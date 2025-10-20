ConstitutionalCol.com

It was beneficial in my early years to be raised in a politically divided household. My dad, a military serving, conservative, US. News & World Report reading republican. My mother a stay at home, liberal, Mother Jones reading democrat, ( latter converted to republican). I read both of their magazines. In elementary school I read an article in my dad's US New & World Report on the "Great Grain Robbery." Outraged, it prompted my first letter to a president. I learned when I received their multi-page, bluish-purple mimeographed propaganda blitz, that they did not take my concerns seriously and they were going to overwhelm me with non-relevant information. This is when I began to become aware of the machinations of our government, I truly wanted to find a "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," response.

