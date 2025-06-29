Charlie Kirk Exposes Himself in Debate with Veteran on 9-11
When the truth is revealed about 9-11, it will prove how evil our government is and what they will do to attain a New World Order with a one-world government!
Charlie Kirk, you have done some great work, but I am concerned about your response to this veteran. Please see response here.
The Jews that follow the Torah are not the problem and good people, but it is the Sabbatean Globalists, many, not all of which are Zionists, that hide behind anti-antisemitism who are the most evil group of people in the world (Soros, Fink, Walensky etc).
As for 9-11 once America recognizes the truth on this horrendous attack, everything will unravel. I deployed to the Middle East 7 times after the attacks of 9-11 only to learn it was an inside job!
Instead of playing gotcha with the veteran through your questioning dodging the key issues, please answer the following: How did the buildings fall at the speed of gravity? How did building 7 fall, that was not even hit, in the exact manner of a controlled detonation? Why have we not one picture or video of a plane hitting the Pentagon the most observed building in the world? Why was their no plane wreckage in the field in Shanksville, PA and at the Pentagon?
Why was there no commercial airline markings on the planes that hit the towers? Why are their videos out there that show an explosion on the second building without a plane hitting it? How could the passengers be calling from the plane in 2001 and have it be crystal clear with no jet noise in the background? Since that day was the same day as the largest FAA high-jacking simulation exercise, how many planes were grounded and put in hangers to complete the simulation and script reading?
How is it Lucky Larry Silverstein who bought the WTC complex, who had breakfast at the Windows of the World restaurant on the 106 and 107 th floor of the North Tower every morning, skip that day? How is it many Sabbatean Globalists, many of which were Zionists were told not to show up to work that day? There is more, but it should be clear, 9-11 was a complete inside job to usher in the Patriot Act, start cascading wars that are completing regime change in 7 countries (Iran being the last) planned ten days after the attacks, and growing the DoD budget which has been fleeced for decades.
Then there is this: https://larrykaifesh.substack.com/p/9-11-a-day-of-treason...
100% Colonel!
Forgive the length of my response here on your stack.
I will start by saying there are MANY good Jewish and Israeli people, true Torah Jews and anti-Zionists who are sadly caught in the crosshairs of all of this. I wish them no harm and it pains me to see them being used as cannon fodder, for the evil plans of these NWO "globalists".
With that said, Kirk is either one of the smartest and most cunning, or pathetically deceived Zionist Israel Christian shills I've ever seen. I can only come to one of two conclusions:
He's either woefully deceived by dispensationalist teachings, and thinking that Biblical Israel is physical Israel and he actually believes that he's supporting the true Hebrews/Israelites from the Bible.
OR, he too is a trained plant, raised from a young age to deceive people into supporting the fake state and religious construct/script the "elites" have planned to help them fool people into the NWO. (Scripted end time events, religious war, etc).
I would tend to believe he's just deceived but how can someone so intelligent, be so fooled?
First of all, it was the Babylonian religion, Globalist/Zionist NWO "elites" (and crypto-Jewish Rothschilds) who funded and created the state of Israel. That alone, should tell us much of what we need to know.
"Zionism is not Judaism, it is a tyrannical political movement bent on power, control, and the complete elimination of Palestine in favor of a singular ‘Jewish’ State.. Zionism is colonialism, pure and simple, a political/nationalist movement, formed and plotted for the purpose of taking over lands of the peoples in that region, and by any means necessary. This plot was decades in the making, with deals solidified with Nazi Germany, the U.K., and the U.S." According to Jewish historian, Ilan Pappe, "Zionist leaders were well aware that implementing their project would necessitate the ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Palestinian population…”
It's vitally important to understand that:
Ashkenazi, Sephardic, Samaritan, and European Jews are not Hebrews! The people in Israel today are not even remotely related to the Israelites of the Bible. See, Are Jews the Israelites of the Bible?
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/14/are-jews-the-israelites-of-the-bible/
For that matter, let's take this a big step further. Most Christians today were taught to believe that Jesus is the Jewish Messiah, when he was really a Judahite. He was foremost the Son of God, but in the flesh, He was a Hebrew from the tribe of Judah: hence a Judahite or Judean, not a Jew. In fact, the modern connotation of "Jewish" (the Globalists we speak of) actually points to someone who follows and adheres to a faith similar to that of the Pharisees of Judah, but is not of the tribe and stock of Judah. In other words, these "Jews" are people from nations other than the 12 Hebrew tribes who practice a religion known as Judaism/Pharisaism, the doctrine of the Pharisees. My how have we been fooled.
“…behold, the Lion that is from the tribe of Judah, the Root of David…” Revelation 5:5
Furthermore, one can fairly easily research and conclude that those today known as Jews are not of the lineage of Jacob, (rather largely descended from Turkic, Edomite and Khazarian lineage) and therefore actually have no right to the land of Palestine!
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23241444/
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/22/are-jews-the-israelites-of-the-bible-shorter-version/
The growing majority of these religious Jews follow the Talmud, which is complete man-made law, full of Babylonian superstitions, and not the God-inspired Old Testament where God’s promises and commandments are recorded. Only True Torah Jews follow the Old Testament’s Pentateuch, and most of them believe that Jews should not be occupying Palestine. They recognize only the current Palestinian government. The Zionists that run Israel follow the Talmud.
What these people actually believe, has been one of the best kept secrets from American "Christian Zionists" (which is ridiculous as you can't truly claim to be a Christian AND support the actions of Zionism). How for so long, I really don't know. What they believe is actually an affront to Christians worldwide! Regardless, few seem to truly understand all of this, but the world is waking up. The Talmud literally defines all who are not Jews as animals, and specifically dehumanizes gentiles as not being descendants of Adam. Many of our Christian churches mislead and deceive us about all of this.
Most Christians just blindly support Zionism without knowing who and what they are actually supporting. They are unknowingly supporting genocide and the literal rise of the Talmud and Noahidism in the world. (Christians who believe Jesus to be the Son of God had better understand what this means!!!!) They are unknowingly supporting the rise of the NWO; the push for a one world government, one world religion and the forthcoming global persecution of Christians!
It appears that the purpose of this state of Israel, has been to become the center of a planned, one world government / spiritual center for the coming "NWO".
Creation of the Israel Nation Exposed: Prof Walter Veith
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k69dXlliZRrJ
Can we assume that Charlie Kirk doesn't know any of this?