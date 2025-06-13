ConstitutionalCol.com

Jeannon Kralj
11h

"The enemy’s Center of Gravity is their monopoliy on the narrative and progoganda. "

Here is a notation in the U S A Congressional Record documenting the early takeover of USA media, where the controlled narrative of propaganda and lies are launched on we the people. Democrat U S Congressman from Texas 1911 to 1917 was Oscar Callaway officially on-the-record informed congress of this grave matter. (I learned about this from Dr. Stan Monteith who had a popular Internet radio show, Radio Liberty, that I listened to for many years when I first became aware that I had been lied to about everything.).

https://historyheist.com/congressman-oscar-calloway-testifies-to-congress-jp-morgan-purchased-the-most-influential-newspapers-in-america-to-manipulate-the-public-to-join-wwi/

"In March, 1915, the J.P. Morgan interests, the steel, shipbuilding, and powder interest, and their subsidiary organizations, got together 12 men high up in the newspaper world and employed them to select the most influential newspapers in the United States and sufficient number of them to control generally the policy of the daily press . . . They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers. An agreement was reached; the policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month; an editor was furnished for each paper to properly supervise and edit information regarding the questions of preparedness, militarism, financial policies, and other things of national and international nature considered vital to the interests of the purchasers . . . This policy also included the suppression of everything in opposition to the wishes of the interests served . "

