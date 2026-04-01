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JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
6d

It’s difficult to red pill anyone. I appreciate admire your knowledge, passion, detail.

I want to send your article to my 3 buddies, but I know they will not be moved. Iran is the 47 year enemy of America.

I hear “bless Israel, be blessed”

Like you I see this as noahide laws surveillance state the people who rape torture eat kids dictate our moral future is too

Insane to accept.

I come from a West Point dad who told me I’m considered expendable, yet I refuse to bow a knee to noahide or criminals that claim to be patriotic.

God Bless! Keep the Faith God Wins so that means for us who endure till the end we win too.,

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Judy Wilson's avatar
Judy Wilson
5d

Thank you Colonel Kaifesh! Your passion for encouraging all those who took an oath to our Constitution shines out in this very well written article! Thank you so much for all you are doing to try and save our Country and our Countrymen from the certain doom which is being inflicted upon them by the psyop which is being played against them! I am so curious as to why they don't wake up to the fact that we are in an actual war and millions are dying and no one is firing back! I can't even comprehend a situation where everyone brags about our 2nd amendment rights and then proceed to allow their enemies to kill them and their children day and night and never even draw their guns to defend themselves or their families much less their country and their countrymen while people are being killed everyday! Why would American troops fight all over the world but not at home to stop this NWO agenda takeover of our country??????????? Do they not understand how many Americans have already been murdered in this war???????? I appreciate your efforts to inform them Sir! Thank you Colonel Kaifesh!

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