I had the wonderful opportunity to speak with Steven W. Mosher on the threat of China, the globalists and the Harris/Walz ticket. What Steven said was very telling and what every American should know.

For the entire interview, please click Here.

In short, Steven emphasized, “For as bad as Biden was with China, Harris and Walz will be much worse because they are ideologically committed to that system. They like the idea of having total control of the United States and they admire certain aspects of the Chinese Communist Party rule over its own people.”

Steven shared that Chairman Mao had three magic weapons that he used to seize power; Propaganda, Front Organizations and the People’s Liberation Army.

The Harris/Walz have something very similar. It has corporate media as it’s propaganda arm. As for a Front Organization, the largest Front Organization for the Harris/Walz campaign is sadly the Democrat Party. Tens of millions of Democrats and Independents don’t understand that Marxists are now in control of the Democrat Party.

Steven said this as a former Democrat. He voted Democrat in 1980 but never did it again. He said the Democratic Party left him in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Of course the Democrat Party left Ronald Reagan in the 1950s. Today we have RFK Junior, Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk all leaving the Democrat Party, because it has left them.

Let’s pray we have millions more leaving the Democrat Party once they realize, the Democrat Party has left them, it’s not the party for the working man and woman, it is a Marxist party with dystopian global intentions.

Steven Mosher is an internationally recognized author on China and Population Issues. He is the President of Population Research Institute, and has appeared on Good Morning America, 60 Minutes, The Today Show, FOX and CNN news. He is also the author of best selling books to include Devil in Communist China and A Mother’s Ordeal: One Woman’s Fight Against China’s One-Child Policy.