Jeannon Kralj
5h

There are many valid legal objections of the "COVID-19 vaccines."

Here is an important article that explains what the law has to say about mandatory "emergency use" vaccination.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-administrators-must-inform-risks/

February 22, 2021 › Big Pharma › COVID › Views

COVID

Since COVID Vaccines Are Experimental, Vaccine Administrators Must Inform You of Risks

In the U.S., vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, as is the case with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, are considered experimental. Administrators of emergency use vaccines are required by law to inform vaccine recipients of the potential risks.

by Alliance for Natural Health International

February 22, 2021

[ Dachsie comment:

From what I know and what I know I don't know about the "vaccines" I do not see how legal informed consent could even be possible to be given. ]

The three prerequisites for informed consent

For consent to be valid you need 3 things:

It must be given voluntarily— without coercion or deceit.

It must be given by an individual who has mental capacity.

BEFORE giving consent, a person needs to have been fully informed about the issue. That includes being informed about what the risks and benefits of the treatment or vaccination are, as well as the risks and benefits of going without the treatment or vaccination, and what alternate options might be available.

_______

Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with brotherly affection; outdo one another in showing honor. Never flag in zeal, be aglow with the Spirit, serve the Lord. Rejoice in your hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints, practice hospitality.

— Romans 12:9-13

