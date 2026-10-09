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Justin Moxham's avatar
Justin Moxham
7dEdited

Love reading your insightful articles Larry, keep up the great work brother exposing this evil satanic new world order! Hope you are keeping well brother & God bless you in Jesus name!

EXPOSED: Pentagon’s Secret Sunday Law Army Ready to Enforce Papacy’s Mark of the Beast—What You NEED to Know!

https://tveil.substack.com/p/exposed-pentagons-secret-sunday-law

BILL HUGHES YOUTUBE VIDEOS EXPOSING THE JESUIT-VATICAN-PAPACY-AMERICA-MARK OF THE BEAST-SUNDAY LAW-NEW WORLD ORDER!

https://tveil.substack.com/p/bill-hughes-youtube-videos-jesuit

Vatican Secret Societies Jesuits and the New World Order

https://tveil.substack.com/p/vatican-secret-societies-jesuits

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
7d

Distractions from what is actually happening.

Look over there as the economy implodes. The shelves will be emptied as everyone is busy looking at the trans creature in a red dress or worried about a new we are all going to die narrative.

Get your houses in order. Get your body in top condition. Split firewood to heat your homes. Prepare, because what is coming is going to be very uncomfortable.

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