Yesterday, I posted a video clip of Dr. Jeffrey Sachs (November 2024) an American Economist, Public Policy Analyst, and Columbia University Professor providing invaluable insights and truths about what is really happening in America. I have been trying to do the same for several years but have failed to do it with such eloquence, brilliance, and brevity. The transcript of Dr. Sachs video clip follows:

“The United States is the most lawless and dangerous country in the world by far. You cannot believe how much misinformation we get every single day. Because I have advised more than a 100 governments around the world, I have seen things with my own eyes. I have seen U.S. CIA coups with my own eyes. Governments lie, but super powers make super lies, and if you are running the largest war machine in the world then you are going to lie all the time. The entire Iraq war was not because they thought there were weapons of mass destruction, weapons of mass destruction, was the outcome of a focus group inside the pentagon, how are we going to sell this war to the American people? Who made the decision two days ago that ATACMS [long-range missiles] can shoot deep inside Russia, another brilliant move. We don’t even know if the President of the United States [Joe Biden] is compos mentis [of sound mind]. We have a deep state that takes these decisions, not a word of explanation to the American people. It’s all lies. And I have seen it all through my life because I have been advisors to prime ministers and Presidents and Central Bank Governors and to some of the wonderful people on this panel.”

When he says it’s all lies, he means it’s all lies, the moon landing, the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations, Oklahoma City bombing, 9-11, COVID-19 Pandemic, 2020 elections, Seth Rich murder, January 6, six Capitol Hill police officers and Sergeant of Arms committing suicide, Epstein, P-Diddy, Pizza Gate, Maui Fires, North Carolina Hurricanes, LA Fires, South Carolina Fires and two President Trump assassination attempts,

After I sent, the video clip of Dr. Sachs out, a dear friend asked me how I felt about it, knowing I served for over 28 years in the Marine Corps, and deployed seven times to the Middle East after the attacks of 9-11, believing I was doing the right thing.

I replied, it is a bit confusing and a combination of betrayal, anger, relief, and happiness. I feel betrayed for all the lies and deceit fed to me by my chain of command, government, and media. I feel anger for the loss of great patriots under my command, the loss of friends and brothers and sisters in arms, and the loss of national treasure. At the same time, I feel relief, to finally know the truth or at least some of it and that it is leaking out. Lastly, I feel happy to hear the truth, knowing the truth will set us free, and it is only when the truth sets us free, can we become the country, I always thought we were.

I know I am not alone, I imagine everyone that made a sacrifice, which is every American, feels something similar.

Shortly after I responded to my dear friend who asked me the question, I was in my car and heard the song “Nothing Man” by Bruce Springsteen. Although I do not care for his politics, his music is different. This particular song was very poignant and surreal in the time of its arrival. If you do not know it, it is worth a listen.

In most every way, we have all been treated as if we were nothing by these evil globalists.

Fortunately, for us, the evil globalists cannot survive the truth, thus the reason we must flood every medium we can with truths, facts and transparency.

God help us.