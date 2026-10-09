Trump who called himself the father of the COVID Jab, that killed tens of millions globally, with RFK Jr. whose NIH funded a Siberian lab tied to Russia’s plague institute.

I don’t use the term elites when talking about the evil bastards behind the COVID Pandemic / Bio-Attack and COVID Jab / Bio-Weapon aka Test Run Genocide. I use the term, satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis which have taken over the top rungs of power in our country and the world after centuries of chicanery and infiltration.

Let it be known that it was the Pentagon and the NSA that was behind COVID, yes our own government was behind the genocide test run and it is not over. We have learned recently, just as Fauci’s NIH was funding the Wuhan Lab, RFK Jr’s NIH was funding the Siberian lab tied to Russia’s plague institute to the tune of $779,689. Then a lab tech there died and the plague is back.

Don’t think for a second these bastards aren’t seeking another pandemic but one more lethal!

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