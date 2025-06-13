Free Presentation on the Threat Before Us
It's hard to win a war and even harder if one doesn't realize they are in a war. Friends, we are in a war, not one we started nor one we want, but one waged upon us in secrecy for decades.
Dear friends,
After 28 years in the Marine Corps with seven combat tours to the Middle East after the attack of 9-11 and a Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) clearance, I thought I had a good idea of what was happening in the world.
After I was cancelled for providing “informed consent” on the “vaccine” during COVID I realized I hadn’t a clue.
This forced me into doing a deep dive of careful study and research and what I found out is that almost everything I and most everyone I know have been told by our media and politicians for decades have been lies.
The enemy has very sinister intentions for a dystopian New World Order that puts us into a digital concentration camp. Fortunatley for us, this enemey has a very vulnerable Center of Gravity, that which gives them strength and if taken away will ensure thier demise.
The enemy’s Center of Gravity is their monopoliy on the narrative and progoganda. They have been hugely succesfful becacuse they have been controlling the information in this information war. However, thankfully for us, they cannot survive the truth. Thus the reason we need to get the truth out!
I am willing to go to any group or setting to provide a presentation on this enemy and the lies they have pushed on us for decades.
I don’t need to be paid for my presentation but if the group or setting is outside the Houston Metro Area, it would be helpful to have travel covered.
The bigger the group the better, and ideally the group consists of 20 members or above.
If interested, please reach out to me via chat.
To truth, transparency and justice,
Larry
Here is a notation in the U S A Congressional Record documenting the early takeover of USA media, where the controlled narrative of propaganda and lies are launched on we the people. Democrat U S Congressman from Texas 1911 to 1917 was Oscar Callaway officially on-the-record informed congress of this grave matter. (I learned about this from Dr. Stan Monteith who had a popular Internet radio show, Radio Liberty, that I listened to for many years when I first became aware that I had been lied to about everything.).
https://historyheist.com/congressman-oscar-calloway-testifies-to-congress-jp-morgan-purchased-the-most-influential-newspapers-in-america-to-manipulate-the-public-to-join-wwi/
"In March, 1915, the J.P. Morgan interests, the steel, shipbuilding, and powder interest, and their subsidiary organizations, got together 12 men high up in the newspaper world and employed them to select the most influential newspapers in the United States and sufficient number of them to control generally the policy of the daily press . . . They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers. An agreement was reached; the policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month; an editor was furnished for each paper to properly supervise and edit information regarding the questions of preparedness, militarism, financial policies, and other things of national and international nature considered vital to the interests of the purchasers . . . This policy also included the suppression of everything in opposition to the wishes of the interests served . "