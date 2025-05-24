DAY 124 of the President Trump Administration.

No Arrests on Traitors Like Biden, Obama and Hillary.

No Arrests on Genocidal Maniacs like Fauci and Gates.

No Arrests on Epstein's Bosses and Friends.

If we don't address Treason, Genocide and Pedophiles, NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. Prove me wrong - I'll wait.

Each day that goes by without justice is another day where evil rules and our fight for right and freedom becomes significantly harder.