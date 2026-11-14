ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

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JAD's avatar
JAD
2h

Indeed. God help us. The days are evil. So few calls I see for God to show.

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Karen Hart's avatar
Karen Hart
13h

There are no good people at the CIA. They might have had good intentions when joining but staying with such an evil institution puts blood on their hands.

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