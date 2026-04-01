Preamble

Recently, I had correspondence with a good friend of mine who also happens to be a senior ranking member in the military. He is also a devout Catholic; this detail will make sense shortly.

Through the years, many of you have asked why the military has not done anything in regards to the tyrannical attacks on America, to include the inside job of 9-11, the COVID, pandemic and “vaccine,” the orchestrated and facilitated invasion at the Southern Border by our own government. We have seen our own FBI and DOJ burying the Epstein files to protect the Satanic Pedophile Globalists (SPGs) which are predominately but not exclusively Zionist Ashkenazis, running our government, to include Trump, who was installed in the White House to destroy America, and bring in the Great Reset and evil New World Order. This is the reason; Trump the SPG started this war of choice in Iran.

Historically, fundamental sociopolitical and economic change on a global scale, as is required by the “Great Reset,” has only been possible through world war.”

~ David Hughes, PhD

In other words, you cannot have a one-world government if you have a country, the United States of America, with a Constitution such as ours, designed primarily to restrict the powers of the federal and state governments rather than the people. The New World Order (NWO) they seek, will contain a one-world government, and one world religion – Satanism. The goal is to eradicate half of humanity (COVID and the current escalation of World War III), and enslave the other half in a police state (cameras on every corner), digital concentration camp (the AI data bases/NSA, monitoring everything we do, from texts, to calls, to travel, to breaths) to serve them, the ruling class.

I will respond now the same way I have in the past, the military is not coming to save the day. Our troops are awesome; just look at Sergeant Brian McGinnis who said the quiet part aloud at a recent Senate hearing, “Israel is the reason for this war [Iran]. Americans do not want to fight this war for Israel.”

Immediately several members of the Capitol Hill Police and Senator Sheehy, who served with the Navy SEALs attacked McGinnis and in the process of dragging him out of the room, broke his arm. Senator Sullivan, himself a Marine, who was speaking, the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Gering, and other senior ranking members in the room all sat like scared kittens and did nothing.

Our senior ranks in the military have capitulated to the evil, SPGs running our government today. The senior ranks are compromised, saturated with institutionalized group-think, risk adverse careerists that are more committed to praising one another for fudgeling with flowery speech, than to adhere to their Oath and support and defend our Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Need further confirmation, just look at how many senior ranking military members stood up and walked out of the Quanitco, VA speech in September 2025 by Trump and Hegseth, where they gave a call to war with an emphasis on targeting the American people that do not support their despotic plans. Not a single senior ranking member walked out. Having spent almost 30 years serving in the Corps, seeking every clime and place I could take a gun to fight for right and freedom, it pains me to say this and is something I will never understand.

In order to provide you with insight into what has become of our senior ranking military members, their mindset, belt fed responses and institutionalized groupthink, I will share with you some of the correspondence between my friend and I. It’s important to note that the institutionalized group think is so prevalent, talking to one, is the equivalent to talking to anyone of them.

Correspondence

The correspondence started out with short video sent from my friend of some of the recent NCAA wrestling champions praising God after their historic victories. For the purpose of this article moving forward, I will put my words in bold and the words of my friend, and senior ranking military member, in normal italics. Here we go:

This [video] is awesome! But the escalation of wwiii in Iran will destroy freedom not only in America but globally … we need more Joe Kents. [Note Joe Kent resigned from his position as the Director of the National Counter-terrorism Center after much reflection. He stated, “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Joe’s boss the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, made a similar statement a year ago, almost as if this is a common theme.

His response, a devout Catholic, was a meme of Trump, a key SPG, giving thumbs up.

My response: “Trump who converted to Judaism, is the most committed US President to Israel and the greatest supporter of the Noahide Laws in history! The #1 Noahide Law is Prohibition of Idolatry. Here is the rub, the Jews call worshiping Jesus Christ Idolatry – the best part? Idolatry is punishable by death!”

His response was a cut and paste saying: Fringe conspiracy circles claim Trump is secretly Jewish – but it is not new, but mainstream and not based on evidence.

I responded with a video based off a White House source reporting that Trump converted to Judaism back in 2017 based off pressure from his daughter who converted to Judaism in 2009 after marrying Jared Kushner a Zionist Ashkenazi. They have tried to bury this fact because they did not want this to hurt Trump’s standing with the evangelical Christians.

I responded further with the following:

I thought like you too when I was in uniform listening to the institutionalized group think talking points, along with propaganda and lies from the administration in office, corporate media and chain of command.

It wasn’t until I was fired for providing informed consent on the COVID bio-attack and bio-weapon vaccine (oversaw by the NSA and Pentagon) that I realized our government is rotten to the core. Virtually everything we have been told is a lie and Satanic Pedophile Globalists [predominately but not exclusively are Zionist Ashkenazis] are running our government and positions of power around the globe.

You should know this by now the data is overwhelming and I’ve been writing about it for over five years.

I challenge you to prove me wrong because I don’t want to be right my friend.

His response:

Stick with the facts vice conjecture and emotion. Millions like you were vindicated regarding COVID lies and manipulation.

Regarding facts, I have asked repeatedly for you and anyone else to prove me wrong. Prove one thing I have ever said, posted, written, and made public that is not true. I have hundreds of articles packed with sources, numerous speeches, and countless posts to go after. I would love to be proven wrong. I do not want to be right, but I cannot live a lie, because the truth is so ugly and evil it will require action, be risky, and take courage to confront.

I will not share any information unless it passes the muster we use with our sources in the military. I never use single source reporting, or a source without credibility. The only information I use, is from credible sources, a source with a long track record of telling the truth, and never just one, I must have at least two credible sources corroborating the same information before I will use that information.

As for conjecture, you must understand, we are living in a world of lies, deceit, and propaganda, where the enemy SPGs have been able to advance their agenda because their Center of Gravity, that which gives them their strength and if removed would ensure their demise, is their monopoly on the narrative.

Take for example Trump, he is named over 1 million times in the Epstein files. In the files, Trump is accused in sworn testimony, as well as FBI and police reports, by numerous underage girls of abuse, rape and even had killed underage girls for talking. Trump was great friends with Epstein, they were neighbors in NYC and Palm Beach, and Epstein himself said he was Trump’s closest friend for over a decade. Trump’s name appears on the Lolita Express flight logs to the Epstein Island at least eight times, this is not including the times Trump travelled to the island on his own plane. They partied together, spent a lot of time together, hell Epstein introduced Trump to Melania. There are reports that Epstein and Melania dated before the introduction. That is how close Trump and Epstein were.

We know Epstein was working with intelligence assets, to blackmail people of influence and power, predominately in politics and business, in order to control them to facilitate the New World Order. Think about that for a second. This is Epstein’s job to blackmail rich and powerful people being intimate with children, and he was Trump’s bestie for a decade and close friends for over a decade more.

Blackmailing operations by the SPGs with intelligence assets is nothing new and has been going on for years and is still going on. Don’t think so, look into The Franklin Scandal, and The McMartin Preschool Case investigated by Ted Gunderson a retired FBI Special Agent in Charge of Los Angeles, Dallas, Memphis, and Washington DC. Pdiddy was doing the same thing as Epstein just in different circles, mostly by targeting actors, performers, and entertainers.

When Epstein was being questioned during his first arrest, he was answering all the questions, until he was asked if he and Trump ever spent time together with underage girls, to which he took the Fifth. Trump has said on numerous occasions, why would anyone plead the Fifth unless they were not innocent. A rare moment of truth by Trump.

Pam Bondi the Attorney General (AG) and the DoJ is rotten to the core and lied to us about the Epstein Files, saying they had them than they did not exist. We know our FBI is also rotten to the core, lying to us saying that Epstein committed suicide and had no client files or blackmailing operation. Now there is overwhelming evidence showing Epstein is not even dead but living in Israel.

Pam Bondi’s relationship with Trump started after she was going to investigate Trump University in 2013, but after Trump sent her campaign a $25,000 check, that investigation was terminated. She has been running cover for Trump ever since. Should we be surprised Bondi was appointed AG and has redacted, covered, and buried anything connecting Trump in the Epstein files? This blatant act of subterfuge screams cover up.

In short, through very simple deductive reasoning, any rational person, void of emotion, would recognize Trump has most certainly spent time with underage girls along with Epstein, just like the testimony from dozens of underage girls has said. If the SPGs who control the information were ever held accountable and the truth came out, this would be proven. This is not conjecture. Anyone saying Trump is innocent while ignoring the reams of data, is using conjecture and acting on emotion not reason.

Thanks for saying I have been vindicated for providing informed consent on the “vaccine” bio-attack/bio-weapon backed by the NSA and Pentagon that has killed over 50 million people around the world. However, by doing so, you are acknowledging the government was behind the bio-attack/bio-weapon that killed millions around the globe to include many in the military!

This is not murder this is genocide, where is the commitment to justice? Our Oath says we must support and defend the Constitution of the Untied States of America, against all enemies foreign and domestic. The 14th Amendment says clearly, No State shall deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law! Did the millions of people who were forced to take this bio-weapon or lose their job have due process? Has anyone been held accountable? The answer is no, which confirms, we have no justice, and our government is rotten to the core, with sinister intent and the Oath takers are looking the other way!

Consider the following, in Oct 2023, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Eric Smith, suffered a heart attack and barely survived. In Aug 2024, Ret. Marine General William Mullen died of a blood clot. Both men were 59, super fit, ate well, and were extremely healthy. This is not a mere coincidence. Myocarditis is the number one killer and side effect of the “vaccine” bio-weapon and the data on this is overwhelming! This is a time to act! Not pretend you do not know the government and more specifically the NSA and Pentagon were behind this lethal bio-weapon!

His response in regards to Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton, Beau Biden, Hunter Biden, Barbara Bush, all being married to Jewish spouses. Daughter of trump and his political opponents becoming Jewish means nothing. Baseless brother.

Please note there are very fine Jewish people that have been the most victimized by the SPGs Jewish imposters. You know the difference based on their beliefs. The SPGs support the occupation of Palestine, the genocide in Gaza, war in Iran and the Zionist movement as a whole. The good Jewish people are against all the above.

I will not spend much time on this issue, but it is well known the Rothschilds, the SPG Zionist Ashkanazi family that controls the Central Banks made most of their money through wars, where they fund governments on both sides of the war and charge massive interest for the cost of ink and paper. This practice goes all the way back to the Napoleonic wars and most every war since to include the current one in Iran.

The Rothschilds family are key SPGs pushing the NWO and historically, to keep their money and power concentrated, would often choose marriage partners from amongst themselves. Having an uncle marry a niece for example or have a cousin marry a cousin was a common practice.

It is not a coincidence, because there are no coincidences, especially in politics, where everything is planned and orchestrated, that over the last couple decades, the highest profile families in American politics have included Jews more specifically SPGs. We can add Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi to the list. This is because there has been a new commitment to interfaith marriage for those SPGs, with those in key positions of power and influence in the NWO. Oh, and did you know the corrupt and lying FBI Director, Kash Patel, his girlfriend is Jewish too … I’m sure it’s just another coincidence, kinda like Huma Abidin a Muslim getting married to Alexander Soros the son of George a key financier for the evil SPG NWO.

This practice is happening in the most critical seats of power and influence to include, politics, banking, industry, entertainment and media. Look at the media for example, ABC News executive producer Ian Cameron is married to Susan Rice, former national security adviser. CBS President David Rhodes is the brother of Ben Rhodes, Obama’s former deputy national security adviser for strategic communications. CNN President Virginia Moseley is married to former Tom Nides, Hillary Clinton’s former deputy secretary. ABC President Ben Sherwood is the brother of Obama adviser Elizabeth Sherwood. ABC News correspondent Claire Shipman is married to former Whitehouse Press Secretary Jay Carney. ABC News and Univision reporter Matthew Jaffe is married to Katie Hogan, Obama’s deputy press secretary. ABC President Ben Sherwood is the brother of Obama’s Special Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood.

His response to justify the war in Iran: US policy for decades is regime change against the largest sponsor of terror in the world.

Why did you have to use that belt fed talking point? I’ve said for a long time, that if you want to know if someone is brainwashed, corrupt, cowardice or ignorant, look at anyone using one or two axioms, “conspiracy theory,” and “largest state sponsor of terror in the world [referring to Iran].” Sadly, friend, you have used them both and have done so with frequency.

They are almost as bad as saying “Iran has been at war with the U.S. for the last 47 years,” going back to 1979. It is a good talking point to fool the masses with a controlled narrative, but it is not true.

The real reason for the coup in 1979 was that the United States (CIA) and Great Britain (MI6) orchestrated a 1953 coup to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh, to consolidate power for the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (our puppet the people hated). Mosaddegh was removed because he nationalized the Iranian oil industry, seizing control from British interests, and was feared to be aligning with the Soviet Union. See how this works ... who initiated these rogue acts? It was not Iran ... it was us, the U.S. because we did not like their leader taking care of the people ... so we put in a puppet that the Iranian people did not want and they revolted. This was the reason for the coup in 1979, the United States and Great Britain deciding who will rule Iran, not the Iranian people themselves through a democratic election, where they decide.

Let’s talk about the largest state sponsor of terror. The United States for its entire, soon to be 250 years of existence, has been at war the entire time minus 17 years. The esteemed Professor Meirsheimer of the University of Chicago amplified an article in the Lancet, that “We [the United States] murdered 38 million people [with just sanctions alone] from 1971-2021. The amount of havoc we have wrought on the Middle East in recent years is just stunning.” He went on and said he finds it very difficult to talk about the United States as a noble country.

Consider 9-11, which killed 2,977 people on the day of the attack and millions more with the series of cascading wars pushed to remake the Middle East to support the Greater Israel Project and NWO. 9-11 with the cascading wars, is the largest terror attack in the world by far.

To make matters worse, the 9-11 terrorist attack was not conducted by 19 Muslims from Saudi Arabia, nor by Iran, but by our very own government saturated with SPGs! Read that again, 9-11, the largest terror attack in history, including the cascading wars, was an inside job executed by our own government! Remember the Oath? Again this is when the Oath takers need to step up!

Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, may have said it best when he stated, “I regard the United States as the most lawless and dangerous country in the world by far … Governments lie but superpowers make super lies, and if you are running the largest war machine in the world, then you are going to lie all the time!”

Trump has claimed to be the President of Peace, but he stood by and provided weapons and resources to Israel to conduct a genocide in Gaza. This genocide was executed, in order to further remake the Middle East to support Greater Israel, the NWO and create the “Riviera of the Middle East,” by demolishing Gaza to rubble. This was a genocidal land grab by Israel and the US!

Look at what this administration did to Venezuela, is threatening to do in Cuba, Canada, and Greenland, and for the last five weeks, has been dropping thousands of bombs on Iran in a war of choice, where there was no imminent threat! The civilian casualty death is being buried, just as the children were in the school bombing that killed hundreds. Now tell me, who is the greatest state sponsor of terror in the world?

His response to justify fighting for Israel and conducting regime change in seven countries after the attacks of 9-11, six of which have been completed, (Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Lebanon, Libya), Iran being the seventh: You have forgotten what you learned as a Marine officer and employment of defense in depth and the value of MOOSEMUSS and promotion of democracy. Israel is the only democracy in the region.

So my friend who forgot his Oath, is going to regurgitate institutionalized acronyms and falsely claim Israel is the only democracy in the region. Then he gives me another belt fed talking point pushed down by the same SPGs I have spent years trying to wake everyone up about.

Do you think we have a democracy in the United States? We do not, we have a Constitutional Republic with the finest Constitution in the world, however it is being attacked daily from within by the SPGs from within, and the military Oath takers, who are supposed to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, is looking the other way. The silence for the attacks on our Constitution and injustices surrounding 9-11, COVID, Epstein files, and this war of choice is deafening!

“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one place to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.”

—President Harry Truman

I am going to share some brilliant research by a good friend and patriot, who, like myself is committed to seeking, sharing, and promoting the truths in this world of lies. We talk on a regular basis, as I do with several other patriotic truth tellers. Truth tellers don’t live in vacuums, they are connected to the reality of the world and have the courage to share what they know at great risk. It is not easy being a truth teller. It would be a hell of a lot easier to go along with the masses and follow Trump filling the role as the Judas goat leading the sheep to slaughter … but that is not how we truth tellers are wired.

I am sharing this source to show there are many truth tellers in this world of lies; they are just silenced attacked and censored. Because of the repercussions truth tellers experience, my friend goes by the call sign, The Do Not Comply Guy on SubStack. His article title can be found below along with excerpts following the title, enjoy:

ARE ALL WARS BANKERS WARS? And is the NWO Plan “Jewish”?

It’s imperative to understand that after WWI, during the 1919 signing of the Treaty of Versailles, the Committee of 300 Round Table members began the process of creating the Bilderberg-CFR-RIIA-Trilateral Commission network. This network was created to advance through the 20th century and beyond the Committee of 300’s (also referred to as the Olympians or the Illuminati) agenda for the centralized control of Planet Earth.

While the treaty did not directly establish a Jewish homeland, it played a key role in the context of Lionel Walter Rothschild’s (a Freemason) November 2, 1917, Balfour Declaration and the subsequent British Mandate for Palestine, which aimed to create a “national home for the Jewish people.” The treaty didn’t explicitly create a Jewish state, but it did create the framework for the mandate system, which placed Palestine under British administration and the League of Nations (their first modern attempt at establishing world government, now effectively known as the NWO).

Please just absorb the fact that in 1919, it was the Rothschilds, the Committee of 300, Illuminati members, and Freemasons that determined to establish the physical state of Israel.

It should be pretty obvious that eugenicists and NWO psychopaths hell-bent on world depopulation and domination probably weren’t establishing the physical State of Israel for humanitarian reasons. Let it also be clear that the Rothschilds have secretly manipulated the Jewish people more than any other!

Fast forward almost 30 years and past WWII—the primary reason cited during the proclamation for the declaration of the State of Israel was, of course, the Holocaust. That proclamation came from none other than Freemason David Ben-Gurion on May 14, 1948.

NO ONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND can justify the devastation and genocide at the hands of US and Zionist imperialism. Let it be noted, however, that I believe the recent increase in anti-”Jewish” sentiment is planned division—that is, the “hidden hand” planned to vehemently divide the world “for” and “against” Israel.

Contrary to what most of us thought, we must understand that those in control of the state of Israel largely subscribe to the Babylonian Talmud aka Pharisaism or Pharisaic Law.

“The Pharisees, Scribes, Elders and Priests of Israel were great enemies of Jesus Christ. It was they who led the people to crucify Christ and persecute and kill His apostles. The teachings and doctrines of these men would later be collected in the Talmud. The Sanhedrin was the governing council of these men and of the Hebrew nation at the time.”

In his commentary on Matthew chapter five, the notable 19th century Bible commentator Albert Barnes (1798 – 1870) gives this background on the Sanhedrin:

The Sanhedrin was instituted in the time of the Maccabees, probably about 200 years before Christ. It was composed of 72 judges: the high priest was the president of this tribunal. The 72 members were made up of the chief priests and elders of the people and the scribes. The chief priests were such as had discharged the office of the high priest, and those who were the heads of the twenty-four classes of priests, who were called in an honorary way high or chief priests.

The elders were the princes of the tribes or heads of the family associations. It is not to be supposed that all the elders had a right to a seat here, but such only as were elected to the office. The scribes were learned people of the nation elected to this tribunal, being neither of the rank of priests or elders. This tribunal had cognizance of the great affairs of the nation. Until the time when Judea was subjected to the Romans, it had the power of life and death. It still retained the power of passing sentence, though the Roman magistrate held the right of execution. It usually sat in Jerusalem, in a room near the temple. It was before this tribunal that Jesus Christ was tried.

Most of today’s Christians are completely oblivious to the fact that the counterfeit State of Israel that was created in 1948 has re-established the Sanhedrin. Well, it did —in 2004. And while almost everyone in America was focused on the potential impeachment of President Trump (a sideshow produced by our puppet masters to keep the gullible trapped in the phony left-right paradigm), the Sanhedrin in Israel on Wednesday, September 25 thru Friday, September 27 2019, launched a new global body, The Organization of 70 Nations, that Israel hopes will take the place of the United Nations. But the purpose of this new global organization involves much more than nations sitting down to talk to one another.

During that three-day conference in Jerusalem, the nascent Sanhedrin decided to resume animal sacrifices and will call for the building of the 3rd temple and the global implementation of Noahide laws, including the establishment of an international court based in Jerusalem that ultimately would be given the power to literally execute anyone who commits “blasphemy” (this is the same charge that the Sanhedrin brought against Christ), for not submitting to the Talmudic/Chabadist form of worship. They aren’t advertising that part of their plans, of course.

Just so it’s clear—Noahides are permitted to think of Jesus as a wise man, as a teacher, or as a philosopher—but they may not affirm His divinity. To declare that Jesus is divine (in other words, to declare that He is God Himself or the Son of God) is against the Noahide ‘commandment’ prohibiting idolatry. Therefore, to worship Jesus Christ is considered idolatry. Here’s the best part—idolatry is literally punishable by decapitation (or stoning), according to ‘Jewish’ [Pharisaic Talmudic] law!

Still don’t believe it?

Well, did you know that Noahide law was signed into law by US Congress?? That’s right—George H.W. Bush passed the Noahide Laws in 1991! Of course, none of this is being advertised or enforced yet, but the stage is being set for the firm application of this “spiritual law” in the NWO religion!

Why then are so many Christians blindly supporting the people controlling Israel who believe Christianity to be idolatry and paganism?? Why are we supporting Zionists or religious extremists that follow the Talmud and want the world governed by Noahidism?? It’s because we are being deceived; that’s why.

I am going to share some additional excerpts from an amazing writer named Amanda Gelender from her article, L’Chaim Intifada Yes, All Jews. All Jews must kill Zionism within Judaism:

I have come to have tremendous disdain for my people, the evil we have wrought, and the demons we have become. Our craven hypocrisy, our holocaust handwringing, our selfish dissociation, our bottomless both-sidesing, our catatonic inaction, our feeble sign-waving, our condescending condemnations, our wallowing victim complex, our self-indulgent betrayals, our brazen self-centeredness, our exploitative careerism, our blood and soil racism, our liberal cowardice, our mountains of empty platitudes amongst mountains of Palestinian corpses that we annihilated in cold blood.

Israel has likely killed hundreds of thousands of people in two and half years of non-stop bombardment, executions, and engineered starvation in Gaza. The depths of our sadism seemingly knows no bounds.

One of the last times that Judaism’s breath and beating heart - that prophet Moses delivered - existed and showed itself died in Auschwitz, when Jewish Zionists were already busy building what would become the Jewish death colony, “Israel.”

This is not a navel-gazing fight for the ‘soul of Judaism,’ Palestine is not our ‘Jewish moral reckoning.’ There isn’t a morsel of Jewish morality in sight. Palestine is an anti-colonial and decolonial liberation struggle in which we Jews are the fascistic overlords, the vicious propagandists and funders, the militarized soldier-settlers demolishing and stealing homes, igniting West Bank pogroms, and executing children en masse. Jewish Zionists will say this evokes “antisemitic tropes” - we don’t care, your words fall entirely flat as Jews in ‘Israel’ celebrate Purim by cheering on bombings like the murder of 165 schoolgirls and staff killed by US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran. The truth of Jewish terrorism is already seared into Palestinian land, jaggedly branded and carved into Palestinian skin with Swastikas of David. Jews now dwell in and animate the age of totalitarian Judaism; I don’t want to hear about “antisemitism” or “Jewish victimhood” ever again.

Zionists insist that hating ‘Israel’ is tantamount to hating Jews, then in the same breath demand that people do not conflate Israel with Jews. When I remark to Jews that we all are responsible for ending Zionism and the ongoing Palestinian genocide, I usually hear, “Not all Jews / Say Zionists, not Jews / There are actually more Christian Zionists than Jewish ones.” Well I am speaking to Jews right now, a people who support fascist Zionism in lockstep across every institution in our community.

At great cost to themselves and their peoples, Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims have stated these truths plainly for generations; writer Nada Chehade vividly describes the reality of Jewish settler-colonialism everyday. None of what I’m stating is new, it is only rare for a Jew to hear it from a Jew. Jewish people are condescendingly and racistly dismissive of Palestinians as narratives of their own decolonial struggle and insist instead upon perpetual Jewish innocence: As a people, we are woefully out of touch with both humanity and reality.

To Jews who also hate Israel and what it has wrought: Be proud when they call you a traitor to their death project. Let us be “traitors” unflinchingly.

All of Israel is an illegitimate settlement and all Israelis are settlers and soldiers on stolen land, not “civilians.” Jewish Zionists - both liberal and conservative - cling to notions of Jewish settler futurity in a free Palestine, arrogantly writing themselves into Palestine’s decolonized future, believing that Jewish settlers should get to remain on the land and keep at least some portion of their stolen spoils. Jewish anti-zionists should not tolerate a whiff of this entitlement amongst our own people; Palestinians should not be expected to live alongside their genocidaires.

Two and a half years in, Amerikan-made bombs are still crashing from the sky as proudly Jewish pilots pound out life in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, as proudly Jewish congregants around the world hoist and fly the Israeli flag, organize to get anti-zionists fired, suspended, deported, and criminalized, facilitate settlement and trips to the entity, distribute resources to the Zionist military, and pray for G-d’s protection over our precious Jewish colony that has created the largest generation of child amputees in modern history. That has displaced more than one million people in Lebanon as the violent ethnic cleansing campaign for “Greater Israel” ruthlessly expands. Synagogues are no longer holy, there is no G-d where Zionism dwells. Let’s at least be honest about what we as a Jewish people have become.

God Damn this sick pedophilic and raping state to which we as Jews all have colonial “birthright” under the “law of return,” a state that all our Jewish institutions uniformly support. Deflecting or underplaying this stark reality amongst our own people - daring to slander others as “antisemitic” who call it out - is a dishonest, cowardly abdication of our responsibility. Any semblance of Jewish morality is long-since dead, we killed it in Gaza.

To be ethically Jewish at this moment in history means taking up the responsibility to actively and militantly fight Zionism. Yes, all Jews. The clock reads genocide every moment of every day. This Jewish supremacist entity relies on Jewish consent and participation to keep it functioning. If Jews withdrew our participation, let alone actively warred against it, it would crash.

Jews must destroy the Israeli state and the Zionist ideology in its entirety, its every node and tentacle, including Israel’s host colony: Amerika.

Texe Marrs, whom many consider a great prophet, died on November 23, 2019, but before his passing, he published a book in January of 2018 titled, BLOOD COVENANT WITH DESTINY: The Babylonian Talmud, the Jewish Kabbala and the Power of Prophecy. In the book on page 86, he wrote the following’

“The ultimate objective of Kabbalah [Jewish Occult / Mysticism], despite the vain and empty denials of many of its advocates, is the utter destruction of all matter, of mankind itself: Annihilation. The Ouroboros serpent encircling and strangling humanity. Creative destruction, the wicked satanic kabbalists call it…The neocon cabal is a veiled and shadowed demonstration of it. They actually want to plunge the world into nuclear catastrophe and chaos. A fiery chaos and destruction atop of which they hope to build their new, occult utopian Order for the Ages. It is a frightening prospect and so far has been successful.”

“The Purpose of war in general is to kill the non-Masonic Jewish and goy patriots, degrade & demoralize humanity, increase debt and consolidate power in bankers’ hands.” ~ Paul Manning

“Trump was s-elected to rebuild American patriotism so that goyim will gladly become cannon fodder once again. A false flag will arouse their patriotic zeal.”

~ Henry Makow Ph.D

His response: Oh so those of us in uniform are too stupid to read anything and talk to real leaders and understand what’s really going on by sitting by our pool listening in a vacuum. Your emotion is very strong and it is jading your view , my friend. Accusing people of not being as smart as you and not doing their homework does not help you in your cause. There is a reason people do not listen to you. It is not because you’re not heard. It is because you have not proven your point. It is circumstantial evidence at best.

I did not say those of you in Uniform are too stupid to read and talk to real leaders and understand what is really going on.

I will tell you this, none of the truths I am telling you today, did I know when I was on active duty in uniform with a TS/SCI clearance and getting the most up to date intel briefings leading Marines in combat on seven different deployments. I have a Master’s Degree from the Naval War College, worked in the Pentagon, as a Battle Captain for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of Defense, was a Congressional Fellow and Military Legislative Assistant on Capitol Hill.

It was not until I retired and was fired for trying to save the lives of children, by providing informed consent on the jab, the Pentagon was overseeing, that I started doing my own research and stopped listening to the lies being pushed by the administration in office, the government as a whole and corporate media, their propaganda arm. I have repeated it often; anyone listening to Trump, the government or corporate media know nothing but lies, deceit, and propaganda. If you want the truth, go to the folks that are being cancelled, censored, and attacked … been there done that too many times to count!

Recently a friend and prior Navy Seal, very well connected, said to me, I am paraphrasing, “I am a big enough man to admit it when I am wrong, and I was wrong ... at times I thought you were nuts but you have been right on most everything and closer to the truth than I ever was.”

You use the word emotion for passion … passion is a fire that drives people to do things. I am driven to tell the truth! Truth comes from reason, critical thinking, and being a brutal realist to a fault, and I am guilty as charged. Emotion is not part of the equation. My views are based on careful study, and deliberate research void of emotion, focusing on the ugly truths that have been hidden all our lives and ignoring the pretty lies.

You use the word jaded, again it is not part of the picture. The proper term for when you learn the government is rotten to the core and saturated with SPGs is disappointed, but more importantly, empowered and called upon. I feel empowered to take action, and I do. I feel called upon to take part in this fight to share the truth in a world of lies, that the evil enemy cannot survive.

I wake up every morning recognizing the greatest fight between good and evil is happening right now and this battle before us against the SPGs is the greatest challenge this country has ever faced. Now you can pretend it does not exist, look the other way, say things like conjecture, circumstantial evidence, or emotion to steer away from having to take action, but that is not how I roll.

I never accused anyone as not being as smart as I. However, doing ones homework is a different story. For more than five years, I have spent the better part of everyday reading, researching, speaking, corresponding, writing, posting, publishing, podcasting, and interacting with experts on the topics at hand. I never said I have all the answers, especially when so much is hidden in this complex world of lies, but I can say with confidence, I have done more homework on the subject of SPGs then 98% of the population. Not boasting, just stating facts.

I have been censored, cancelled, suspended, shadow banned and kicked off virtually every social media platform for sharing undeniable truths too many tines to count. In a world of lies and evil, it is the truth teller that is attacked, not the lying evil bastards, or cowards that go along with them out of fear, ignorance, cowardice, or brainwashing.

With all the cancelling and censorship, I have been fortunate enough to have gained roughly 1,700 subscribers on my substack account. This is not like someone following you tik tok for a 15 second dance video, although I may need to try that. This is different; substack is filled with brilliant and courageous people looking to connect with like-minded individuals seeking the truth in a world of lies. Many of my articles are over 10 pages long and flush with research and countless sources on complex issues. To gain one subscriber is a major accomplishment. So, although I would like to reach more people with the truth, 1,700 brilliant and courageous people, on one platform, substack are listening!

As for your statement, there is a reason people do not listen to me … you are right there is a reason. It is this fact, which is, it is easier to fool and lie to someone than to tell them they have been fooled and lied to. Look at the COVID bio-weapon jab. You took it because you believed the government that was telling you it was “safe and effective.” While the government was lying to you, I was saying to avoid the bio-weapon jab at all costs and that it was neither safe or effective. You ignored what I was saying until the evidence was overwhelming and now realize I was right and as you say, vindicated.

You were not alone; billions of people listened to the lies of the government and took the bio-weapon jab. When I and others like me told them not to take the bio-weapon jab or booster, many ignored us because it would require them to admit, they had been fooled.

In addition to the fact that it is easier to fool someone than to tell them they have been fooled, evil people like Trump and the SPGs tell people what they want to hear, not what they need to hear. Do you remember Trump saying there was not going to be any new wars; well we have Iran, the escalation of WWIII? Do you remember when Trump said that DOGE was going to save us billions, and there would be DOGE checks coming, well, there was no savings, in fact we are spending more now than under Biden, and all DOGE did was harvest government data to plug into their AI digital prison data base?

Good, courageous honest people tell people what they need to hear … this is what I do. Most don’t like the truth when it is dark, but ignoring it can have result in catastrophe.

Last thing I would say is that if you asked a child who they wanted to see and go listen to, the candy man or the dentist, they would choose the candy man every time. They would chose the candy man regardless of the fact that the candy will rot their teeth and harm their health, while the dentist will save their teeth and improve their health. This is not complicated, but I’m surprised you are oblivious to this, or at least pretend to be.

What I share is dark, hard for most people to comprehend and for those older than 60, you are telling them everything they thought was true is a lie. That is harsh, but that is the truth. You cannot candy coat an evil this great. I have talked to many who say I don’t want to know the truth. I just want to live the lie I have always known. This is their comfort zone, a lie.

Yes, we are living in the Matrix, and the movie was just another confirmation of predictive programming. The red pill and blue pill, in the movie represents a choice between accepting a difficult, liberating truth (red) or remaining in comfortable ignorance (blue). The “red pill” symbolizes waking up to a harsh reality, while “blue pill” refers to staying in an illusion. What pill do you want?

I do have some good news, many people are waking up, however, I don’t know if it will be in time. The older folks are having a much harder time accepting their lives of lies, but the younger generations those between late teens and early 30s are able to comprehend what is going on easier. My nephews in that age group call me regularly with their friends; they put me on speakerphone and hammer me with questions for hours. I give them the ugly truths on every issue, and the want more. They realize if we do not right this ship, they will be living in hell on earth, and they are willing to act. God Bless Them!

I have responded with 13 pages of data, sources, articles, and references from across the horizon, to include Catherine Austin Fitts, Patrick Wood, Antony Sutton, Dr. Henry Makow, Jim Marrs, Whitney Webb, Paul Cudenec, Liz Crokin, G. Edward Griffin, John Cirucci, Texxe Marrs, Terry Cook, Dr. Peter McCullough, many of the great writers on Substack such as the Do Not Comply Guy, Forbidden.News, Amanda Gleender, George Webb, Focal Points, Exposing the Darkness and countless others.

You in return have given me nothing other than false institutionalized belt fed talking points void of any research or confirmation. You are better than this. There was a time when I used you, as my moral compass … that time is no longer. Still love you, just disappointed. S/F