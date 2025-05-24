ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Gearhart's avatar
Gary Gearhart
1d

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Hey me Trump, to do nothing with this evil , planned by the devil himself, is to compromise and thats very bad for your eternal home. Jesus says over and over , if you love me , keep my commands. Let this one sink in, if you stay in my commands, you will stay in my Love, as i stay in my fathers commands, and also stay in his Love. Obey and live, or disobey and die = eternal life or Hellfire, your choice.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
21hEdited

"If we don't address Treason, Genocide and Pedophiles, NOTHING ELSE MATTERS."

I want to affirm your statement.

Arrests of top puppeticians is what I think would have the strongest positive impact on the direction of America.

We need for these people to be imprisoned for the rest of their lives. We have already fully documented their multiple felonies.

Hold fast to faith in Christ the King. No matter how our entire society and government appears to be in total destruction and collapse. Be not conformed to this wicked world system. Praise and honor Jesus and He will guide you every step of your journey.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Larry
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture