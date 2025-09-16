ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Stowe PhD's avatar
Lawrence Stowe PhD
9h

There are a minimum of 4 world events that changed history in which the true sequence of events was controlled by US/Mossad interactions. The Kennedy assassinations, both JFK and Robert. 9/11. The 2020 elections. The biowarfare of Covid 19. Lots of lower level events to maintain control. The assassination of MLK. The financial collapse of 2008/2009. The attempted assassination of Trump. The Epstein files. Our Republic will never be secure until these truths become self evident. There is Evil that lives amongst us and it is rich and powerful and never faces reelection. It must be prosecuted and destroyed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clyde's avatar
Clyde
14h

Larry, when my family was forced into a condition of genocide/democide by the State of Utah on January 29th, 2003, I have searched out from the Occam's Razor point of view of what actually happened that day. I have come to view the events of that day in a three fold (with sub context) of what my family witnessed that day. By continually expanding my vocabulary to be as inclusive of all possible explanations, I've come to view the State of Utah's acts/action through the lens of agnotology, Political ponerology and the Dark Triads (Psychopath's, Machiavellian's and Narcissist).

To add more clarity to the definition of agnotology I will offer the following link for your consideration. https://climate.sustainability-directory.com/term/agnotology/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture