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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
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Excellent. Seek the truth and the truth will set you free good job sir. So many are focussed on today's events. Very clever.

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1 reply by Larry Kaifesh
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Justin
2d

James Bishop

THE THREAD EVERYONE STOPS PULLING.

Rome Was Behind It All. Not A Jewish Conspiracy.

Most people can't wrap their heads around this because nobody taught them the truth of Bible prophecy. And that's not an accident either.

The average person has a surface level reading of Scripture at best.

They read Revelation and either take the symbols completely literally or they guess at what they mean.

That leads to confusion, frustration and a hundred different private interpretations all pointing in different directions.

It's exactly why so many believers eventually give up on prophecy altogether and retreat to the Christian default setting just love Jesus and teach the gospel.

Nothing wrong with loving Jesus.

But that retreat leaves the most urgent warning in all of Scripture sitting unopened on the shelf.

The key that unlocks everything is the historicist interpretation, the method the Reformers used, the method the Bible itself teaches.

Let the Bible interpret its own symbols.

Don't bring your newspaper to Scripture.

Bring Scripture to your newspaper.

When you do that the fog lifts completely.

The little horn of Daniel 7.. Rome.

The woman on seven hills of Revelation 17 ... Rome.

The beast whose wound healed and the whole world wondered after... Rome.

The text tells you the city.

It always did.

And here's the honest truth the ONLY reason I came to these conclusions is because of Bible prophecy.

If it wasn't for Bible prophecy I'd probably be right there with everyone else stopping at the Freemasons, the Rothschilds or blaming the Jews.

That's honestly where the trail appears to end if you're just following the money.

Buttttt!!

Bible prophecy paints a completely different picture.

Daniel 7 describes a little horn rising out of Rome not Jerusalem, not a banking family wearing out the saints and thinking to change God's law.

Revelation 17 describes a woman sitting on seven hills drunk with the blood of martyrs riding a beast the whole world wonders after.

I didn't find Rome.

The prophets pointed me there 2,000 years before the Jesuits, the Rothschilds or the Knights of Malta even existed.

The history just confirmed what Scripture already said.

The road ends at Rome.

It always did. All Road literally lead to Rome it's not just a cliche.

👇 Full teaching below Parts 1 & 2 in the links.

Part 1

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1A5XFi1ACs/

Part 2 https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AMgCyerJD/

"Come out of her, my people."

Revelation 18:4

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