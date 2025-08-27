BEWARE: Trump’s Executive Order Banning Flag burning, is not an Innocent Patriotic act, but another Strategic Attack on our First Amendment and Constitution
Although our brilliant Founding Fathers never specifically mention flag burning, their emphasis on free expression and limited government laid the groundwork for this constitutional protection.
Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) this week banning flag burning, and we should all be very concerned. It sounds innocent, and something we should all do like Make America Great Again, but the devil is in the details, no pun intended.
As much as I detest the act of flag burning, I swore an Oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and the First Amendment gives us all the right to speak freely and express ourselves politically. This includes flag burning.
There are enough attacks on our First Amendment already with censorship, cancellations, and shadow banning on social media outlets and the promotion of propaganda and outright lies by corporate media and our politicians, however that is an article for another day.
In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled in the case of Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag is a form of symbolic speech, which is protected by the First Amendment.
Trump’s EO furthermore directs the attorney general to “pursue litigation to clarify the scope of the First Amendment exceptions” in the realm of flag burning. This will ensure future litigation challenging the 1989 ruling and will put the First Amendment on a slippery slope.
It appears the real purpose for Trump’s EO is to do exactly that, put the First Amendment on a slippery slope and galvanize more power and control under himself through EOs.
Trump did after all direct the National Guard into Washington D.C. for “security reasons.”
Remember, the issue is never the issue when it comes to those with evil intent, and what they report is happening is only a cover for what is really happening, usually something so dark and malicious, it can never see the light of day. Think Epstein Files.
Is it possible Trump brought the National Guard into Washington D.C., not so much for “security reasons” but to suppress an anticipated uprising in response to an UN-Constitutional act he is planning?
Is it possible Trump is pushing this EO in anticipation for many more anticipated flag burnings based on an UN-Constitutional act he has planned?
Is it possible Trump is now seeking the death penalty in all murder cases in Washington D.C., because he anticipates violence based on UN-Constitutional act that is in the works?
Is it possible Trump is deliberately taking action to put the First Amendment on a slippery slope, because free speech is something the evil group pushing the New World Order cannot survive?
Is it possible Trump is acting out as a key participant of the evil group pushing the New World Order?
Is it possible Trump is trying to protect members of the evil group pushing the New World Order and this is why he pushed a separate EO going after antisemitism?
Based off of everything Trump has done (please see the hyperlinks above connected to his name), the answer to these questions is an absolute yes to all!
Trump has taken some very disturbing actions on some of the most critical issues of the day, for what can only be nefarious reasons.
Take for example the Epstein Files. Many voted for Trump because he vowed to share the files and ensure justice for anyone who may have conducted criminal and despicable acts.
Instead, he had his administration, Bondi, Patel and Bongino, all come out and say Epstein had no client list and blackmailed no one. We know this to be a complete lie based on already released reports on the subject.
Trump also had his administration say that Epstein did not kill himself, but no rational being believes that for a second. Unfortunately, we have not gotten enough information from our own government to confirm or deny this claim.
By having his administration lie to the American people and bury the Epstein files, he has provided cover for not only Epstein’s client list, many who were likely blackmailed, but also for those who hired Epstein, big players pushing the New World Order and almost certainly, Trump himself.
It is very likely that if the truth ever came out about Epstein, the dark enemy force seeking a New World Order with a one-world government that will put WE the people into a digital concentration camp, I call the Sabbataen Globalists, would be so exposed their continued existence would be in jeopardy. This is a must!
Perhaps this is why Trump went so far as to say he disowned his supporters who called for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, calling them weaklings, and even saying he does not want their support anymore!
This is the sign of an unhinged man, a man getting frustrated that the truth is getting out, a man who sees himself being exposed and once he is exposed, recognizes his name, the one he loves so much, will be detested, despised, and loathed. It’s coming.
It should be clear to all rational people by now, that Trump is not who he says he is and he is doing the bidding for the Sabbatean Globalists, the most evil group of people to ever exist.
Anticipate more attacks on our freedoms, continued crises after crises as a form of psychological warfare designed to exhaust us, along with reckless and questionable behavior, justified with rational sounding lies, but complete with evil intent.
This stunt going after flag burners is not about burning flags but to further chip away at the First Amendment and free speech. The enemy Sabbatean Globalists are powerful and in all the top rungs of the levers of power, but they have one huge vulnerability, they cannot survive the truth!
So if you are wondering what you should be doing, wonder no more! Seek, Share, and Promote the Truth the enemy cannot survive!
One final note for consideration as you go forward:
“The latest step in the psy-op is now about forcing people into the tiny cognitive space between inaction and violence. You are given a “democratic” choice between doing nothing or self-terminate.”
Take action without violence by seeking, sharing, and promoting the truth, everywhere and anywhere!
The self-termination mentioned above, comes from the fact that the military and police have been constructed to support the evil Sabbatean Globalists New World Order, which Trump is facilitating, not the innocent people being enslaved.
Any resistance to the dystopian roll out of the New World Order, by the Sabbbatean Globalists, will be met by the military and police … so they think.
Pray with Purpose, Fear Nothing and Fight as if Success I our Only Option, because it is!
Dearest Colonel Kaifesh! What an excellent well written well said article! Thank you so very much! I am sharing it as much as possible! How hard is it for the American people not to see a dictatorship being formed right before their eyes and them cheering it by not understanding the way they are purposely being led to consent because they are being told" it is for their own good"! All this haglien dialect( problem, reactio, solution) is scripted and being played out day by day by the actors who have been cast in their parts to destroy America and bring in the NWO totalitarian digital prison system! Thank you for helping to point out the real agenda behind what Trump is doing Sir! The more we are able to bring light to these nefarious plans the closer we will be to dispelling the illusions they have created that they have all the power and can rule us in any way they please and the closer we will be to Restoring our Republic under the Constitution because the people will finally understand the difference! Thank you for all your hard work Sir! Respectfully Judith
The US Constitution created a federal government that had the power to collect any and all forms of tax without limit, accumulate debt without limit (the "purse"), and take full control of all forms of the military (the "sword"). The purpose of this government had nothing at all to do with protecting individual rights - only providing for the "general welfare" and "common defense". The First Amendment is NOT a set of individual rights - but prohibitions on government. Period. In District of Columbia v Heller the court majority ruled that these prohibitions on government action (which they falsely claimed to be our "rights") were NOT UNLIMITED - meaning that IF they were rights (and they are not) government could still intervene at their discretion. Our rights DO NOT come from a piece of paper - they are God-given - LET ALONE do they eminate from the majority opinion of 9 black-robed life-appointees which have become little more than political hacks and ideologues pushing the agenda of those to whom they are beholden. These courts - since 1803 - have unilaterally usurped the power to tell us what the Constitution says and means - without recourse or accountability. They invent "rights" - and "protect" actions of individuals dragged before them at their whim which they deem at the time as "constitutional". We live under what has become a socialist oligarchy that sets its own limits on its power, which means it recognizes none.