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Preamble

Texe Marrs, whom many consider a great prophet, died on November 23, 2019, but before his passing, he published a book in January of 2018 titled, BLOOD COVENANT WITH DESTINY: The Babylonian Talmud, the Jewish Kabbala and the Power of Prophecy. In the book on page 86, he wrote the following’

“The ultimate objective of Kabbalah [Jewish Occult / Mysticism], despite the vain and empty denials of many of its advocates, is the utter destruction of all matter, of mankind itself: Annihilation. The Ouroboros serpent encircling and strangling humanity. Creative destruction, the wicked satanic kabbalists call it…The neocon cabal is a veiled and shadowed demonstration of it. They actually want to plunge the world into nuclear catastrophe and chaos. A fiery chaos and destruction atop of which they hope to build their new, occult utopian Order for the Ages. It is a frightening prospect and so far has been successful.”

The serpent eating its tail, the Ouroboros has been used in various magical traditions, such as alchemy and Kabbalah, aka Satanism and is rooted in ancient Egypt. I am sure it is just a coincidence that the Turning Point USA symbol has an uncanny resemblance.

Please consider what Pete Hegseth had to say about neocons in Nov 2024: “I’ve been a recovering neocon for six years now. Like the foolishness with which we ricochet around the world, intervening thinking it was in our best interest when really we just overturned the table and created something worse in almost every single scenario. The Hubris of the pentagon is that they want to now tell other countries how to do counterinsurgency based on what we did in Iraq and Afghanistan. Are you kidding me? So you really have learned nothing!”

Hegseth has since, discarded this invaluable analysis of a neocon, and is now fully onboard its evil train assisting Trump escalating World War III, and a potential nuclear catastrophe. Putin / Russia is supporting Iran with intelligence and may get more involved if further attacks on Iran, such as its nuclear energy facilities are hit. Additionally, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared the country’s nuclear status “irreversible,” signaling a hardened stance amid rising global tensions. We don’t have to look far to see this war of choice by the US and Israel, is escalating and is just one act away from a nuclear disaster.

Consider Trump, whose team was in negotiations with the Iranians, after listening to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said he believed the Iranians were going to attack, so he started bombing Iran during negotiations. Now he says he is going to give negotiations (the Iranians report to not know about) five days. Coincidentally the 11th and 31st Marine Expeditionary Units are in route to the Persian Gulf and should be there in approximately five days. Do not be surprised, if this was another lie by Trump and to buy him time to bring in the troops so he can put boots on the ground. This would be a catastrophic escalation, but appears to be the plan.

It is well known that Israel and the evil satanic pedophile globalists running the country also control our government and most key positions of power and influence at the global level. Rubio himself said Israel dragged the U.S. into this war. This shows you the depth of their control over our own country. This article combined with most others I have written on over the years, is committed to exposing the evil enemy, their capabilities, intent and vulnerabilities – the truth.

Do You Know the Joo

This article will provide highlights to a video by “Alex on Life,” who, through a very unconventional manner, lays it all out. Alex made this video during COVID, as you will note.

The link to this video can be found by clicking HERE. It is over four hours long, and slightly repetitive, but for good cause, because people have been lied to for so long, it is going to take repetition to wake them up. Waking the masses is essential, if we wish to defeat this evil threatening freedom and humanity around the globe.

I played the video at twice the speed, which did not hurt the message but made the time commitment more manageable.

Please note, the enemy’s Center of Gravity that which gives them their strength and if taken away would ensure their demise, is their monopoly on the narrative. They have been able to make significant progress with their evil agenda while hiding in plain sight based on their monopoly on the narrative. Consider seven of the richest men are also media barons, and are part of the same group, the satanic, pedophile globalists, which are predominately but not exclusively, Zionist Ashkenazis, Musk, Ellison, Bezos, Arnault, Brin, Page, Zuckerberg. They own the feeds, papers, platforms, and narratives that shape our reality, which is sadly all a delusion.

Alex throughout his video uses the term Joo, to which he claims he is one, but a real one, a real Jew, not one of the imposter Joos, which Jesus referred to as the Synagogue of Satan in Revelations 2:9. Today the real Jews recognize that what took place in Gaza was a genocide and the imposter Joos are the ones who executed that genocide, and are running the country of Israel. They are not the same.

Other terms associated with Joo are Illuminati, Cabalists, Zionists, Ashkenazis, Sabbatai Franks, Sabbatean Globalists, Chabad, Freemasons, Masons, Satanists, Parasitic Psychopaths and more. In the end, the Joo is likely best defined by the description Alex uses and I listed below in points I and II.

Alex’s comments, although he uses different language, is completely aligned with Dr. Henry Makow, another Jew whose parents experienced the “Holocaust.” In Dr. Makow’s latest book, ILLUMINATI 4 GENOCIDE & WAR, an invaluable read, he quotes the expert and author on the Illuminati, David Livingstone:

“The great secret of history is this story of the ascent of Cabalists to world power. Ordinary Jews and people, in general, have no idea how they are being manipulated. These Cabalists believe Lucifer is the true God. They care nothing for their own nation. Their whole aim in life is to humiliate and degrade mankind and prove to God that the human experiment is a failure. They are gradually achieving this goal through their covert control of the economy, education, media, and government.”

I have taken, what I thought were the most important points Alex made and put them at the top, in Roman Numeral order, other points are listed below that. I have added some minor commentary usually found in parenthesis. Here We Go!

I. There are two groups of people in the world:

1. The Joo, who are satanic, psychopaths with no conscious, who want to control the world and are doing so through the manipulation of emotions, passions, and weaknesses of people who don’t realize they are being attacked (the Normies). 2. The Normies, those who allow themselves to be manipulated through their emotions, passions and weaknesses, based on their inability to think critically and the courage to seek the truth. Many, especially the Christians, are easy pray and fall into this group, because they cannot even begin to fathom that there are people in the world that would have such an evil agenda.

II. The Joo’s are not atheists, for they believe in God. The problem is, the Joos are at war with God and want to destroy God. They are satanic, psychopaths, who hate God and want to destroy God and all of his creations. In the process of destroying God, they want to take over the world. This is why there is such a drive to genetically modify plants, animals, and now people. This is what Genetically Modified Organisms, altered DNA in animals, mRNA Technology, Transgenderism and Transhumanism is all about - destroying God’s creations, humanity itself. This is what is behind the New World Order with a one-world government, and one religion – Satanism.

III. Talk to any expert in the world on any issue, from climate change, to pandemics, to war, to music, to the economy and that expert will be wrong every time if they ignore the impact of the Joo on the subject. (Look at those who are running banking, politics, industry, media, education, entertainment, healthcare, pharmaceuticals … The Joo is behind everything and the Joo controls everything)!

IV. Likewise, the way to be right on every issue is to say the Joo is behind it! The Joo controls the money and therefore, controls everything. (The Joos can print money at will for the cost of the paper and ink, which means they have an endless supply and can buy off everyone and everything, from politicians, entertainers, scientists and even the Christian Zionist clergy.)

V. Most Christian Pastors do not even know the Joo. (They stand up on the pulpit, where an Israeli flag stands next to the alter and then praise the Joo, the same Joo that is at war with God and wants to destroy God’s creations. Most of the Pastors have been completely played by the Joos through their emotions, passions, and weakness after they went on a totally funded trip to Israel, for this exact reason. [This goes also for politicians, influencers, and spokes people]. On these trips, the Christian Pastors are wined, dined, and told to push the lie the Joos, who are trying to destroy God and his creations, are God’s chosen people).

VI. Normies don’t know anything accept what they are told through corporate media, completely owned and directed by the Joo. Thus they only know a world that is not real, but a delusion.

VII. The Normies are compliant. Consider COVID, the Normies believed there was a Pandemic, because Joo owned corporate media said there was, the Normies wore masks because the Joo behind corporate media told them to, even though they do nothing to stop viruses. The Normies stood in line to take the poisonous “vaccine” because the Joo owned and operated corporate media told them to.

VIII. Normies are those people who are compliant and work for the Joo often times without even realizing it. The Joo needs the Normies, and the Normies need the Joo. (In today’s world, it is hard to be successful or reach a certain level of success unless you work for the Joo. Look at the politicians, entertainers, industry leaders, media professionals, medical personnel, etc.).

IX. Most Normies, especially the Christian Normies cannot envision the evil of the Joo, they don’t believe anyone could be so evil. They don’t know the Joo. (The Normies can’t believe the Joos were behind most every war for the last couple centuries, 9-11, the COVID event and “vaccine” which was a genocide test run. The Joos love to take advantage of this major vulnerability).

X. The Joo mind is not understood by the Normies and they cannot comprehend their evil motivation. The Goyim, Normies are deceived and cannot comprehend how someone could be so evil.

XI. The Joo always injects perversion into everything. (Look at Hollywood, the porn industry, the marketing world, Transsexual story hour targeted at children, endemic child trafficking, Epstein, Pizza Gate, pride month, and the sexualizing of everything, which the Joo is behind).

XII. The woman standing naked in front of right police making a spectacle is most always a Joo helping create the illusion of conflict. It’s all a show for a bigger agenda.

XIII. Waking up the Normies that make up the masses is very difficult, because to do so they have to acknowledge their entire reality is a lie. Everything they have been told is false and the world is fake, just as in the Truman show.

XIV. Everything the Normie thinks is real is a lie, because the Joo does not want the Normies to know the truth, any Normie that awakens to the truth is attacked, cancelled and censored and no longer a Normie, but a dangerous critical thinker in the eyes of the Joo. (When people have truth and reality on their side, they will make informed choices and benefit accordingly; the Joos do not want that, they want people to make choices that benefit them and this can only be done through manipulation).

XV. Normies were the ones trying to police others during COVID by yelling at someone to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, or to get a vaccine. (The Joo encouraged this behavior giving the Normies a sense of authority and false importance. The Normies, drunk on this false sense of power, ignored all rational thought. The Normies did not even realize they were supporting the miserable and evil Joo conducting a lethal psychological experiment and test run genocide and they, the Normies, were the target).

XVI. The Normies are willing to lose all their morals and standards in order to survive, even if barely surviving, they will take the crumbs of false importance projected on them by the Joos to try to appear important to other Normies. (Consider the person being propped up by the Joos with some useless irrelevant title or position, to which they know, is the case, but out of cowardice and desperation for attention, will pretend everything is legit – even when they know it means their own demise – this is how good the Joo is at manipulating people’s emotions, passions and weaknesses. This would include many in the Trump administration who know better but stay quiet and go along with the tyranny).

XVII. Without the Normies, the Joo is a degenerate, malformed joke! Without the Joo, the Normie is forced to live in the real world were merit rules the day, that is not what is going on today. Look at Congress if you need an exammple. The Joo and the Normie empower each other.

XVIII. Normies are vulnerable to the tyranny of the Joo.

XIX. Joos and reality do not mix. There is not much in our world that is real; World War I, World War II, JFK, MLK, BLM, Hitler, Obama, Civil Rights Movement, White Supremacy etc.

XX. If you look at what happened during COVID, everything happened in lockstep on a global scale. This is not normal, this is not natural, this was all orchestrated evil, and the Normies allowed it to happen.

XXI. The Joos might be able to beat God if they can take our soul, and they are getting close.

Additional Points

- While all this is going on (the Pandemic) Normies are having pizza on the beach thinking everything is just fine.

- The Joos are behind a long list of hoaxes (malicious acts of trickery) to provoke the masses into action. They focus on psychologically manipulating the masses because that is where the bulk of power is, in manipulating the masses (by manipulating the masses into acting, they do not have to do anything themselves … consider how they scared the masses into taking a poison vaccine, based of their desire to cull the herd and see how people would respond).

- The Normies do not know the Joo so they cannot feel the Joo, get into their mindset and understand their evil agenda. Look at all the Normies supporting Trump, they have taken the lies propping him up making him a hero, even though he is just an instrument of the Joo. Look at the Normies with all the guns, big trucks, and baseball caps, they don’t know the Joo so continue to be manipulated by the Joo.

- Most of the Third World lives in misery, not realizing it is based on the actions of the Joo. (They think this is just their plot in life, not realizing, that an evil, psychopathic group of Satanists, the Joo, has manipulated the world to benefit a very small few at the expense of the very many! Imagine if the Joo, and those aligned, instead of committing to satanic global dominance that favors the few over the many, sought to make the world a better place for all? How much money does the corrupt billionaire class need to be comfortable, while others in the world scour through trash just for basic nourishment?)

- Transhumanism is property of the Joo. They would love to be able to remotely control us from the inside. (Can you say neuro chip)

- The Joo wants to bring down the world and then own it.

- Normies, through the manipulation of their emotions, will believe most everything pushed by the evil Joo without even questioning the events. Case in point: Feminism, Human Rights, Racial Quality, Transgenderism, Open Borders, Counter Culture, Cancel Culture, Reproductive Rights.

- There must be a deprograming operation to get the Normies to know the Joo. If this is done, the game is over. The Joo survives and thrives in secrecy through their monopoly on the narrative and ensuring they have plausible deniability with each of their evil acts.

- Beta males and women are always at the forefront of a totalitarian state and tyrannical communism due to their emotional decision-making, and willingness to conform.

- The TV programs and news being pumped into your house every night is poison, as is most every movie, commercial and even sporting event.

- The Joos push brutal surveillance, because the Joo must control everything, because of this, nothing is real. Consider their push claiming men can be women, this is a complete lie amputated from reality. We saw the same conduct in the movie 1984 where they hammered into the minds of the masses 2 + 2 = 5. This is a deliberate attack on reality.

- The Joos push constant censorship to keep the delusion alive and the truth suppressed, because they cannot survive the truth.

- Slavery is intrinsic to the Joo, they believe they have the right to enslave all non-Joos.

- Terror is coming; the Joos cannot survive without it. The Joos must control the Normies with a sea of delusion.

- The Joos are worried the truth will get out, that is why they are pushing so hard to create an evil dystopian one world communist government. Communism controls, suppresses, and oppresses all of which is necessary for the Joo to survive. In a free society where truth and transparency prevail, the Joo is done!

- Day by day, with each new orchestrated act pushing delusion, freedoms are being taken away from the Normies and most have not even a clue.

- The Joos must control everything, communism is Judaism, this is why they control all material wealth, and all dissent is crushed. This is what the Joos did to Eastern Europe. Viktor Orban addressed this tyranny in his speech on the 1956 communists.

- If we can bring reality (truth and transparency) to the Normies working for the Joo, to working against the Joo, freedom, humanity and prosperity will be saved.

- The Joo for many is invisible; they hide amongst us and mostly look like white Europeans.

- The Joos must control all! The Joos must control the narrative!

- The Joos must brainwash! The Joos must indoctrinate!

- Even the awake are asleep, thinking Trump was going to save them, all while ignoring the Joo and their role.

- Don’t know the Joo? Most educated people don’t.

- 9-11, the Pandemic, the Gulf War, the Joo was behind them all.

- A small population controls the world!

- Those who wore a mask mistook illusion pushed by the Joo as reality.

- To know the Joo, you must feel the Joo – get into their mind so you can better understand them and their behavior.

- All the looting, protests, etc. are either carried out or facilitated by the Joo … Nothing is real!

- It’s all one big show (notice Trump always says straight out of central casting, it is not by accident).

- The Joos love vulgarity and have a mental illness.

- The Joos are sick Mother F#ckers.

- Everything is scripted (nothing is organic).

- The Normies believe in lies because everything before them is lies.

- The Joo likes to shape knowledge into a weapon.

- The Joo loves to manipulate emotion, especially the emotion of the Christian base, (consider how they had Erika Kirk forgive the “reported” assassin, many Normies thought it was so nice, but it was a pure ploy).

- The Joos want to control emotions, passions, and weaknesses through your empathy and sexuality.

- The Joos love to program people through entertainment, which they own, consider the Simpsons, Saturday Night Live and Married with Children, all designed to facilitate societal decay.

- The movement I heard of the COVID Virus, I immediately thought, what is the Joo up to now?

- The Normeis all have one thing in common – They don’t know the Joo and therefore can’t feel the Joo!

- The statement, “we are all in this together” is an evil lie the Joo has pushed on the Normies who don’t even know it.

- 125 Genders, the Joo is behind it.

- Consider the Normies, they despised you if you did not have a mask on, why? Because you are not conforming to the ruling class, while they didn’t even consider if the ruling class was evil with sinister intent.

- In the Joo world, they make the State as being the supreme.

- The Joo flourishes on the Normies fear of the Joo!

- The Joos must control every industry.

- The Normies will bring us all down.

- What is the Joo doing to us? Know the Joo, who killed people in mass through the protocols.

- Everything coming from the Joo mind is psychopathic.

- The Joos have the motivation to promote evil and do what they are doing. Only a psychopath would support their agenda.

- The Normies with all this madness going on around us based on actions of the Joos are not complaining. (Consider, the riots, wars, staged assassinations, natural disasters, backed and orchestrated by the Joos).

- Everything is designed for the Joo! We must conform for the Joo! Inside our body, created monsters, ultimate supremacists.

- The Joo is behind the invisible demonic force and global power structure. They are pushing a spiritual war full of psycho drama.

- Many pedestrian Joos do not know what is going on and is benevolent to the satanic Joo.

- The Joo creates a perpetual state of delusion.

- The Joos have total access to our information (look at how they monitor every act we take and collect it all through data centers and AI).

- The Joos control the military, police, swat teams, politicians, and professors.

- None of the Joos want us alive.

- The Joos push a false sense of reality … this means terror is coming.

Closing Comments

The message from Alex is unconventional, but I felt invaluable. I believe every American and global citizen should listen, read and study this enemy. Alex’s video is just one source to seek. Only when we can clearly understand and know the enemy, their intent, and capabilities can we defeat them. In this battle between good and evil, victory is our only option; WE have a country and freedom to save here and around the globe.

God help us.