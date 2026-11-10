ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH's avatar
Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH
4hEdited

Semper Fi

Reply
Share
J R's avatar
J R
1h

Fighting the wrong enemies for over 160 years and most likely even longer.

Semper Fi

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry Kaifesh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.