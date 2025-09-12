This war is different from those of the past, this is an Omniwar, a war fought covertly and waged “in every conceivable domain,” in order to enslave all of humanity by a transnational ruling class, aka Sabbatean Globalists.

In this war, the Sabbatean Globalists cannot survive the truth. Charlie demonstrated extraordinary courage on a daily basis exposing the truth and the evil intentions of the Sabbatean Globalists! He paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Our strength is in our numbers, if we all speak out, we win, especially if our men and women in uniform and elected office show an inkling of Charlie’s courage.

It is because of this, we sit here today balancing on the edge of freedom and evil totalitarianism.

The second I received a call from a dear friend, who asked if I had heard about Charlie, I knew what he was going to say next and I dreaded hearing it. He proceeded to share what he had heard and seen, and then sent me a video. Upon watching the video, it was clear, Charlie had left us, and he was not coming back, in heaven he would remain watching over us as his legacy inspires us to grow and create a more perfect union.

I was sickened by the assassination, which was done with the utmost intent to devastate patriotic Americans and freedom loving people around the globe. My heart immediately broke and I could only imagine how shattered Erika, his lovely wife, children, and family must be. My sympathy and prayers poured out to them.

Charlie positively affected everyone’s life he connected with directly and even indirectly. I was no exception. Charlie and I are both from the Northwest suburbs of Chicago, and our home towns were just minutes apart.

When I ran for U.S. Congress in 2014, Charlie was in the very early stages of building Turning Point USA. We did several events together and I could not have been more impressed with Charlie. He was a very special person, so talented, disciplined, focused, brilliant, and moving. I do not use the term loosely, but I loved the kid and everything he stood for.

As sickening as the assassination was, I was equally sickened by what this meant and what will be coming next. If the Sabbatean Globalists are willing to assassinate Charlie, an American hero, in such a horrific fashion in front of thousands of his supporters on campus and millions more around the globe, what would they not be willing to do?

The answer is – Nothing! To them, the ends justify the means!

Consider the Sabbatean Globalists, who have taken over or blackmailed those at the highest levels of finance, politics, media, healthcare, education and entertainment were behind 9-11, the COVID pandemic and Jeffrey Epstein, to name a few, to reach their goal.

I pray I am wrong, but there are strong indicators the Sabbatean Globalists will, in the near future, conduct another false flag attack, most likely a bio-terror attack, or attack on our electrical grid or communications network.

I use the term Sabbataen Globalists as I think it most accurately defines the people we are dealing with, who happen to be the most evil group of people to have ever existed.

Many not all are Ashkenazi, many not all are Zionists, many not all are Satanists, many not all are pedophiles, some are Jewish, but not all, and some are Gentiles, but not all. However, all are committed to the dystopian New World Order with a one-world government that puts we the people, that are not eliminated (think COVID and 9-11), into a digital concentration camp.

Although the Sabbatean Globalists are very powerful and influential, they have a tremendous vulnerability; they cannot survive the truth and Charlie was courageously sharing the truth.

Just 48 hours before Charlie’s assassination, on a podcast, he asked Ben Shapiro if the media was telling the truth on matters that pertain to Israel, to include ethnic cleansing in Gaza of the Palestinian people.

Charlie recently addressed Jeffrey Epstein and shared that he was an intelligence asset (the CIA and Mossad work together on countless issues). Charlie went on and reported that Epstein was blackmailing American politicians to vote in support of Israel’s interests.

Charlie also discussed the issue of October 7 and expressed doubt how the attack could have taken place unless the government told the Israeli Defense Forces to stand down.

Charlie, in the spring, also expressed concern that the Trump administrations’ sweeping crackdown on universities and pro-Palestinian protesters in the name of combating antisemitism violates the United States’ “free speech tradition.”

Charlie addressed the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) aligning with Black Lives Matter, and reported that some of the biggest donors for left wing anti-white causes have been Jewish Americans. Adding that they went all in on “woke” and it was not just the ADL, it was some of the top Jewish organizations in the country!

Approximately two weeks ago, Charlie was on a podcast with Megyn Kelly, they discussed Israel, and how some Zionists (Sabbatean Globalists) were turning on them for not following the script 100% of the time. They were noticeably upset and you could even sense they were fearful.

Harrison H. Smith, a journalist who is the host of “American Journal” on Infowars, had this to share.

It is important to understand the Sabbatean Globalists follow the philosophy of Technocracy[i], “the science of social engineering,” in other words, total control.

Zbigniew Brzezinski the National Security Advisor for the Carter Administration in 1970 imagined a “more controlled and directed society,” dominated by an elite whose “superior scientific know-how” would enable it to utilize “the latest modern techniques for influencing public behavior and keeping society under close surveillance and control.” [ii]

In 1970, the technologies did not exist to create their desired digital concentration camp, but they do today. This is why virtually everything is planned, orchestrated, controlled, and covered for today by our government and media. Almost nothing happens organically these days, especially if it pertains to politics.

The world has become one big stage for one big show!

No rational person should ever trust and listen to our government and media after they have repeatedly destroyed their credibility with incidents like 9-11, COVID, and the Epstein Files!

This goes for Charlie’s assassination too!

The entire event falls in line with another planned, orchestrated, and executed event from the highest levels, where the Sabbatean Globalists sit, to include Trump!

In regards to the details of the event, there are many inconsistencies that need to be considered. Here are a few:

· From the earliest reports, officials on the ground said the shot was taken from 200 yards away, but Jason Chaffetz, former US Congressman from Utah, who was there on the ground and familiar with firearms said it sounded like the shot came from a lot closer. The time from shot heard to the impact was immediate.

· The geometry from where Charlie was sitting to where the shooter was on the roof raises questions. It appears the bullet hit Charlie’s Kevlar vest on his right and then deflected and hit his neck on his left. This is indicative of a shot coming from Charlie’s right. This would coincide with what Jason Chaffetz said, that the shot sounded as if it came from a lot closer, and what some pictures show, a security detail with what appears to be a gun, from under his arm, aimed at Charlie from his right.

· There was a lot of planning for this event for it to unfold as it did. The shooter knew exactly how to get up on the roof to avoid detection. Be in position to take the shot. Then to be able to drop from the roof and escape and not be detained or stopped by anyone.

· Any basic security plan for that venue should have had an over watch. All it would take is a couple armed security professionals to be on the roofs overseeing the activities in the bowl below them where Charlie and the students were. From that vantage point they could see everything below them and mitigate anyone else coming up to own that critical vantage point.

o The level of incompetence ignoring that vantage point cannot be overstated. It is as horrendous as the Butler, PA event where Thomas Crooks, a pimply faced teenager with no military experience, was able to get on the roof, of the building that housed the Counter Sniper Teams for the event, to include federal agents and local law enforcement officers.

· Henry Dells, the person who asked Charlie the first question about religion, reported that he talked with Hunter Kozak who asked the following question which was about transgender shootings and mass shootings. Before Charlie could answer the question about shootings, he was shot. The timing, many would say was a coincidence but there are no coincidences in politics.

· Henry Dells, additionally, in an interview discusses a person, George Zinn, who immediately after the shooting said he shot Charlie, which instantaneously took the attention of the authorities as they cuffed him up, giving the reported shooter on the roof time to escape. It was a great diversion, appearing to have been planned. Henry went on to say this “makes me think it was clearly a set up and that multiple people were involved.” I tried to find this video on line after I filmed it and could not. Fortunately, I saved a copy.

· Coincidentally, the two people that created a distraction at the shooting, George Zinn and Hunter Kozak, both have Jewish Names. Zinn is an Ashkenazi name derived from a metonymic occupational name for a worker in pewter, and Kozak is derived from the Yiddish word kozak, meaning “warrior” or “Cossack.” In addition, even the shooter has a Jewish name, Robinson, which is an Anglicized form of Jewish surnames like Rabinowitz or Rubenstein.

The Omniwar[iii] by the Sabbatean Globalists is real. They have worked very hard to hide it in plain sight, but it is essential for we to know the truth, which will come from those cancelled, censored or attacked. The truth won’t be coming from our government, politicians or media, which are rotten to the core and saturated with Sabbatean Globalists.

Once you have the truth, you must it share it and promote it, for the Sabbatean Globalists, cannot survive the truth!

This is what Charlie was doing, sharing the truth! We must not stop out of fear, but with courage, like Charlie, all take part! Our strength is in our number and victory will be ours when we unite.

God Bless You All!

