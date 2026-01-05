“Trump, who converted to Judaism, is the most committed US President to Israel and the greatest supporter of the Noahide Laws in history! The #1 Noahide Law is the Prohibition of Idolatry. Here is the rub, the Jews call worshiping Jesus Christ idolatry — the best part? Idolatry is punishable by death!”

“During his almost four years in office, Donald Trump has been the greatest supporter of Noahide law in US history.”

~ Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, 3 Nov. 2020

The article referenced amplifies the following:

“During his almost four years in office, Donald Trump has been the greatest supporter of Noahide law in US history and he must be reelected if only for that reason.”

It goes on and states:

“This article is dedicated to observant and traditional Jews, to the growing Noahide movement in the US, and to all Americans of faith. My call to all of you is to personally go to the polls on Tuesday and to support President Donald Trump for reelection, and I will explain the reasons for this in the coming paragraphs.”

“Every Torah-observant Jew has heard of the Seven Noahide Laws. These are seven very broad universal laws (with many ramifications) that God imposed on all the nations when Noah came out of the Ark. They include the prohibition of idolatry, forbidden relations, murder, eating the limb of an animal while alive, theft and blasphemy, and the obligation to establish courts of law to punish violators. This is a very basic covenant that God signed with every nation, as opposed to the more complex 613 commandments that the Jewish people must observe.”

To add depth to this piece I am taking a small section of an article written by my friend, the brilliant “Do Not Comply Guy” on the Noahide Laws:

“All descendants of Noah, which means all of humanity, are required to follow these laws. Gentiles who actively follow the seven laws of Noah are called B’nai Noach, or Noahides. Sometimes they are referred to as righteous Gentiles, or the pious among the nations.”

“The Noahide laws were given to Moses and also preserved by the sages of the Talmud.”

“As a side note and covered in detail in this stack”:

“Contrary to what most of us thought — understand that those in control of the state of Israel subscribe to the Babylonian Talmud aka Pharisaism or Pharisaic Law.”

“The Pharisees, Scribes, Elders and Priests of Israel were great enemies of Jesus Christ. It was they who led the people to crucify Christ and persecute and kill His apostles. The teachings and doctrines of these men would later be collected in the Talmud. The Sanhedrin was the governing council of these men and of the Hebrew nation at the time.”

“Why are so many Christians’ blindly supporting the people controlling Israel who believe Christianity to be idolatry and paganism then?? Why are we supporting a non-Biblical physical State of Israel, led by religious extremists that follow the Talmud and want the world governed by Noahidism?? It’s because we are being deceived, that’s why.”

It is essential to note what the #1 Noahide law means. The Do Not Comply Guy” says it best below:

“Ok, now let’s move on to the big #1 Noahide law, per the Jewish Institute for Global Awareness — Prohibition of Idolatry. You might say, that sounds a lot like the Bible. Well, it does kind of sound like the Bible, right?”

“The problem is that “the Jews” today believe that Jesus Christ, is an idol.”

“That’s right, they call worshiping Jesus Christ idolatry — the best part? Idolatry is punishable by death! In fact, the breaking of any of these Noahide laws is the death penalty by decapitation. Check those links for yourself!”

As I have been reporting repeatedly since shortly after Trump’s last inauguration, and after interviewing the global expert on all things related to Technocracy and Trans-humanism, Patrick Wood, Trump is an evil con and possibly the great deceiver!

