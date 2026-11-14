I recently came across a video by a person named Emanuel Pastreich, titled, “Arrest Larry Ellison of Oracle for state crimes,” dated 11 April, 2024. Pastreich is listed as a professor, international relations expert, and President of The Asia Institute, a think tank with offices in Washington D.C., Tokyo, Seoul, and Hanoi.

Pastreich served briefly as an independent candidate for president of the United States in 2020 and he currently has a Facebook page indicating he is also running for president in 2028 and currently has two followers. However, on substack, he is listed as having 72k subscribers??? This is not organic friends.

Pastreich, whose name has roots in Eastern Europe and Ashkenazi Jewish communities, slightly resembles Stephen Miller, another Ashkenazi. I would say it is just a coincidence, but in politics, there are none.

The title of the video grabbed my attention, so I viewed it. It was predominately addressing low-level concerns with ambiguous data backing them up. However, as in all propaganda … there is always the whopper, the big lie, they want to inject, but burying it in a pile of data points of limited value. This piece was no different and the comments that stood out were these:

“The effort of Oracle and others to blame this criminality on the CIA and NSA has been an extremely effective and dangerous strategy which will end now.”

“Central role in planning and implementing operation COVID-19, along with others in DARPA, DoD, the pharmaceutical industry, private equity, and criminal partners in Israel, China, Germany, Australia, Great Britain, and elsewhere.”

“The takeover of the military and intelligence institutions of Israel and the launching, through Oracle and its partners, the October 7 Operation, the Gaza massacre, and also the formulation of plans for the destruction of local communities following the Gaza model around the world. The drive for world war starting in Israel is not the handiwork of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a toothless figurehead left out there to distract and mislead, but rather of an invisible IT and finance network of which Mr. Ellison is a central figure.”

Someone is running cover!

So he is suggesting, the CIA is innocent of Oracle and Larry Ellison blaming it of criminality. That is rich. First, it is a public secret that Oracle was a CIA creation and then handed it over to Larry Ellison, when they needed it to be a privately owned entity. They will never admit to this, but consider the following; in the 1970s the CIA had a database/mass-storage project called Project Oracle. We are told this database/mass-storage project was the inspiration of the company called Oracle, which is a database/mass-storage company. Oh, and the CIA was Oracles first client and played a major role in launching Oracle the company, that put Larry Ellison at the helm. You can’t make this s&*# up, and yes, they enjoy insulting your intelligence.

Sadly, the CIA has been behind most every unfortunate event since its creation from the JFK assassination, to MK-ULTRA, to MindWar, to Project Soul Catcher, to running drugs and starting wars. It is anything but innocent and anyone suggesting it is either an ignorant fool or despicable liar.

As for defending the NSA, RFK Jr. said it aloud, “The top organization that managed Operation Warp Speed (OWS), was not Health and Human Services (HHS), which is a public health agency, it wasn’t the Center for Disease Control (CDC), or National Institutes of Health (NIH), or Food and Drug Agency (FDA). It was the National Security Agency (NSA) a spy agency. That was the top agency, the lead agency on OWS and the pandemic and the second agency was the Pentagon.”

So the same guy defending the CIA is also defending the NSA, can you smell the rot?

Imagine that this same guy is trying to also defend Netanyahu, and calls him a toothless figure head. Only an ignorant fool or despicable liar with nefarious intent would suggest such a definition.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs said it best with the following:

“For nearly 30 years, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has driven the Middle East into war and destruction. The man is a powder keg of violence. Throughout all the wars that he has championed, Netanyahu has always dreamed of the big one: to defeat and overthrow the Iranian Government. His long-sought war, just launched, might just get us all killed in a nuclear Armageddon, unless Netanyahu is stopped.”

When I questioned Pastreich about his defense of the CIA and NSA, he had this to say:

“I am not sure if I am defending the CIA and the NSA, but I think there is an important point here. There are decent people who are trying to do their jobs as government employees who work in the CIA and NSA. I know such people and some of them stepped in to save my life. As for Oracle, investment banks, multinational corporations, they are rotten to the core. They are the dangerous powers. Blaming the CIA, blaming the government, is the classic ruse. It is the banks that are evil, not government.”

Once again, he links a truth with a lie! Let me be clear, there are good people doing their job in the CIA and NSA, and across government, but those at the top, they would not be there, unless they are committed to the system and will do what they are told not what is right.

This guy is supposed to be a professor and run a think tank, and he says banks are evil, not the government. Well, he is half-right … anyone paying attention knows the big banks and government work hand and glove … and the glove happens to be an AIPAC glove and the money comes from the bankers who can print the money at the cost of paper and ink.

It was very interesting to see this person work so hard to blame Larry Ellison, as the one behind these heinous crimes. Ellison is 82 currently and at the time of the article was just short of 80. Is he trying to make Ellison a sacrificial lamb? Don’t get me wrong, Ellison is one of them, and by no means a good guy, but to focus on just one person, when it is the entire system rotten to the core, is most certainly an attempt to cover for the greater evil.

I will say again, it is the satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis aka the Epstein billionaire class and those at the top of banking, politics, industry, media, entertainment, education, healthcare and big pharma, that are working together to destroy America in order to usher in an evil and dystopian New World Order!

It’s time for the masses to stand up, demand truth, transparency and justice and hold them all accountable, including the trolls!

God Help Us!