Dear friends,

After 28 years in the Marine Corps with seven combat tours to the Middle East after the attack of 9-11 and a Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) clearance, I thought I had a good idea of what was happening in the world.

After I was cancelled for providing “informed consent” on the “vaccine” during COVID I realized I hadn’t a clue.

This forced me into doing a deep dive of careful study and research and what I found out is that almost everything I and most everyone I know have been told by our media and politicians for decades have been lies.

The enemy has very sinister intentions for a dystopian New World Order that puts us into a digital concentration camp. Fortunatley for us, this enemey has a very vulnerable Center of Gravity, that which gives them strength and if taken away will ensure thier demise.

The enemy’s Center of Gravity is their monopoliy on the narrative and progoganda. They have been hugely succesfful becacuse they have been controlling the information in this information war. However, thankfully for us, they cannot survive the truth. Thus the reason we need to get the truth out!

I am willing to go to any group or setting to provide a presentation on this enemy and the lies they have pushed on us for decades.

I don’t need to be paid for my presentation but if the group or setting is outside the Houston Metro Area, it would be helpful to have travel covered.

The bigger the group the better, and ideally the group consists of 20 members or above.

If interested, please reach out to me via chat.

To truth, transparency and justice,

Larry