America has been under attack by the globalists looking to destroy her in favor of a one world dystopian government for over a century. The globalists worked diligently in a subversive manner setting up their tools of influence and power like the Federal Reserve and The Rockefeller Foundation in 2013.

Shortly thereafter, the globalists created the Council on Foreign Relations in 1921 and then the United Nations in 1945 a deliberate precursor and framework to their one world government. They picked up their efforts in the early 1970’s establishing more globalist tools of influence and power like the World Economic Forum, Trilateral Commission, and Club of Rome.

The gradual poisoning and weakening of America was in full effect and happening before our eyes, and then Jimmy Carter was elected as the first globalist President. In the Carter administration, there were over 90 globalists appointed to key positions, such as Zbigniew Brzezinski as the National Security Advisor.

It is not a coincidence that the Carter administration was catastrophic, the destructive actions were deliberate, and made the people yearn for real leadership, which they got with President Ronald Reagan. America had an eight your reprieve from the globalist poisoning, but that ended with President Reagan’s Presidency.

Things went back to a slow decline, but when Barrack Obama was elected, he put his foot on the gas and made it clear, his goal was to fundamentally transform America and not for the better! The people could feel things were not good, but the corporate media and pundits all said the opposite as they pushed the false narrative of Obama as a savior.

America once again sought real leadership and this time they found it in President Donald J. Trump, a man beholden to no one, a celebrity for decades, a hugely successful businessman, not a politician but a plain spoken New Yorker who simply wanted to Make America Great Again by putting America First!

The globalists went into overdrive to take out President Trump before he even took office, because he was never supposed to win the Presidency in an election the globalists have significant control over. It did not happen.

President Trump was Reaganesque, and by putting America First, he distinguished himself from the long line of charlatans. President Trump implemented common sense solutions to simple problems. Take the border for example, he enforced the laws that already existed and built a wall. Problem solved.

Many were shocked that someone new to politics could have such great success, but they ignore the fact that politicians are some of the easiest people to buy off and control. When politicians make decisions that do not make sense and hurt America, it is not for the ridiculous reasons they say, it is because they have been compromised by the globalists and other nefarious actors and are doing what they are told, not what is right. Think of Biden selling off the border wall for pennies on the dollar, just weeks prior to President Trump taking office.

These attacks on America have been going on for decades but President Trump made it clear, it does not have to be this way and should not be this way!

The 2020 election turned out not to be the most secure in American history, as the globalists reported, but the most corrupt. The evidence of the corruption in the election is overwhelming even as globalist owned corporate media and political pundits ignore this act of treason.

The globalists in the 2020 election had to create another tremendous crisis to grab control and do things differently. We saw this with the COVID-19 plandemic. This was a step to far and when the dam of lies the globalists have been hiding behind developed a couple leaks. Now the truth is trickling out, and the leaks are turning into cracks.

The last four years of Obama’s third term with Biden in the White House demonstrated their commitment to destroy America is greater than anyone could have imagined. The American people, although still being lied to by globalist owned corporate media and their government, listened to the truth tellers, those cancelled attacked and censored, along with their heart, and by the grace of God, got President Trump re-elected!

Although we have won the battle with the last election, the war on freedom by the globalists still rages on.

For many years, I have been working for and dreaming about victory for the Patriots over the traitors in America who have capitulated to the globalists.

I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.[i]

I have a dream that in 2025 this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed. We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal and we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among them are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

I have a dream that all our children will live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, gender, sexual orientation, race, age, social status, but by the content of their Character and love of God, Family, Country, and the Constitution.

I have a dream that America’s levers of power and influence, resting in Politics, Finance, the Central Banks, Government Departments and Agencies, Healthcare Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Corporate Media, the Intelligence Apparatus, Think Tanks, Social Media Outlets and Non-Government Organizations are committed to truth and transparency and held accountable when they are not.

I have a dream that those who have committed treason by giving aid and comfort to the enemy for personal gain and pushed UN-Constitutional mandates that have caused immeasurable harm are given proper justice, swiftly and severely.

I have a dream that our Constitution will no longer be trampled upon but truly stand as the framework of America’s government.

I have a dream that the First Amendment be paramount and never will it be tolerated for the Executive Branch to collude with the CIA, FBI and corporate and social media outlets to push propaganda, lies and false narratives.

I have a dream that all Americans will recognize the dangers of “secrecy” and secret societies with secret oaths and proceedings in a free and open society and that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweigh the dangers cited to justify it.[ii]

I have a dream that the truthful records and files on the following are released: JFK, RFK, MLK, and Malcolm X Assassinations, the moon landing, 9-11, Maui Fires, Seth Rich murder, 2017 Las Vegas shooting, school shootings where the shooter was known by federal agencies. Additionally, the Butler and Palm Beach assassination attempts on President Trump, Jan 6, the 2020 elections, the police officers working Jan 6 that committed suicide (Gunther Hashida, Kyle DeFreytag, Jeffrey Smith, Howard Liebengood) and Michael Stenger, the Senate sergeant-at-arms, Comet Pizza and the Epstein and P.Diddy operations to start with.

I have a dream, that America will begin to drill and become an energy dominant country by using an all the above approach to energy harvesting, producing, using, and exporting bringing down the cost of energy.

I have a dream that President Trump will complete building the wall and securing our borders, essential for the continued existence of any country.

I have a dream that the commitment by the globalists to destroy America by collapsing her economy is reversed by attacking fraud, cutting reckless spending, balancing the budget, and growing the economy by lowering taxes and promoting business friendly policies.

I have a dream that our elections are reduced to one day, a holiday and that no more machines are used, mail in ballots are only for extreme cases, voter ID is required, there are only paper ballots, and they are counted in public on election night and the votes are tallied before midnight.

I have a dream that schools renew their commitment to education not indoctrination and parents have the right to know what is being taught along with the school budget and materials. That they eliminate teaching Critical Race Theory, eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies, and they eliminate sexualizing the children.

I have a dream that medical freedom is given to all and recognizes informed consent is a Constitutional right, as is the freedom of choice for any vaccine.

I have a dream that the Military Industrial Complex will stop using wars to promote making money and seizing control of people and places.

I have a dream that in the New Year, 2025, our dreams will become reality, our prayers will be answered, and America will be Made Great Again as she gets closer to becoming a more perfect union.

God Bless You All, and May God Bless America!

