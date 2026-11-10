Upon a Marine’s enlistment and/or commissioning, they swear an oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. Sadly, due to dereliction of duty in their training, they do not get any meaningful instruction on the invaluable document to which they pledged their life.

BLUF: I love you Marines, along with God, our country, and the United States Constitution, to which we serve, and that is why this is not going to be a flowery Marine Corps Birthday pat on the back, telling you how great you are. By now, you have heard enough of that and that would be too easy. Instead, I’m going to do what few have the courage to do, and that is hit you with the ugly truths, not the pretty lies, because America has entrusted us to be the ones to shoot straight and be the first to fight for right and freedom.

I can’t emphasize enough, that time is of the essence and we do not have the luxury to ignore the tyranny operating in plain sight. If we don’t, not only will we have no more birthdays due to the end of the Corps, we won’t have a country. If you are new to the show, buckle up.

In short, we have satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis aka the Epstein billionaire class, saturating our government, and the top rungs of banking, industry, media, entertainment, healthcare, education and big pharma, that are working diligently to destroy America so they can usher in their dystopian and evil New World Order (NWO) with a one world government.

America and her Constitution have been targeted, because you can’t have a one world government if there is a country like the United States with a Constitution that emphasizes limits of the government, not the people.

Our Nation is calling, and if we don’t do anything, who the hell else will.

If you can prove me wrong, please do, I would love nothing more … but if you can’t … then fight to win!

The Marine Corps is not alone in its rudimentary knowledge of the Constitution, you will find the same in each of the other branches, and it is not by accident. I am using the Marine Corps as an example and to prod them to lead the way because that is what we Marines should be doing!

The military is just a microcosm of society, and the same neglect to education about our Constitution occurs in and by our government schools. Don’t believe me, try asking any college or high school student a basic question about the Constitution.

I understand many hard charging Marines will appreciate this article … Great Work, Good on You! Others will be upset … to those I encourage to remember the first of our 11 Leadership Principles:

Know yourself and seek self-improvement:

Marines are trained to honestly evaluate their own capabilities, identify their weak points, and actively work to strengthen them.

Marines, if you do not realize our Constitution is under assault, then you do not know our Constitution, which is a major weak point and is unacceptable! Additionally, if you do realize our Constitution is under assault, then you have an obligation to uphold your oath and support and defend our Constitution!

I am not advocating picking up arms, but to stand up in unity to call out the assaults and demand truth, transparency and justice accordingly. Obviously, the higher up the food chain the Marine is, the greater the obligation!

It is imperative, we Marines recognize and act accordingly to attacks on our Constitution!

It should not be a surprise, that our government has increasingly eliminated principled courageous war fighters committed to what is right, and replaced them with those that will instead, do what they are told. This is a recipe for disaster and one of the reasons we are where we are today.

Need confirmation, just look around and see how many Smedley Butler’s there are in the ranks today sharing truths on critical issues the Corps and government are trying to bury?

Major General Smedley Butler

For those unaware of Major General Smedley Butler, he was the most decorated Marine in the Corps and after World War I, fearlessly exposed the truth about the most powerful people on the planet benefitting from war in a booklet titled War is a Racket (1935). Please see below for an excerpt:

“In the World War [I] a mere handful garnered the profits of the conflict. At least 21,000 new millionaires and billionaires were made in the United States during the World War. . . . How many of these war millionaires shouldered a rifle? . . . The general public shoulders the bill. And what is this bill? . . . Newly placed gravestones. Mangled bodies. Shattered minds. . . . For a great many years, as a soldier, I had a suspicion that war was a racket; not until I retired to civil life did I fully realize it. Now that I see the international war clouds gathering, as they are today, I must face it and speak out … It [war] is conducted for the benefit of the very few [those at the top of banking, politics and industry] at the expense of the very many [those who pay the ultimate sacrifice in and out of uniform].”

Nothing has changed Marines, minus the fact that most in the military today are unaware of General Butler’s warning, or have simply chosen to ignore it out of career convenience.

COVID Pandemic Bio-Attack & COVID Jab Bio-Weapon, both Led by our own Government

Let it be known that it was the highest levels of the Pentagon and the NSA that was behind the COVID Pandemic and Jab. Read that again. Our own government was behind the genocide test run and it is not over. We have learned, just as Fauci’s NIH was funding the Wuhan Lab, RFK Jr’s NIH was funding the Siberian lab tied to Russia’s plague institute where the lab tech died.

Trump called himself the father of the COVID Jab, and that Jab has killed tens of millions globally.

Don’t think for a second these same people behind COVID aren’t seeking another pandemic or event that would be even more lethal!

Note, a Dutch court recently moved forward and officially labeled the COVID jabs bio-weapons in a historic case against Bill Gates & Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla! They are the face of this genocide, but they are not alone!

For the FIRST TIME EVER, a Dutch court has heard sworn evidence that the mRNA “vaccines” are **military bio-weapons** — not medicine.

It is well documented; the COVID Jab causes death predominately through myocarditis (heart attacks, blood clots, and strokes), turbo cancers due to the compromised immune system and neurological issues.

Consider the following, in Oct 2023, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Eric Smith, suffered a heart attack and barely survived. In Aug 2024, Ret. Marine General William Mullen died of a blood clot. Both men were 59, super fit, ate well, and were extremely healthy. These two events are not isolated, or coincidences, just high profile due to their ranks, and just the tip of the iceberg!

To my knowledge, there has not been one active duty military whistleblower on the bio-weapon jab over the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. That was Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, an Army physician.

A bio-attack is a federal and international crime, and it goes directly against the Constitutional concepts found in the Fifth Amendment (Due Process / Deprivation of Life): The government, directly behind the deployment of a biological weapon against its citizens, directly breaches the Fifth Amendment. Additionally, it breaches the Fourteenth Amendment, which protects individuals from being deprived of “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

Likewise, an unconstitutional vaccine mandate violates the Ninth Amendment, which states the listing of certain rights in the Constitution does not mean people don’t retain other rights (such as an implied right to bodily integrity).

Additionally, federal vaccine mandates go against general public health authority reserved to the states under the Tenth Amendment.

First Amendment and the Freedom of Speech is Under Attack

Freedom of speech is one of the most fundamental rights in America. The First Amendment was designed to protect our ability to express opinions, challenge authority, question government, criticize institutions, and speak openly without fear of retaliation from those in power.

In today’s society that is done most often on social media. However If you are an American patriot committed to sharing the truth based off credible sources and careful study, you have most certainly been censored, shadow-banned, cancelled, or suspended by the same social media platforms, coincidentally owned by the Epstein billionaire class, Trump on Truth Social, Musk on X, Ellison on TikTok, Zuckerberg on Facebook etc.

How convenient, the same folks that cannot survive the truth have created a monopoly on the narrative by taking over social media. Anything they do not like, they censor, shadow-ban or cancel, anything they do like, they amplify and more.

This is not free speech; this is a totalitarian cabal monopolizing the narrative.

Here is the work around the government uses; they say the First Amendment protects Americans from censorship from government sources, not social media private companies owned by the Epstein billionaire class, who happened to be hand and glove with the government. Hell the guy in the White House has own social media company to push lies, propaganda and false narratives and his best friends own the others.

The sleight of hand allowing the First Amendment to be shredded could be addressed with a simple vote on H.R. 908, the Stop the Censorship Act, legislation reforming Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934 to end Big Tech’s broad ability to censor Americans, but both parties are united behind the scenes in the form of an AIPAC uni-party. This AIPAC uni-party is saturated with those referenced above, so will only put on a show to do the right thing. Occasionally, a truth will come out, such as this from Congressman Gosar of Arizona (R-9):

“Big Tech, including social media giant Meta, were caught colluding with the Biden Regime to censor free speech involving explosive information about Hunter Biden’s laptop and content related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, under current law, they are not held liable for restricting free speech online. Countless other examples exist of the government and Big Tech silencing the American people who dare disagree with them all the while promoting propaganda to advance their liberal and woke political causes. The government cannot censor lawful speech even if done indirectly. This is an illegal deprivation of civil rights … Free speech is a bedrock of the United States, but the overwhelmingly left-leaning Big Tech companies have taken that right away from Americans by silencing online speech they disagree with.”

Section 230 contains two key subsections that govern user-generated posts on social media platforms. The first, Section 230(c)(1), protects platforms from legal liability relating to harmful content posted on their sites by third parties. The second, Section 230(c)(2), allows platforms to police and remove posts without facing civil liability, furthermore, it protects them from liability if they choose not to.

These protections prevent social media platforms from being sued for content posted by others and allows them to manage their sites by removing material they may find objectionable. Because of these protections, social media platforms are able to regulate free speech giving them extreme power and influence.

Of course, there is Project Mockingbird, which the CIA used to control the narrative, during the Cold War. They wrote press releases to be published in prominent papers as bona fide news. They also advised journalists on what to write and angles to take.

Today, it’s much easier to control the flow of information than it was during the Cold War because six corporations own 90% of major media. That is a monopoly on the narrative.

We have nothing close to a First Amendment and anyone telling you otherwise is either an ignorant fool or despicable liar.

The Attacks of 9-11

The evidence that 9-11 was an orchestrated false flag by the satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis saturating our government and not 19 Muslims from Saudi Arabia is overwhelming.

There are three predominant reasons for the 9-11 false flag. First, to start a series of cascading wars to remake the Middle East (Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Lebanon) to support the Greater Israel Project and the NWO, this includes the current war with Iran. Secondly, to usher in the Patriot Act, which gives the government free reign to spy on us, whenever and wherever they want, which they do and is a prerequisite for the NWO. Thirdly, was to grow the defense / war budget making it easier to fleece. Please note, on top of our 40 trillion in debt, the budget has over 55 trillion unaccounted for going back to 1997. That is enough money to start an entire new civilization, a NWO.

A government that conducts the largest terror attack in history on its own people is treasonous and violates every aspect of our oath!

Summary

Happy Birthday Marines … we have a history of honor, courage, and commitment, and our greatest challenge is staring us in the face … what are we going to do? I suggest we fear nothing, pray with purpose and fight to win!

Get Some!

Larry Kaifesh is a retired Colonel of Marines with 28 years of service and 7 combat tours to the Middle East after the largest terror attack in history on 9-11, only to find out afterwards, those behind the attack were not 19 Muslims from Saudi Arabia, but satanic pedophile globalists, predominately Zionist Ashkenazis from within. After retirement, as the Commandant of a Military Academy within Chicago Public Schools, he was fired for providing informed consent to his cadets and parents on the dangers of the COVID jab based on government data.