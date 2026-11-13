“The report says Democrats asked witness after witness about Trump and Epstein. Every one of them said they knew nothing about any ties … the House Report concluded there was no evidence that Trump has any Epstein exposure criminally or otherwise…in fact Trump famously and publically black balled Epstein from his Palm Beach social circles and his properties in the early 2,000s.” ~ Jesse Waters

It is no mystery, our corporate media outlets have no credibility, and the same Epstein Billionaire Class members own all the social media outlets to monopolize the narrative. Hell, Trump himself owns Truth Social, and his friends own the others, Musk owns X, Ellison owns Tik Tok, Zuckerberg owns Facebook etc. This is how you monopolize the narrative to bury the truths they cannot survive and push the lies and false narrative.

At the beginning of Waters’ 14 minute, 36 second piece, he shares some truthful information, but in the last two minutes, he sinks in the big lies:

“The report says Democrats asked witness after witness about Trump and Epstein. Every one of them said they knew nothing about any ties … the House Report concluded there was no evidence that Trump has any Epstein exposure criminally or otherwise…in fact Trump famously and publically black balled Epstein from his Palm Beach social circles and his properties in the early 2,000s.” ~ Jesse Waters

Let’s break these comments down Barney style, shall we.

TRUMP TIES TO EPSTEIN

“Donald Trump was not only friends with Jeffrey Epstein, he knew exactly what was going on, and Mar-a-Lago, his own property, is where children were being taken from which they were trafficked and raped.”

~ New Mexico US Representative Melani Stansbury

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Rep. Raskin revealed that President Donald Trump’s name appears in the un-redacted Epstein files “more than a million times.”

In the Epstein Files, Trump is on the flight logs going to Epstein’s Island at least eight times.

Jeffrey Epstein said himself; he was Donald Trump’s “closest friend for 10 years,” in an audio recording.

It was / is well known Trump and Epstein’s relationship spanned over three decades!

Stacey Williams who dated Epstein and new Trump, said they were “Best Friends … they were very close and up to no good!”

EPSTEIN EXPOSURE CRIMINALLY OR OTHERWISE

In a 53-page report from the House Committee on the Judiciary, it states that, “A growing body of evidence demonstrates that Donald Trump was an ACTIVE PARTICIPANT in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women during the mid-to-late 1990s. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are doing everything they can to keep the American people in the dark about it.

“Donald Trump, had parties at Mar a Lago, called “calendar girls” Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and Trump would auction them off. He measured the children’s vulva and vagina by entering a finger and rated the children on tightness. I shared this information from the Epstein files in an article published in February of 2026. At the time, there were numerous credible sources sharing this information from the Epstein files. Today, those sources have been removed from the internet and it has been reported the DOJ was behind it. You want an admission of guilt. You just got one!

TRUMP BLACK BALLED EPSTEIN FROM HIS PROPERTY

The un-redacted Epstein files contain an email that contradicted Trump’s claims (which Waters is regurgitating) that he had broken off his friendship with Epstein and kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago, reports Rep. Raskin. In fact, “Trump is paraphrased and quoted as saying, ‘No, Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of Mar-a-Lago, but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and no, we never asked him to leave.’”

Again, Trump, the government, and our corporate media outlets have no credibility and should not be listened to except to see the lies they are pushing. Additionally, the Epstein billionaire class who own social media, bury the truths and promote propaganda.

The only place you will find truth is from those courageous souls, who are attacked, censored and cancelled.

I can’t emphasis how important it is for WE the people to unite and demand total truth, transparency and justice for those in the Epstein files, for it will expose the level of rot and evil permeating through our government and levers of power. And only when this is done, can we start to become the country we always thought we were!

God Help Us!