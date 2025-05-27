From left: European Central Bank’s Christine Lagarde, Jay Powell of the US Federal Reserve and Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England © Financial Times

“History is unfolding according to the illuminati’s (Sabbatean Globalists) long-term plan. Wars are plotted decades in advance and orchestrated to achieve the destruction of nations an natural elites, depopulation, demoralization, and of course power and profit…The super rich have organized themselves into a Satanic cult to prey on mankind and to establish their permanent hegemony.

Put yourself in the central bankers shoes.

The nations of the world owe you trillions based on money you printed for the cost of paper and ink. The only way to protect this ‘investment’ is to establish a thinly designed dictatorship, using sophisticated methods of social and mind control. This is the true meaning of the ‘War on Terror.’ It’s not directed at ‘Muslim terrorists.’ It’s directed at you and me.”

~ Henry Makow

Author of the book, Illuminati: The Cult that Hijacked the World