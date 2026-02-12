ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Jim
19h

Have you listened to the Sascha Riley interviews? He names Jim Jordan as one of his abusers. I believe him. There is no bottom to the depths of depravity of the ruling class. In fact, extreme psychopathy seems to be a prerequisite for a position of authority.

Liz LaSorte
20hEdited

Not good. I thought Jim Jordan was one of the very few Americans fighting for us.

First instincts are important and our first instinct was to create the Articles of the Confederation, which included term limits, no executive office or supreme court which they knew would become corrupt because they understood the warnings from history that human nature is always self-serving (and is our survival instinct). It needed amending in 1787 to include commerce, but Hamilton threw that curve ball.

Just goes to show that we should have listened to Robert Yates (aka Brutus) because he was right about everything: https://open.substack.com/pub/lizlasorte/p/brutus-was-right-about-everything?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

