Excerpt from Dr. David Hughes’ book, “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy:

“Covid-19 Vaccines” as Military (not Pharmaceutical) Products In the United States, the “Covid-19” injectables are, legally speaking, military products that evade normal commercial and clinical rules and procedures under 10 U.S. Code § 4021 (Latypova, 2022a, 2022b; cf. Watt, 2023). Under the 2005 Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, undisclosed military countermeasures can be deployed at the sole discretion of the Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary in the event of a public health emergency (for which declaration no criteria exist).

This is what happened in March 2020, when Emergency Use Authorization for medical countermeasures was granted under 21 USC 360bbb-3(k), such that those countermeasures “shall not be considered to constitute a clinical investigation.” The Food and Drug Administration (2020, p. 7, n.6) was aware of that law, citing it in a document dated October 22, 2020, and thus of the legal status of the “Covid-19 vaccines” as non-medicines. The so called “clinical trials” for the “vaccines” continued nevertheless, with the regulators providing “theatre” or “performance art” to deceive the public into believing that pharmaceutical products were being developed (Latypova, 2022a, 2022b).

Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the U.S. project to develop, produce, and distribute 300 million doses of a “coronavirus vaccine” by January 2021, was compared to the Manhattan Project by President Trump when he unveiled it on May 16, 2020 (Smith, 2020), a clear allusion to topsecret military technology. “Warp speed” is a science fiction concept 6 WEAPONISED DECEPTION 237 associated with Star Trek, and the possibility that the “Covid-19 vaccines” contain black technology is discussed below.

OWS was led, not by scientists and healthcare specialists, but by the military. An organisational chart shows that 61 of the 90 leadership positions in OWS were occupied by DoD officials, including four generals (Florko, 2020). The military’s role was not merely to assist with logistics; rather, the DoD was “in full control” of the “vaccination” programme from its inception, including “development, manufacturing, clinical trials, quality assurance, distribution and administration” (Altman et al., 2023).

The White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator was Deborah Birx, whose colourful scarves created a civilian appearance while media reports touted her as the next head of the HHS, a civilian agency (Cancryn et al., 2020); Birx, however, holds the rank of Colonel. The “Covid-19 vaccine” rollout in the United States, as in Europe, was a camouflaged military operation from start to finish (Ponton, 2023a, 2023b).

Under Operation Warp Speed, contracts were clandestinely awarded to “vaccine” companies via Advanced Technology International, which has close ties to the CIA (Webb, 2020). The use of a non-governmental intermediary meant that regulatory oversight and transparency conferred by regular federal contracting mechanisms could be bypassed. HHS, for example, which was supposed to be overseeing OWS, claimed to have “no records” of a $1.6 billion contract awarded to Novavax (Lupkin, 2020).

This is how deep state operations work, with public bodies left clueless about what is really going on.

How was it possible to manufacture billions of doses within such a short time frame? In Latypova’s (2022a, 45:35) assessment, the pharmaceutical companies lacked the required capacity to achieve this, and it was only possible because of the “established defence contracting infrastructure” put in place by BARDA years earlier. A slide on “OWS/BARDA Vaccine Manufacturing” from a presentation by the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response divides the manufacturing “portfolio” into two: “vaccines” on the left and “vaccine supporting efforts” on the right (Latypova, 2022a, 44:50). Under “vaccines” fall the various manufacturers, while on the right are Marathon Medical, Emergent Biosolutions, Smiths Medical, Cytiva, BD, Corning, Grand River, Ology, Retractable Technologel Inc., SiO2, The Texas A&M University System, and Snapdragon. All the “vaccine” manufacturers except for Moderna are marked as “Demo,” whereas nearly all of the “vaccine supporting efforts” are marked as “manufacturing” and/or “capacity.”

Latypova (2022b) proposes that “Demo” refers to Other Transaction Authority, a method of contracting favoured by the DoD, which allows vaguely defined “prototypes” or “demonstrations” to evade regulatory scrutiny. The real manufacturing/capacity-building, she proposes, has been done elsewhere, with Big Pharma content to make vast profits, with freedom from liability (Health & Human Services Department, 2020), in exchange for maintaining the charade that a “public health” crisis is being met with “pharmaceutical” products. The “Covid-19 vaccines” in the United States do not meet any normal pharmaceutical distribution rules for flagging safety and quality issues in the supply chain (Latypova, 2022b). Unit doses are not barcoded and traceable, and alleged cold chain storage requirements mean that they are handled through a “black box” DoD distribution system. Most suspiciously, Latypova adds, “Independent testing of the vials for verification of the product conformity to label is prohibited”—unsurprisingly, given what they have been shown to contain (Hughes, 2022c).

I have explained previously why “Covid-19 vaccines” do not qualify as vaccines (Hughes, 2022a, p. 210). Kingston (2023) argues that they are, legally speaking, bioweapons, not pharmaceutical products. They “do not prevent infection or disease, were not conducted under bona fide research, and serve no peaceful purpose (meaning they cause harm),” thus meeting the definition of a biological weapon under 18 USC 175. Therefore, to call the “Covid-19 vaccines” “bioweapons” is not hyperbole; rather, bioweapon” is “the only accurate legal term” to describe them.

The plan to “disguise bioweapons intentionally deployed against the public,” in Kingston’s (2022) view, represents “one of the most evil deceptions in the history of humanity.” In a biopolitical era where control is exercised directly over human bodies (Agamben, 1998), the so-called “vaccines” in principle make ideal bioweapons, because their contents are injected straight into the blood, breaching the body’s natural immune defences (skin, the gut, the nasopharyngeal cavity, etc.). If the people are the undeclared enemy in the war for technocracy, then those injections can penetrate behind enemy lines.