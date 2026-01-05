Donald J. Trump: Champion of Noahide Law
The #1 Noahide Law is the Prohibition of Idolatry. Here is the rub, the Jews call worshiping Jesus Christ idolatry — the best part? Idolatry is punishable by death!
“Trump, who converted to Judaism, is the most committed US President to Israel and the greatest supporter of the Noahide Laws in history! The #1 Noahide Law is the Prohibition of Idolatry. Here is the rub, the Jews call worshiping Jesus Christ idolatry — the best part? Idolatry is punishable by death!”
“During his almost four years in office, Donald Trump has been the greatest supporter of Noahide law in US history.”
~ Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, 3 Nov. 2020
Disclaimer: I hope to provide truths in a world full of lies, because I am certain the truth will set us free and ensure freedom here and around the globe. Because there is so much censorship and suppression of the truth, if you like the Stack, please share everywhere. I will not charge for my time, research, and Stacks but if you are able and/or willing to support this cause, please consider a monthly or annual subscription. Any support is welcomed and appreciated. God Bless!
The article referenced amplifies the following:
“During his almost four years in office, Donald Trump has been the greatest supporter of Noahide law in US history and he must be reelected if only for that reason.”
It goes on and states:
“This article is dedicated to observant and traditional Jews, to the growing Noahide movement in the US, and to all Americans of faith. My call to all of you is to personally go to the polls on Tuesday and to support President Donald Trump for reelection, and I will explain the reasons for this in the coming paragraphs.”
“Every Torah-observant Jew has heard of the Seven Noahide Laws. These are seven very broad universal laws (with many ramifications) that God imposed on all the nations when Noah came out of the Ark. They include the prohibition of idolatry, forbidden relations, murder, eating the limb of an animal while alive, theft and blasphemy, and the obligation to establish courts of law to punish violators. This is a very basic covenant that God signed with every nation, as opposed to the more complex 613 commandments that the Jewish people must observe.”
To add depth to this piece I am taking a small section of an article written by my friend, the brilliant “Do Not Comply Guy” on the Noahide Laws:
“All descendants of Noah, which means all of humanity, are required to follow these laws. Gentiles who actively follow the seven laws of Noah are called B’nai Noach, or Noahides. Sometimes they are referred to as righteous Gentiles, or the pious among the nations.”
“The Noahide laws were given to Moses and also preserved by the sages of the Talmud.”
“As a side note and covered in detail in this stack”:
“Contrary to what most of us thought — understand that those in control of the state of Israel subscribe to the Babylonian Talmud aka Pharisaism or Pharisaic Law.”
“The Pharisees, Scribes, Elders and Priests of Israel were great enemies of Jesus Christ. It was they who led the people to crucify Christ and persecute and kill His apostles. The teachings and doctrines of these men would later be collected in the Talmud. The Sanhedrin was the governing council of these men and of the Hebrew nation at the time.”
“Why are so many Christians’ blindly supporting the people controlling Israel who believe Christianity to be idolatry and paganism then?? Why are we supporting a non-Biblical physical State of Israel, led by religious extremists that follow the Talmud and want the world governed by Noahidism?? It’s because we are being deceived, that’s why.”
It is essential to note what the #1 Noahide law means. The Do Not Comply Guy” says it best below:
“Ok, now let’s move on to the big #1 Noahide law, per the Jewish Institute for Global Awareness — Prohibition of Idolatry. You might say, that sounds a lot like the Bible. Well, it does kind of sound like the Bible, right?”
“The problem is that “the Jews” today believe that Jesus Christ, is an idol.”
“That’s right, they call worshiping Jesus Christ idolatry — the best part? Idolatry is punishable by death! In fact, the breaking of any of these Noahide laws is the death penalty by decapitation. Check those links for yourself!”
As I have been reporting repeatedly since shortly after Trump’s last inauguration, and after interviewing the global expert on all things related to Technocracy and Trans-humanism, Patrick Wood, Trump is an evil con and possibly the great deceiver!
Please share far and wide for the truth will set us free!
It's (way) past time we woke up to the fact that the entire psyop of a nation state that doubles as a "Constitutional Republic" (or fill in the blank) that is a form of "self-goverment" by "the people" has run its course (as have all other forms of "government" -- the statist delusion, whether communist, socialist, democratic or monarchy, etc.) and the long years of experimentation have ushered us to a conclusive turning point -- and the next well-planned, in process model to be adopted is the Global Biodigital Technocracy that DJT and his merry band of billionaire technocrats are busy accelerating the realization of (as are the leaders of every other "country" worldwide, all in lockstep, a la CVD CON). The consistent and successful use of the Hegelian Dialectic, of industrial level propaganda and mind control, the intentional weakening/poisoning of the minds and bodies of the populous everywhere, the introduction of ideologies and distractions, of lies, deceit and sleight of hand and mind have so tamed and disabled the masses they are simply putty in the hands of those who would control and oversee. They have become permanently deceived, their minds have atrophied and their spirits have been enslaved to the delusions they have embraced – they are literally blind, addicted to hopium in whatever form alleviates them of the exercise of personal agency which was long ago relinquished willingly by learned helplessness and a resignation that “this is just the way it is” and “someone else will take care of me.”
We are in the latter stages of a wholesale abandonment of the traditional ideologies as we've known them -- the globalist (unseen hand) puppetmasters have at last achieved what they have, for centuries and even millennia, dreamed of and planned for -- the ability to own and control everything -- living and otherwise & to consolidate their power, wealth and abilities into a centralized authoritarian control grid that will, with AI-enhanced capabilities, surveil, track and manage everything & every person (who survives various near future culling processes of varying kinds or is not exterminated for failure to comply) and oversee the application of the very specific parameters and conditions under which "life" in its emerging synthetic forms, will be permitted to exist and have place, purpose and value. They are of course advanced stage, multi-generational narcissistic psychopaths, so empathy, compassion and real feelings are beyond them, regardless of the consequences or casualties that implementation (in process now) of their fully realized utopian paradise will bring about....and they’re either consciously or unconsciously serving satan or acting in complicity with him & his desired vision for the world in opposition to our God.
Technology has birthed the means for them to tokenize, monetize, and commoditize literally everything, natural, manufactured, processed, and living (including their GMO humans or "Homo Borg Genesis") and they are determined to grasp and hold on to it. They are more than willing as the time draws nearer, to do whatever it is in their minds and on their respective agendas to move their plan forward and they're less and less concerned with the "cover story" or the elaborate deceptions and industrial propaganda and fear inducing tactics and activities to keep the populous deranged and blind to their machinations and intentions. Animated by satan himself, they have exchanged their souls for worldly pleasures, power/influence and wealth -- they do not recognize that in doing so they have become not only subordinate to the evil one and HIS desire for emulating a kingdom that he rules over as he sees what God has -- but in his limited and perverted, inverted manner -- that is, to force compliance and to completely dominate and manage every aspect of the emerging dark kingdom (the dark technocracy a la dark MAGA, a la satanocommunism wrapped up with a bow and passed off as the inevitable end of humankind's quest for meaning and reality - that is, that those who are not in the minority, who are self-proclaimed elitists in the purposefully designed two caste neo-feudal ruling class are willing and already have devoted themselves to amass the power and methodologies to rule with an iron fist and with a view to their own self-aggrandizement at our expense).
DJT and company, along with the rest, are simply paid, scripted actors in what amounts to a "uni-party" discharging without question the behests of their masters - they get to enjoy the illusion (temporarily, until their use has been exhausted) of wealth, power, protection, and of importance in exchange for their lives and their futures being owned by others (the only other option is untenable for them and would likely include death or worse). That means helping to accelerate and support the destruction of all that is now, and to aid in the transitioning of organic life and all else into the digital panopticon for inventorying and designated use in the new order. It means working to establish the 10 regional "technates" - for DJT, the North American technate that was mapped and spelled out in the 1930's by the original Technocrats who are also the "deep state" uniparties everywhere, who are also part of the occult/satanic religious systems of old.
This is a spiritual conflict of the highest order -- our disposition and demeanor are being assaulted from every side and the infiltration into every institution, every belief system, every once natural process and resource, etc., is nearly complete.
The synthetic, counterfeit, imitation kingdom being constructed now, before our eyes, is a mixture of the darkest spiritual forces animating what we would see as physical reality from the spiritual realm, to create an alchemy of horrendous proportions and far-reaching implications -- that is the demise of life as it is now known and the introduction of a system that reduces everything and everyone to a commodity for the wealthiest 1% to own and manage for their own use and pleasure. WE are less than pawns to them – useful for bioenergy harvesting, spare parts and the data processing capabilities inherent in our adapted DNA/ unused brain capacity.
The total and irretrievable surrender of who and what we are -- at penalty of (physical) death (spiritual as well if we follow satan’s path and not refrain from its demands) -- to emulate the appearance of consent and even complicity and participation in the coming dark kingdom where rights and remedies take precedent over practicality, equality and opportunity are at their end is eh MINIMUM being demanded of us – not yet mandated at the point of a gun (or a needle) but soon.
We must choose now the one and only real/true valid and eternal kingdom ruled by our compassionate, loving, and generous Creator/Savior/Spirit/God who has made a way for us on a narrow path to true freedom and the realization at last of that for which He created us -- not for the vain pursuits and lies we've ingested and lived on during our sojourn on planet earth, which have only one destination apart from Him -- it's dark and will lead to eternity separated from God and living in the torment of having put self in place of God -- and the reality of those consequences dawns too late.
Forget the temporal kingdoms of this world that are rapidly passing away in a deliberate, intentional, systematic scheme -- grasp the eternal one, promote and live in and for it and the ONE who authored and will finish our faith and life and direct us in His ways to eventually enjoy the fruits of His labor on our behalf and our exercise of faith and trust in Him for what we cannot and will not ourselves be able to attain -- our natural end looms before us, and it is not a happily ever after ending -- it is suffering and exhaustion, separation eternally from our Great God and Savior, it is in fact the antithesis that subordinates us to those who hate and despise and wish to use us to further their untoward ends for their dark master who is himself shortly destined for the lake of fire.....
The second law of thermodynamics is entropy -- and we see the deterioration and degradation occurring, but live in denial and misery - with full-time "cognitive dissonance". STOP. Embrace your true destiny while it is still called today -- tomorrow is not guaranteed and whatever it is without Jesus it is worthless and unworthy of our further attention or energy.
It was written long ago and so we see it occurring -- our best opportunity is to be found doing what our LORD wants us to do with our time, talents and energies -- then we are beginning to discover and inhabit our true calling and enabling for the purposes He intends for the ends He has decreed for those who are His. The enemy may even require our physical bodies, but he has no jurisdiction or control of our Spirits – the part of us that is eternal and belongs to Jesus and cannot and will not be forfeit once we are His and He is ours.
Good call, focusing on a smaller and more manageable piece of my larger and complex article...specifically calling out the clear deception coming from "America's first Jewish president." He is a SNAKE and told us as such, right out in the open, many times. People just don't have the eyes to see or the ears to hear. If you profess to be a Christian and STILL aren't woken up and blown away by this, there is truly something wrong with you.
I too was fooled by Trump for years (voted for him) but once you choose to awaken to the cold hard truths about our country and world, you can't ever go back (or vote in these theatrical/phony national S-elections again). You see how they're all actors on the stage, carrying out orders of a diabolical elite and their evil NWO agenda. I pray that more people are jarred awake by looking into this stuff!