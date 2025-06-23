The United States Government is the most destructive, deceptive, and dystopian entity on the planet. If you do not believe it, just consider it was the United States Government behind the heinous inside attack of 9-11. This attack resulted in multiple cascading wars and regime changes in the Middle East that ended the lives of millions.

I deployed seven times to the Middle East in response to 9-11, only to find out it was a complete inside job built on desperate rhetoric. Now we see the same desperate rhetoric, which preceded the wars and regime changes in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Lebanon, and Syria now directly aimed at Iran.

How can we believe a word coming out of our Government and Corporate Media when they have repeatedly lied to us and destroyed their credibility?

The answer is we cannot and we should not!

Once a source destroys their credibility, they should be discarded and ignored, anything less would result in a disaster and we have had enough of those!

Below Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shows real courage in questioning the narrative of our lying government surrounding the bombing of Iran.

__________

“I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran, but I know many people who have been victims of crime committed by criminal illegal aliens or MURDERED by Cartel and Chinese fentanyl/drugs.

Almost everyone in our country can relate to this fact.

However America has not dropped bunker busters on the Cartel’s sophisticated drug tunnels, launched tomahawks on massive cartel poisonous drug operations, or gone to war against the cartels international terrorists networks.

Neocon warmongers beat their drums of war and act like Billy badasses going to war in countries most Americans have never seen and can’t find on a map, but never find the courage to go to war against the actual terrorists who actually do kill Americans, invade our land, and make BILLIONS doing it day after day, year after year.

I’m 51 years old. I’m GenX.

I’ve watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember. I was in 10th grade when Desert Storm started and my father before me was sent to Vietnam, another senseless foreign war.

America is $37 TRILLION in debt and all of these foreign wars have cost Americans TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS of dollars that never benefited any American.

American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits.

I’m sick of it.

I can easily say I support nuclear armed Israel’s right to defend themselves and also say at the same time I don’t want to fight or fund nuclear armed Israel’s wars.

Nor any other country for that matter.

I’m sick of funding foreign aid and foreign countries and foreign everything.

I want to fund American interests and issues.

I want GREAT trade deals so American businesses and people can afford goods and be successful.

I want low inflation and low interest rates.

I want American construction, housing, and manufacturing to BOOM.

I want Americans to be rich and have security in their future.

I want my children’s generation to HAVE A GREAT FUTURE!!!

My kids are 22, 25, and 27.

It pisses me off beyond comprehension that my children’s generation can’t afford to buy a house, can’t afford insurance, and have little hope for their future!!!

Americans are exhausted by all of this and rightfully so.

I can also support President Trump and his great administration on many of the great things they are doing while disagreeing on bombing Iran and getting involved in a hot war that Israel started.

That’s not disloyalty. Critical thinking and having my own opinions is the most American thing ever.

Because contrary to what brainwashed Democrat boomers say, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and President Trump has surrounded himself with people who once disagreed with him and even ran against him for President.

Also the same Democrats in Congress that are all of sudden clutching their pearls about Trump bombing Iran FULLY SUPPORTED AND VOTED TO FUND Dementia ridden Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and stood by Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Hypocrites is all they are and they are just desperately trying to find solid ground to oppose Trump on because so far they’ve failed at grasping anything yet.

Now what has been done is done and Americans now fear Iranian terrorists attacks on our own soil and being dragged into another war by Netanyahu when we weren’t even thinking about any of this a week ago.

We don’t know what the future holds and I pray for the safety of all people and an end to the constant demand for America to go to war.

Enough is enough.”

_____________

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene does a great job at questioning the bombing of Iran, but gives this administration a pass on several other critical issues.

As stated over the last 152 days and counting, we have not seen a single arrest on the traitors, genocidal maniacs, and pedophiles in our own government, and if we don’t address these mortal actors, NOTHING ELSE MATTERS.

Regardless of what Hank Williams Jr. says, America Will Not Survive.