Trump who called himself the father of the COVID Jab, that killed tens of millions globally, with RFK Jr. whose NIH funded a Siberian lab tied to Russia’s plague institute.
I don’t use the term elites when talking about the evil bastards behind the COVID Pandemic / Bio-Attack and COVID Jab / Bio-Weapon aka Test Run Genocide. I use the term, satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis which have taken over the top rungs of power in our country and the world after centuries of chicanery and infiltration.
Let it be known that it was the Pentagon and the NSA that was behind COVID, yes our own government was behind the genocide test run and it is not over. We have learned recently, just as Fauci’s NIH was funding the Wuhan Lab, RFK Jr’s NIH was funding the Siberian lab tied to Russia’s plague institute to the tune of $779,689. Then a lab tech there died and the plague is back.
Don’t think for a second these bastards aren’t seeking another pandemic but one more lethal!
Full article can be found below:
Love reading your insightful articles Larry, keep up the great work brother exposing this evil satanic new world order! Hope you are keeping well brother & God bless you in Jesus name!
EXPOSED: Pentagon’s Secret Sunday Law Army Ready to Enforce Papacy’s Mark of the Beast—What You NEED to Know!
https://tveil.substack.com/p/exposed-pentagons-secret-sunday-law
BILL HUGHES YOUTUBE VIDEOS EXPOSING THE JESUIT-VATICAN-PAPACY-AMERICA-MARK OF THE BEAST-SUNDAY LAW-NEW WORLD ORDER!
https://tveil.substack.com/p/bill-hughes-youtube-videos-jesuit
Vatican Secret Societies Jesuits and the New World Order
https://tveil.substack.com/p/vatican-secret-societies-jesuits
Distractions from what is actually happening.
Look over there as the economy implodes. The shelves will be emptied as everyone is busy looking at the trans creature in a red dress or worried about a new we are all going to die narrative.
Get your houses in order. Get your body in top condition. Split firewood to heat your homes. Prepare, because what is coming is going to be very uncomfortable.