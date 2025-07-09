Talking to a friend today, I was reminded of the poem called “The Snake,” which Donald J. Trump started reciting during his campaign events going back to 2016.

Upon being reminded of the poem, I could not help but recall how the Sabbatean Globalists go out of their way to tell you who they are and what they are doing, but in a very subtle way and could be missed if not paying attention.

Many call it predictive programing and the Sabbatean Globalists use it to justify rationalize their sick behavior, thinking their evil activities are justified, as long as they advertised them before hand.

After hearing the comments Trump made in regards to Epstein, maybe he was trying to tell us something, when he recited the poem titled, “The Snake.”

After all, Trump talked a great game during the campaign and vowed to fight for we the people, but then this weekend, his DoJ and FBI, with his support, lied to the American people saying Epstein killed himself, had no client list and blackmailed no one, even though there are countless reports and lists stating the opposite.

The Sabbatean Globalists cannot survive the truth which is why they must lie and we must share the truth.

When I googled the video of Trump reciting the poem, it was a video from CBS News with 6.66M subscribers. Certainly that number is just coincidental, not manipulated or pushed through by evil means.

The link to “The Snake” can be found by clicking HERE.

Donald J. Trump, “The Snake,” he told us it himself.

To Truth and Transparency, the Fuel for a Civilized Society.

On her way to work one morning,

Down the path alongside the lake,

A tender-hearted woman saw a poor half-frozen snake.

His pretty-colored skin had been all frosted with the dew.

“Oh well,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I'll take care of you.”

“Take me in oh tender woman,

“Take me in, for heaven's sake,

“Take me in oh tender woman,” sighed the snake.

She wrapped him up all cozy in a curvature of silk

And then laid him by the fireside with some honey and some milk .

Now she hurried home from work that night as soon as she arrived.

She found that pretty snake she’d taken in had been revived.

“Take me in, oh tender woman ,

“Take me in, for heaven’s sake,

“Take me in oh tender woman,” sighed the snake.

Now she clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried.

“But if I hadn’t brought you in by now you might have died.”

Now she stroked his pretty skin and then she kissed and held him tight .

But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite.

“Take me in, oh tender woman,

“Take me in, for heaven’s sake,

“Take me in oh tender woman,” sighed the snake.

“I saved you,” cried that woman.

“And you've bit me even, why?

“You know your bite is poisonous and now I’m going to die.”

“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin,

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in,

”Take me in, oh tender woman,

“Take me in, for heaven’s sake,

“Take me in oh tender woman,“ sighed the snake.”