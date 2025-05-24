DAY 124 of the President Trump Administration.
No Arrests on Traitors Like Biden, Obama and Hillary.
No Arrests on Genocidal Maniacs like Fauci and Gates.
No Arrests on Epstein's Bosses and Friends.
If we don't address Treason, Genocide and Pedophiles, NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. Prove me wrong - I'll wait.
Each day that goes by without justice is another day where evil rules and our fight for right and freedom becomes significantly harder.
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Hey me Trump, to do nothing with this evil , planned by the devil himself, is to compromise and thats very bad for your eternal home. Jesus says over and over , if you love me , keep my commands. Let this one sink in, if you stay in my commands, you will stay in my Love, as i stay in my fathers commands, and also stay in his Love. Obey and live, or disobey and die = eternal life or Hellfire, your choice.....
I want to affirm your statement.
Arrests of top puppeticians is what I think would have the strongest positive impact on the direction of America.
We need for these people to be imprisoned for the rest of their lives. We have already fully documented their multiple felonies.
Hold fast to faith in Christ the King. No matter how our entire society and government appears to be in total destruction and collapse. Be not conformed to this wicked world system. Praise and honor Jesus and He will guide you every step of your journey.