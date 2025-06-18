The level of deception, distraction, and destruction taking place in plain sight should alarm everyone. It is imperative we all seek the truth, for only when we have the truth will we be able to make the right decisions.

Currently many are supporting a war with Iran based on the premise they are months away from building a nuclear weapon. There is just a couple small problems, first, Bibi Netanyahu has been saying Iran is just months away from having a nuclear weapon for well over a decade, yet still no bomb. Secondly, Tulsi Gabbard, the National Security Advisor has reported adamantly that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.

Our country has a long history of False Flag events to promote wars that benefit the few at the top of finance, politics, and industry at the expense of the many soldiers, citizens, women, and children.

Consider 9-11, it is an undeniable inside job that was critical in starting a chain of wars to remake the Middle East, starting with Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and now finally Iran. This entire war campaign of seven regime changes in the Middle East was already made 10 days after 9-11, 2001, as reported by General Wesley Clark.

Please find below the excellent article written by Paul Knaggs of the Labour Heartlands a must read for all, on the precipice of World War III.

Enter the proverbial False Flag... The Bait Cometh.

As missiles light up the skies between Israel and Iran, the USS Nimitz a 50-year-old relic from the Cold War, is now en route to the Middle East. Officially, it's to "maintain stability." Unofficially? It’s starting to look a lot like bait.

This ageing aircraft carrier, lumbering toward a modern missile battlefield, is due for retirement next year. This is its last mission. Its nuclear reactors are becoming unreliable, and its strategic value, in a world of hypersonic weapons and drone swarms, is questionable at best.

So why send it?

Now, just for a moment, entertain a thought as I did after reading a post by Steve Hall

What if this floating Cold War museum is being offered up as the perfect pretext? Imagine it’s hit. Sunk, even. American lives lost. Headlines blare: “An act of war.” Cue the outrage. The justifications. Iran becomes the next Iraq - shattered and remade into a Western proxy.

Of course, Iran wouldn’t strike a US warship, and Washington knows it. But if the Nimitz were attacked… who would really care whose name was on the missile?

Would it matter if the assailant wasn’t who they said it was? The press wouldn’t ask. They didn’t in 2003. They didn’t with Libya. They won’t now. Another "45-minute WMD" moment delivers the blow, blame the usual suspect. We’ve seen this script. Remember the USS Liberty, 1967? “Friendly fire,” they claimed. Confusion, they said. Then buried it.

The pattern's familiar: sacrifice necessary pawn, in someone else’s endgame... Outrage follows. Boots on the ground. Good men and an old ship, expendables, offered to the gods of war and profit.

So, ask yourself: Is the Nimitz a show of strength, or the match waiting to be struck?

It’s boots on the ground that win wars.

Right now, Israel may control the skies, its air force unmatched, its drones and missiles pounding targets with impunity. Iran, by contrast, commands the ground. Through a vast network of militias, proxies, and hardened fighters stretching across the region, Iran owns the terrain.

And here’s the truth no one says aloud:

Israel can’t win a ground war with Iran.

Iran can’t win an air war with Israel.

Stalemate.

But wars aren’t always fought cleanly. Strategy gets dirty. If you want to tip the balance, if you want to break Iran’s ground power, you need more than airstrikes. You need boots on the ground. You need America.

And to get America in, you need a reason, a trigger... enter the false flag...

Because this isn't about victory through strength. It's about victory through manipulation. A calculated crisis. A pretext.

And that’s how dirty wars begin...

Oh, of course, they are hoping for an insurrection in Iran... but we know how that one always works out...

Here's a few false flags that flew before...

False Flags That Sparked or Justified Military Conflicts

1. The Gleiwitz Incident (1939) – Nazi Germany

* What happened: German SS operatives staged an attack on a German radio station, posing as Polish saboteurs.

* Outcome: Used by Hitler as justification to invade Poland, triggering World War II.

2. The Reichstag Fire (1933) – Nazi Germany

* What happened: The German parliament building was set ablaze; Nazis blamed communists.

* Outcome: Allowed Hitler to consolidate power and crush opposition. While not a foreign war, it enabled fascist dictatorship.

3. Operation Northwoods (1962) – USA (Proposed)

* What happened: A declassified Pentagon plan proposed staging attacks on US soil and blaming Cuba (including hijackings and bombings).

* Outcome: Never carried out — rejected by President Kennedy — but revealed the depths of thinking within US military planning circles.

4. USS Maine (1898) – USA

* What happened: The US battleship exploded in Havana Harbour. Blamed on Spain with no proof.

* Outcome: Used to launch the Spanish-American War, "Remember the Maine!" became the war cry.

5. Gulf of Tonkin Incident (1964) – USA

* What happened: A supposed North Vietnamese attack on US ships in the Gulf of Tonkin... evidence was dubious or fabricated.

* Outcome: Used to pass the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, escalating US involvement in Vietnam.

6. The Mukden Incident (1931) – Japan

* What happened: Japanese soldiers blew up a section of railway and blamed Chinese forces.

* Outcome: Justification for Japan’s full-scale invasion of Manchuria.

7. Lavon Affair (1954) – Israel

* What happened: Israeli agents bombed US and British targets in Egypt, intending to pin blame on Egyptian groups.

* Outcome: Operation failed and was exposed. Deepened distrust but failed in triggering the desired military response.

8. The Shelling of Mainila (1939) – Soviet Union

* What happened: The USSR fired shells at its own village of Mainila, blamed Finland.

* Outcome: Justified the Soviet invasion of Finland (the Winter War).

9. 9/11 (2001) – USA (Contested)

* What happened: Al-Qaeda carried out coordinated attacks, but some argue state actors either let it happen or exploited it.

* Outcome: Used to justify wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, mass surveillance, and the global "War on Terror".

10. The USS Liberty (1967) – Israel

* What happened: Israeli forces attacked a US Navy ship in international waters, killing 34 Americans.

* Outcome: Claimed to be a mistake. Many believe it was deliberate, possibly intended to be blamed on Egypt to draw the US into the Six-Day War.

Honourable Mentions (Highly Suspect or Manipulated Narratives)

* Weapons of Mass Destruction (Iraq 2003) – Fabricated intelligence used by the UK and US to justify invasion.

* Chemical attacks in Syria (multiple instances) – Western media blamed Assad with limited independent verification; used to justify strikes.

* The “Incubator Babies” testimony (1990) – False story about Iraqi soldiers killing babies in Kuwait; swayed US public to support Gulf War I.