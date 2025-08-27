Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) this week banning flag burning, and we should all be very concerned. It sounds innocent, and something we should all do like Make America Great Again, but the devil is in the details, no pun intended.

As much as I detest the act of flag burning, I swore an Oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and the First Amendment gives us all the right to speak freely and express ourselves politically. This includes flag burning.

There are enough attacks on our First Amendment already with censorship, cancellations, and shadow banning on social media outlets and the promotion of propaganda and outright lies by corporate media and our politicians, however that is an article for another day.

Let’s be clear, Trump’s EO cannot override the First Amendment, which protects flag burning as a form of political expression. Although our brilliant Founding Fathers never specifically mention flag burning, their emphasis on free expression and limited government laid the groundwork for this constitutional protection.

In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled in the case of Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag is a form of symbolic speech, which is protected by the First Amendment.

Trump’s EO furthermore directs the attorney general to “pursue litigation to clarify the scope of the First Amendment exceptions” in the realm of flag burning. This will ensure future litigation challenging the 1989 ruling and will put the First Amendment on a slippery slope.

It appears the real purpose for Trump’s EO is to do exactly that, put the First Amendment on a slippery slope and galvanize more power and control under himself through EOs.

Trump did after all direct the National Guard into Washington D.C. for “security reasons.”

Remember, the issue is never the issue when it comes to those with evil intent, and what they report is happening is only a cover for what is really happening, usually something so dark and malicious, it can never see the light of day. Think Epstein Files.

Is it possible Trump brought the National Guard into Washington D.C., not so much for “security reasons” but to suppress an anticipated uprising in response to an UN-Constitutional act he is planning?

Is it possible Trump is pushing this EO in anticipation for many more anticipated flag burnings based on an UN-Constitutional act he has planned?

Is it possible Trump is now seeking the death penalty in all murder cases in Washington D.C., because he anticipates violence based on UN-Constitutional act that is in the works?

Is it possible Trump is deliberately taking action to put the First Amendment on a slippery slope, because free speech is something the evil group pushing the New World Order cannot survive?

Is it possible Trump is acting out as a key participant of the evil group pushing the New World Order?

Is it possible Trump is trying to protect members of the evil group pushing the New World Order and this is why he pushed a separate EO going after antisemitism?

Based off of everything Trump has done (please see the hyperlinks above connected to his name), the answer to these questions is an absolute yes to all!

Trump has taken some very disturbing actions on some of the most critical issues of the day, for what can only be nefarious reasons.

Take for example the Epstein Files. Many voted for Trump because he vowed to share the files and ensure justice for anyone who may have conducted criminal and despicable acts.





Instead, he had his administration, Bondi, Patel and Bongino, all come out and say Epstein had no client list and blackmailed no one. We know this to be a complete lie based on already released reports on the subject.

Trump also had his administration say that Epstein did not kill himself, but no rational being believes that for a second. Unfortunately, we have not gotten enough information from our own government to confirm or deny this claim.

By having his administration lie to the American people and bury the Epstein files, he has provided cover for not only Epstein’s client list, many who were likely blackmailed, but also for those who hired Epstein, big players pushing the New World Order and almost certainly, Trump himself.

It is very likely that if the truth ever came out about Epstein, the dark enemy force seeking a New World Order with a one-world government that will put WE the people into a digital concentration camp, I call the Sabbataen Globalists, would be so exposed their continued existence would be in jeopardy. This is a must!

Perhaps this is why Trump went so far as to say he disowned his supporters who called for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, calling them weaklings, and even saying he does not want their support anymore!

This is the sign of an unhinged man, a man getting frustrated that the truth is getting out, a man who sees himself being exposed and once he is exposed, recognizes his name, the one he loves so much, will be detested, despised, and loathed. It’s coming.

It should be clear to all rational people by now, that Trump is not who he says he is and he is doing the bidding for the Sabbatean Globalists, the most evil group of people to ever exist.

Anticipate more attacks on our freedoms, continued crises after crises as a form of psychological warfare designed to exhaust us, along with reckless and questionable behavior, justified with rational sounding lies, but complete with evil intent.

This stunt going after flag burners is not about burning flags but to further chip away at the First Amendment and free speech. The enemy Sabbatean Globalists are powerful and in all the top rungs of the levers of power, but they have one huge vulnerability, they cannot survive the truth!

So if you are wondering what you should be doing, wonder no more! Seek, Share, and Promote the Truth the enemy cannot survive!

One final note for consideration as you go forward:

“The latest step in the psy-op is now about forcing people into the tiny cognitive space between inaction and violence. You are given a “democratic” choice between doing nothing or self-terminate.”

~ Ray Horvath

Take action without violence by seeking, sharing, and promoting the truth, everywhere and anywhere!

The self-termination mentioned above, comes from the fact that the military and police have been constructed to support the evil Sabbatean Globalists New World Order, which Trump is facilitating, not the innocent people being enslaved.

Any resistance to the dystopian roll out of the New World Order, by the Sabbbatean Globalists, will be met by the military and police … so they think.

Pray with Purpose, Fear Nothing and Fight as if Success I our Only Option, because it is!