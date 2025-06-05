You do not have to be clairvoyant to know this; all you have to do is carefully study the enemy Sabbatean Globalists. Like AI capturing every act we do, it can now predict our next move; same can be said for those having carefully studied the history, goals, tactics and techniques (or the who, what, when, where and why (5Ws)) of the enemy.

When I Googled, “do you need a vaccine for a biological terror attack” this is what came up:

“In a biological terror attack, vaccines play a crucial role in protecting against specific diseases, and some are considered part of post-exposure prophylaxis.”

Why is this important? Because the evidence is clear, the entire COVID Pandemic was a complete fraud, and the virus was created for the “vaccine” to be pushed/mandated.

Pushing/mandating the “vaccine” was always the goal of the enemy who is committed to culling the herd, especially the elderly drawing social security and government pensions, which are both essentially bankrupt.

In addition, the vaccine has caused significant harm to the sex organs of the young and childbearing age women. This will add to the culling of the herd through drops in childbirths.

The COVID Pandemic was a test run and the Sabbatean Globalists learned a lot. They learned how to better use fear to control the masses, eliminate “useless eaters” their words not mine, and get one step closer to their end-state, a New World Order with a one-world government.

Fauci in 2017 predicted there would be a pandemic under President Trump, and there was. In 2020, Bill and Malinda Gates, anxiously pushed the COVID vaccine, to “save you.”

In 2021 Gates said there would be another pandemic coming. In another interview in 2021, Gates is smirking, as he eerily warns the next pandemic “will get attention this time!”

Note, Gates, who made his money selling antivirus software for computers he infected, boasts about the best return on his investments have come from his investments into vaccines.

Recently, Gates was caught sadistically laughing, while stating, the next big threat is going to be a bioterrorian pandemic.

To further confirm what is in the works, in March of 2025, Peter Marks, after he was ousted from the FDA, issued a veiled threat to America about man-made biological threats.

It is well known the Sabbatean Globalists always tell us what they are going to do beforehand. The prediction of a pandemic and/or bio-terror attack are no exception.

Then there is this:

In April 2024, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released The National Blueprint for Biodefense: Immediate Action Needed to Defend Against Biological Threats, this unfamiliar federally commissioned report should alarm everyone.

It outlines a simulated bioterror attack on July 4, 2025, using a genetically engineered Nipah virus that kills 280,000 Americans in a single day and devastates livestock. The virus, in the scenario, is modified for high transmissibility and retains a fatality rate exceeding 40%.

Like Event 201 just before COVID-19, this simulation appears to represent strategic planning informed by foreknowledge of an impending crisis—laying the policy and infrastructure groundwork for future emergency powers, AI-driven surveillance, and accelerated “vaccine” deployment.

The report explicitly calls for centralizing national bio-defense authority under the National Security Council, establishing a permanent White House directorate, and replacing decentralized detection systems with a unified, technology-driven infrastructure.

This is exactly what Sabbatean Globalists want, and if it happens, will be further confirmation President Trump part of the evil cabal.

Now we have Kash Patel, the Director of the FBI, reporting a bio-terror threat coming from two Chinese Nationals charged for smuggling potential bio-terror fungus into the US.

There are no coincidences in politics - this is being orchestrated.

Kash Patel, is the same guy who rightfully trashed the FBI for concealing secrets about Jeffrey Epstein and his death, who now is in complete cover up mode.

To say Epstein, the blackmailer of the most wealthy and influential people in the world, working for the Sabbatean Globalists, killed himself, regardless of the contrary evidence, destroys his credibility.

Never forget, the same Sabbatean Globalist controlled government, politicians and media lied to us about the inside job of 9-11, and blamed it on 19 Saudi terrorists who learned how to fly large commercial jet airlines by taking a couple classes in a Cessna.

Our entire federal government and media have destroyed their credibility and we should not believe a word they say. However, we should listen but only to see how they are trying to direct us with their lies.

In this case, they are telling us there is going to be another pandemic and/or bio-terror attack so when it happens we are not as surprised and consider them experts for their prediction (planned event).

When it happens, and I pray I am wrong, understand this is all deliberate to gain control and push another lethal vaccine. Resist at all costs.