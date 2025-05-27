ConstitutionalCol.com

We must continue exposing the truth in all its forms and patterns. Exposing this evil untruth is one of our weapons but it would be good to discuss aspects of the evil untruth in terms of what we can practically do right now to slow or halt the evil untruth that marches on inexorably toward the One World Death and Slavery System for All.

__________

"This is the true meaning of the ‘War on Terror.’ It’s not directed at ‘Muslim terrorists.’ It’s directed at you and me.”" Henry Makow

The age-0ld PLAN includes teaching each of us that

we ourselves are the terrorists,

we ourselves are the real enemy, "humanity itself"

or as Michael Jackson song lyrics say

"We are the world, we are the children

We are the one to make a brighter day"

_____

Dachsie's notes:

In The First Global Revolution, published by the Council of the Club of Rome, an international elitist organization, the authors note that,

"In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine, and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention... The real enemy, then, is humanity itself."

The First Global Revolution: Club of Rome, Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider,

1991: Pantheon Books, New York, p 115

________

