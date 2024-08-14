“It is often possible by adopting all kinds of measures of deception to drive the enemy into the plight of making erroneous judgments and taking erroneous actions, thus depriving him of his superiority and initiative.”

~ Sun Tzu in The Art of War

Make no mistake about it, the deep state globalists look at President Donald J. Trump and critical thinking Americans as the enemy, preventing them from attaining their ultimate goal of a one world dystopian government. This one world dystopian government has no chance of coming into fruition, if America is a strong sovereign country with a Constitution such as ours.

President Trump and critical thinking Americans are committed to God, family, country and the Constitution, all of which make America great and make it that much harder for the deep state globalists to have their way.

Why do you think Biden, Hillary, Obama, Harris, Walz, and the Democrat Machine saturated with deep state globalists have demonized President Trump to be worse than Hitler, and any critical thinking American, that might support him, to be a Nazi?

There is no truth to their claims; they are simply projecting what they are doing, on President Trump and the critical thinking Americans. This is all part of a sophisticated psychological operation to try to influence the people into making erroneous judgments, such as thinking Harris is the savior and President Trump is the devil.

If they can do this, it will be easier for them to get the people into taking erroneous actions on Election Day by supporting Harris, a self-proclaimed radical whose policies have hurt Americans extensively, over President Trump who is completely committed to Make America Great Again and was the most successful President in History, excluding our wartime Presidents.

Please note the deep state globalists are also very deep in the Republican Party, this is why almost everyone in Washington DC hates President Trump, he is not one of them, and they cannot buy him. This alone might be the most important reason, of many, to vote for President Trump.

Washington DC is rotten to the core, infiltrated with deep state globalists, and has not worked for the people for decades, and no one is more committed or better suited to fixing this lethal disease than President Trump!

The deep state globalists cannot come out and share their end-state openly and honestly, because although this new world order would be great for them, for “WE” the people, it would be hell on earth. Because of this, the deep state globalists must deceive the people through lies, propaganda, and false narratives, pushed through the corporate media outlets they own.

For those unaware, the deep state globalists, who predominately get their marching orders from the World Economic Forum, operate at the top of finance, politics, big tech, big corp., big pharma, entertainment, education and of course, corporate media.

It is through their large corporate media outlets (the Policy Propagandists listed below) that they push out most of their lies, propaganda, and false narratives. Those in entertainment, politics, and global organizations chime in to try to add depth to the lies. Please find the following organization chart identifying where the deep state globalists reside:

The Deep State Globalist Organizational Chart:

The deep state globalists have already manipulated many Americans into believing Democrats (Harris/Walz) are going to bring democratic socialism and a utopia for all. In reality, it will be a lot like the last three and a half years, but exponentially worse. Ultimately, if they are successful, it will be a life where everyone is monitored, controlled, and enslaved to a system, where they will be robbed of their freedoms.

Look no further than the Chinese government, the prototype government, the deep state globalists are seeking for the world, but theirs would be much more controlling and Orwellian.

The deep state globalists have acknowledged that if President Trump is elected in November 2024, he would deliver a death blow to their one world government / new “global order.” It is because of this great fear; the deep state globalists have gone all in take him out.

The assassination attempt, with the ridiculous narrative and lack of information from the top levels of the FBI and USSS, was not a surprise to those tracking the deep state globalists, but the next expected step. Sadly, they will try again. Let us pray for courageous whistleblowers who are not afraid to act!

Look at how corporate media has lied and hid who Harris truly is. We know through her words and actions over her years in public office that she is a radical, who wants everyone, woke. She wants to ban fracking, defund the police, open the borders, and spend recklessly to increase inflation and the devaluing of the dollar. Additionally she wants the American taxpayer to fund transgender surgeries for prison inmates, and force a mandatory gun, buyback program. Harris believes we should get rid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and to top things off, her own staff has called her soul destroying.

Kamal’s running mate, Tim Walz, is nicknamed “Tampon Tim” for pushing tampon machines into elementary schools, boy’s rooms. He took over 30 trips to China, to include on his honeymoon, all paid for by the Chinese government.

It appears those trips were very influential, as he is a self-proclaimed socialist, who chose to get married on 4 June, the day Beijing sent troops into Tiananmen Square, because as his wife states, “he wanted to have a date he'll always remember.”

Walz is responsible for allowing Minneapolis to burn down during the George Floyd riots and had his daughter tell the rioters when the National Guard was coming, to give them free reigns on looting, rioting, and vandalizing. His wife went on to say, she left the windows open so she could smell the fires burning.

Just this past year, Walz as the governor of Minnesota replaced the former state flag with one that looks like the Somali flag and said it was better. He even went on to make Minnesota a Trans Refugee State, by signing an executive order guaranteeing gender reassignment surgeries for all children, even without parental consent.

Walz as a National Guardsman, was the senior enlisted man in his unit, but abandoned his unit and his troops the moment a warning order came down telling them to prepare for an Iraq deployment. Even more despicable than abandoning his unit and troops, is he went on to lie about his service, saying he carried a gun while serving in combat, which is a deliberate and complete lie.

Their lies, false narratives, and fabrications, promoted and covered by corporate media, are pushed to deceive the American people into thinking Harris and Walz are moderates, and not puppets propped up by radical deep state globalists.

Think back to the 2020 manipulated and fraudulent election by the same deep state globalists and the buyer’s remorse Biden/Harris supporters experienced after the election. When after the election, they saw the border left wide open, a record number of illegal aliens, record inflation, record debt for the country and Americans, record low savings, record fentanyl deaths, record crimes, rising interest rates, multiple wars and the threat of WWIII having never been greater.

This is the Biden/Harris record and she could not have been more proud of it, for it has taken America down extensively and her goal is to take America out! Again, Harris and the deep state globalists that control her cannot have a one world government without first taking America out.

WE the people and the country cannot afford to fall victim to these advanced psychological operations, facilitated by the deep state globalist owned corporate media, designed to push us into making erroneous judgments and taking erroneous actions.

Now more than ever, we must seek the truth, which can only be found in the words of those courageous souls who have spoken the truth and have been attacked, cancelled, and censored by the evil deep state globalists.

We must also all commit to putting America First, in order to Make America Great Again!

To God, Family, Country and the Constitution!

Get Some!