatest threat known to man at the time, became my calling.

Shortly after being commissioned as an officer of Marines, in the early 1990s, the Soviet Union collapsed and the Cold War was over.

The talk was, wars would be a thing of the past, or at least for some time since there were no longer two competing super powers, maneuvering for position, it was just the US. China was advancing fast, but it would still be decades before they would be considered a threat.

Staying in the military at the time did not make sense. I went in to fight against the Soviet Union, and now they were no longer.

I looked around and recognized there was a greater threat. This threat was the one attacking the values and principles that made America great!

This enemy operated covertly, they did not use guns or bombs, but their lethality was beyond anything imagined.

This enemy is pushing influence through monopolized narratives and is attacking the brains, thoughts, and the culture of the American people.

Their goal is to change behaviors and in doing so, destroying families, the building blocks of society and ultimately the country.

I realized early on there were two capitals of influence in the United States, Washington DC through legislation and Hollywood, CA through culture. I thought DC was too corrupt so I went to Hollywood.

I was soon working at one of the largest agencies in Hollywood for one of the legends in town. At the same time, I remained in the Marine Corps Reserves.

My goal was to promote the All-American values that made America great in movies and culture.

My thought was that those pushing the UN-American values in movies and culture did not realize the damage they were doing and that if they knew they only knew would change. Yes, I am idealistic and was that naïve.

I soon discovered that I was late to the party and that an evil enemy had already saturated the movie and entertainment industry to use its power of influence, not for good, but nefarious reasons.

Their goal is to destroy America in order to create a New World Order where Satan Rules. This is what the Sabbatean Globalists, Masons, Zionists, Ashkenazis, Cabala Satanists, Deep State, are all about!

I bring all this up, because today I was sent an article titled, “Top 10 Female Mind Control Agendas - Fully Updated Oct 2025” that captures this evil in a very succinct way.

This particular article focuses on how this evil is attacking women and destroying their health, wealth, and happiness in the process. Men have been targeted too, but that is for another day.

The link for the article is below.

https://www.jchristoff.com/blog/top-10-female-mind-control-agendas

Short Note:

Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) is best defined as a war of narratives. I regret to report that 5GW has advanced to an OMNIWAR. An OMNIWAR is a stealth war designed to enslave humanity by using everything that can be weaponized against the public (Economics, Finance, Information, Psychology, Biology, Neurology).

This is a battle between good and evil and good must prevail, but this can only happen when good people realize what the hell is going on! No pun intended!

Now let us expose these evil bastards and help them get to where they want and need to go!

God help us!