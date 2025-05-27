History is Unfolding According to the Illuminati's (Sabbatean Globalists) Long-Term Plan
Put yourself in the central bankers shoes...The nations of the world owe you trillions based on money you printed for the cost of paper and ink.
From left: European Central Bank’s Christine Lagarde, Jay Powell of the US Federal Reserve and Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England © Financial Times
“History is unfolding according to the illuminati’s (Sabbatean Globalists) long-term plan. Wars are plotted decades in advance and orchestrated to achieve the destruction of nations an natural elites, depopulation, demoralization, and of course power and profit…The super rich have organized themselves into a Satanic cult to prey on mankind and to establish their permanent hegemony.
Put yourself in the central bankers shoes.
The nations of the world owe you trillions based on money you printed for the cost of paper and ink. The only way to protect this ‘investment’ is to establish a thinly designed dictatorship, using sophisticated methods of social and mind control. This is the true meaning of the ‘War on Terror.’ It’s not directed at ‘Muslim terrorists.’ It’s directed at you and me.”
~ Henry Makow
Author of the book, Illuminati: The Cult that Hijacked the World
We must continue exposing the truth in all its forms and patterns. Exposing this evil untruth is one of our weapons but it would be good to discuss aspects of the evil untruth in terms of what we can practically do right now to slow or halt the evil untruth that marches on inexorably toward the One World Death and Slavery System for All.
__________
"This is the true meaning of the ‘War on Terror.’ It’s not directed at ‘Muslim terrorists.’ It’s directed at you and me.”" Henry Makow
The age-0ld PLAN includes teaching each of us that
we ourselves are the terrorists,
we ourselves are the real enemy, "humanity itself"
or as Michael Jackson song lyrics say
"We are the world, we are the children
We are the one to make a brighter day"
_____
Dachsie's notes:
In The First Global Revolution, published by the Council of the Club of Rome, an international elitist organization, the authors note that,
"In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine, and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention... The real enemy, then, is humanity itself."
The First Global Revolution: Club of Rome, Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider,
1991: Pantheon Books, New York, p 115
________