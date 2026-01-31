“Folks, the Epstein client list is a huge deal because it speaks to an enormous problem we have in this country. It is that there is a connected class of insiders that feel that they can get away with anything because they can.”

~Dan Bongino as a Podcaster



I met Dan Bongino for the first time back in 2014, in Washington D.C. when we were both running for office. It was clear, he was a good communicator, he was full of $hit, but he had a great delivery. His ego was inflated; language exaggerated, tone overly dramatic, there were no boundaries to his pomposity and he had no problem lying, especially if he thought it would elevate his standing.

We all saw this with our own eyes, when he as a podcaster came out and said “That Jeffrey Epstein story is a big deal. Please do not let that story go. Keep your eye on it,” in May 2023 and expressed great doubt about the Epstein “suicide.”

This all changed, the moment Bongino was appointed as the Deputy Director of the FBI when he did a 180 on the Epstein narrative and the “suicide.” The look alone on Bongino’s and Patel’s faces when they reported that Epstein “killed himself,” in an interview with Maria Bartiroma was beyond telling (please see above).

I do not know of a single rational person who believes Epstein committed “suicide.” Yet this is the story Bongino, and Patel tried to push on the American people. The anomalies surrounding this case reek of lies, just as everything surrounding the Epstein crimes.

Consider this; Epstein was taken off suicide watch just prior to the “suicide” even though it was just a few weeks prior when he attempted suicide, and was placed on the watch. Additionally, Epstein was left alone in his cell, had a surplus of bed linens, and coincidentally, even though there are no coincidences, nearly all the surveillance cameras on his unit did not record, and the guards, it was reported, lied about making safety checks in the logbook, which would likely have prevented any such “suicide.”

Hell, even Senator Kennedy knows that is a bunch of bull $hit and expressed as much when he said the following:

“Christmas ornaments, drywall and Jeffrey Epstein - name three things that don’t hang themselves. That’s what the American people think...and they deserve some answers.”

To make matters worse, Bongino as the Deputy Director of the FBI signed an official memo with AG Bondi and FBI Director Patel, stating, “This systematic review revealed no incriminating “client list.” There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

So there you have it, according to Bongino and crew, Epstein did not have any clients, blackmailed no one, and killed himself. Where is the bow?

Bongino has now resigned from the FBI, reportedly, because he was not happy with the way the Epstein Files were released, but has not come out and made any corrections about the “suicide,” client list, or blackmailing, he is just stepping down with plans to go back to his podcast.

You heard that correctly, Bongino who has lied to us directly about one of the most consequential cases in our country’s history wants to go back to his podcast in order to lie to you directly and provide more cover for Trump and this administration. Who in their right mind would listen to this bull $hit artist other than the same people who listen to the bull $hit Trump, the government and corporate media continue to spew?

Bull $hitters

I am focusing on Bongino right now, but make no mistake about it, this entire administration is saturated with bull $hitters, lairs, and satanic globalists all unified behind Trump to push the evil and dystopian New World Order! Please note, this is not a party issue, they are both united behind the scenes in the form of a uniparty, pushing the same agenda and provide political theater to make us think we have a choice and someone is fighting for us, but I digress.

As you have heard me say, these satanic globalists running our country and levers of power, cannot survive the truth, so must push lies, propaganda and bull $hit to survive!

I wrote an article about this in May of 2025 when I realized the common denominator for Trump’s appointments in key positions. It was not that they were principled, or truth tellers, or war fighters, it was that they were all bull $hitters coming from corporate media, podcasting or the role of a spokesperson.

Consider who was on the list. We had Dan Bongino as the Deputy Director of the FBI, a podcaster and former Fox News host, Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of War, a former Fox News host, Judge Jeanine Pirro as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, a former Fox News host, Sean Duffy as the Secretary of Transportation, a former Fox News host. There is also Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence, who was a former contributor for Fox News, Michael Waltz the Ambassador to the UN, who was a contributor for Fox News. Then you have Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security a Fox News contributor who cannot get in front of the camera often enough and usually with a new uniform and make up job. Pam Bondi the Attorney General, another Fox News contributor, loves to provide feign outrage on camera, but has buried the Epstein Files and runs cover for Trump. Then we have Kash Patel, the Director of the FBI who was addicted to the camera until people started asking questions about Epstein and his Israeli handler, I mean girlfriend.

This concerned me immensely, because it was clear, the Trump Administration was not committed to truth, transparency, right and freedom, but an evil agenda that the people mustn’t know about – thus the bringing in of the bull $hitters to push lies and hide facts.

In a world of lies, deceit, propaganda, and evil, it is the bull $hitter that is most welcomed, promoted, and elevated and it is the people who suffer in agony as a consequence.

We must get back to a world where God, not Satan is worshiped and truth, transparency, right and freedom, rule the day and the people prosper in peace!

God help us!