We must fear nothing, and continue to seek, share and promote the truth on the evil of the Sabbatean Globalists! Only once this is done, will we be able to ensure justice, make our world more Godly, and America the country we always thought she was!

After watching this debate, I was concerned, it appeared that Charlie had been compromised by the Sabbatean Globalists, the most evil group of people to ever exist.

I, along with many, commented on the debate with a post and it was after this event, that it appears Charlie changed.

It was after this event, that Charlie questioned October 7 and asked if there was a stand down order, it was after this, he made clear Epstein was a Mossad Agent, it was after this, he showed concern on Megyn Kelly that powerful and wealthy Israeli’s were calling him an Anti-Semite. In the interview with Megyn Kelly, he appeared concerned, and we found out later, he feared for his life.

My response to this debate, which I posted over two months ago, was in the form of a note to Charlie. I was slightly critical, but had more than respect for Charlie, I loved the kid and all he stood for! My post can be found below:

Charlie, you have done some great work, but I am concerned about your response to this veteran. The Jews that follow the Torah are not the problem and good people, but it is the Sabbatean Globalists, many, not all of which are Zionists, that hide behind anti-antisemitism who are the most evil group of people in the world (Soros, Fink, Walensky etc).

As for 9-11, once America recognizes the truth, everything will unravel. I deployed to the Middle East 7 times after the attacks of 9-11 only to learn it was an inside job!

Instead of playing gotcha with the veteran asking mundane questions, please answer the following: How did the buildings fall at the speed of gravity? How did building 7 fall that was not even hit, in the exact manner of a controlled detonation? Why have we not one picture or video of a plane hitting the Pentagon the most observed building in the world? Why was their no plane wreckage in the field in Shanksville, PA and at the Pentagon? Why was there no commercial airline markings on the plane that hit the first tower? Why are their videos out there that show an explosion on the second building without a plane hitting it? How could the passengers be calling from the plane in 2001 and have it be crystal clear with no jet noise in the background? Since that day was the same day as the largest FAA high-jacking simulation exercise, how many planes were grounded and put in hangers to complete the simulation and script reading? How is it Lucky Larry Silverstein who bought the WTC complex, who had breakfast at the Windows of the World restaurant on the 106 and 107 th floor of the North Tower every morning, skip that day? How is it many Sabbatean Globalists, many of which were Zionists were told not to show up to work that day? There is more, but it should be clear, 9-11 was a complete inside job to usher in the Patriot Act, start cascading wars that are completing regime change in 7 countries (Iran being the last) planned ten days after the attacks, and growing the DoD budget which has been fleeced for decades.

Then there is this:

The world will never be the same place without Charlie … his impact was beyond words. I pay that the evil that was behind his assassination and the heinous acts for centuries driving the New World Order is exposed, tried and swiftly and severely, administered justice!

God Help Us!