Leaving Mass today, I could not help but think about the homily and the emphasis on the most important Commandments, those being, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with your entire mind,” and “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

As a Catholic, along with all Christians, we strive to make these Commandments the essence of our being.

Shortly after Mass, I turned on the news and heard Kamala Harris speaking from a church. It is hard to describe the utter feeling of dread I got listening to her, as she has made clear, she is a manipulative, malevolent, wrong, unjust, and deeply maligned person.

To all rational beings having watched her, she has never demonstrated she loves the Lord our God with all her heart. Likewise, when has she ever demonstrated she loved her neighbor as herself?

Did Kamala demonstrate she loved her neighbor as herself when she opened the border, inviting in terrorists, gang bangers, and cartel members that have wreaked havoc on American citizens including young innocent children and communities?

Did Kamala demonstrate she loved her neighbor as herself when she was the tie-breaking vote for the deliberate misleading named Inflation Reduction Act, which only raised inflation to record levels, causing her neighbors to lose their savings in exchange for record credit card debt, just to buy groceries?

Did Kamala demonstrate she loved her neighbor as herself when she de-funded the police, deliberately driving up violent crimes against her neighbors 55% in just four short years?

Did Kamala demonstrate she loved her neighbor as herself when she lied to the American people by flipping her positions on her political lifelong commitment to end fracking, open the border for amnesty, and seizing guns, to supporting President Trump’s policies?

Did Kamala demonstrate she loved her neighbor as herself when she ran anti-Israel ads in Michigan but then pushed pro-Israel ads in Pennsylvania?

Did Kamala demonstrate she loved her neighbor as herself by supporting the Department of Education indoctrinating our children not educating them, harming them by pushing transgenderism, sex, and critical race theory, destroying the education, mental health, and physical health of our children?

Did Kamala demonstrate she loved her neighbor as herself when she supported and encouraged Biden’s UN-Constitutional dangerous vaccine mandate that has caused immeasurable harm across the globe on young and old alike?

Did Kamala demonstrate she loved her neighbor as herself when she told CNN’s Jake Tapper that social media companies “are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation and it has to stop?”

Did Kamala demonstrate she loved her neighbor as herself by denouncing all measures to secure our elections and minimize voter fraud by saying; rural Americans wouldn’t be able to comply with new voter-ID laws because they lack photocopying equipment?

Did Kamala demonstrate she loves her neighbor as herself when she has strongly supported the murder of the most vulnerable amongst us, our babies, up until the time of their birth?

Former Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano emphatically stated, Vice President Kamala Harris is “an infernal monster who obeys Satan,” and makes clear “the exercise of your vote” as a “moral duty.”

We patriots who love God, Family, Country and the Constitution, could not agree more. Let us all pray, America is Made Great Again!