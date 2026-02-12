Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio’s 4th District

Disclaimer: I hope to provide truths in a world full of lies, because I am certain the truth will set us free and ensure freedom here and around the globe. Because there is so much censorship and suppression of the truth, if you like the Stack, please share far and wide. I will not charge for my time, research, and Stacks but if you are able/willing to support this cause, your support is welcomed and appreciated. God Bless!

If you are a wrestler from the Midwest, and even if you are not, you likely know Jim Jordan, now currently the U.S. Congressman for the 4th District of Ohio. In high school, Jim Jordan was a four time state champion with a record of 150-1, and in college was a two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association Champion at 134 pounds in 1985 and 1986 for the University of Wisconsin. He later was the Assistant Coach at Ohio State University (OSU) while working on his Master’s degree, prior to getting his law degree.

Even more impressive, for those who knew him was his character. He was a devout Christian, did not drink, smoke, swear, or tell a lie. He married his high school sweetheart while still in college, had four wonderful children, and by all accounts has been a model husband, father, and man in all capacities.

I had the honor to wrestle for Indiana University when Jim Jordan was the assistant coach at OSU. It is a small community and you get to know one another well, and few were as well known and respected as much as Jim Jordan.

Years later, while serving in the Marine Corps, I was assigned to be a Congressional Fellow for Congressman John Kline of Minnesota, and filled the role as his Military Legislative Assistant. One morning while walking in the tunnels between the Rayburn Building and the U.S. Capitol, I saw Rep. Jordan walking the other way, instantly, in an excited voice seeing him, I yelled out, Jimmy how the hell are you? Then quickly followed it up with a – I mean Congressman. He smiled, we chatted briefly, and then he said to get with his scheduler, and we would set something up.

For the next 18 months we would get together regularly, attend different gatherings and events to include dinner at my house. Mostly we talked about wrestling and friends in that community … after long days grinding it out in the Halls of Congress, the last thing he wanted to talk about was politics, and I respected his desire to avoid the topic.

Through the years, Rep. Jordan has been an ardent and determined seeker of truth and was always exceptional at highlighting corruption and atrocious conduct of many in his hearings, as the Chair of the Judiciary Committee. Sadly, for the most part, accountability was never had, and the harsh language addressing corrupt politicians and influential people appeared for not and that it was just bad dialogue of a poorly written script for the political theater of a hearing.

The theater is designed to give the people the appearance someone is fighting for them but it should be clear to all, that is not the case and both parties work together behind the scenes in the form of a uni-party, pushing an evil and satanic New World Order. This is whey nothing ever changes regardless of who gets elected, we get more wars, more debt, more taxes, less freedoms and no one is ever held accountable.

Most every patriot I know is hoping things will change, and that it would be Rep. Jordan leading the charge, sadly, I regret to report, that is not going to be the case. This was confirmed on 11 February 2025 during the House Judiciary Committee where Attorney General (AG) Pam Bondi testified on behalf of the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) performance during the first year of her appointment.

This is the same AG Bondi DoJ, with the FBI Director, Kash Patel and Deputy Director, Dan Bongino, who lied to us about Epstein and that he killed himself, did not have a client list, and blackmailed no one. We have known for years there was a client list and that Epstein was an intelligence asset who blackmailed those in positions of power and influence. We now learn Epstein did not kill himself and there is a good chance he is alive and living in Israel, the pedophile and satanic capital of the world.

So here is AG Bondi lying to the American people, to protect those in positions of power and influence, which most certainly include Trump. These people blackmailed by Epstein appear to have partaken in heinous crimes to include sex acts with underage children, pedophilia, adrenochrome, harvesting, and murder. I was not kidding when I said these people are Satanists.

What does Rep. Jordan say about AG Bondi in the hearing? First, he bashes the Biden Harris DoJ, for good reason, but still no one has been held accountable by this DoJ. News Flash, allowing tens of millions into the country is facilitating an invasion, which is an act of treason. Not only has this DoJ not done anything for this treasonous act, but Trump is now running cover for him, saying Biden did not know what he was doing!

Rep. Jordan went on and addressed the Biden and Harris Administration for pressuring social media companies to censor Americans. No one was held accountable, and actually, things have gotten worse. Look at what Trump did with Tik Tok, he forced the sell of the platform, and Larry Ellison, his buddy and satanic globalist bought it. Remember Larry, he was the first guest in the White House after the latest inauguration talking about more mRNA vaccines this time to cure cancers.

Conveniently, and by design, X is owned by Trump’s other buddy, Elon Musk, does anyone think for a second we have free speech? By the way, our social media is poisoned and censors, cancels and shadow banns anyone telling the truth the administration does not like. Take it from me, I have been kicked off most every social media platform at least once, suspended from others and been shadow banned for years

Rep. Jordan, had the audacity to say under AG Bondi the DoJ has returned to its core missions, upholding the rule of law, going after the bad guys and keeping Americans safe. Is covering for pedophiles such as those on the Epstein list keeping America safe? Is ignoring the genocidal maniacs such all those associated with the COVID pandemic and “vaccine” such as Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and Trump, the master mind behind Operation Warp Speed, keeping America safe?

Rep. Jordan ended his opening statement by saying, “I want to thank the Attorney General [Bondi] for her great work in the first year on the job and I want to thank you [her] for being here.”

The entire opening comment by Rep. Jordan was one bundle of lies, deceit and propaganda to cover for an AG who is covering for the most evil people the world has known doing horrific crimes.

In a bizarre twist of fate, Rep. Jamie Raskin, was the one telling the truth and hit a home run with his opening statement, some of which you can see below:

“Attorney General Bondi. You’ve got the best lawyer’s job in America. Your mission is justice and your clients are the American people.

But, to promote justice for the people, you must listen to the victims, like the women seated behind you. They’re some of the hundreds of survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s global sex trafficking ring demanding the truth for America and accountability for the abusers who trafficked and raped them. You still haven’t met with these survivors.

You’re running a massive Epstein cover-up right out of the Justice Department. You’ve been ordered by a subpoena and by Congress to turn over six million documents, photographs and videos in the Epstein files but you’ve turned over only three million. You say you’re not turning over the other 3 million because they’re somehow duplicative. But we know that there are actual memos of victim statements in there. And you also took down the Department of Justice’s prosecution memo from 2019. So it’s clearly not all duplicative. But even if it were, why not release it, just release all the duplicative stuff.

In the half you did produce, you redacted the names of abusers, enablers, accomplices and coconspirators, apparently to spare them embarrassment and disgrace, which is the exact opposite of what the law ordered you to do.

Even worse, you shockingly failed to redact many of the victims’ names, which is what you were ordered to do by Congress. Some of the victims had come forward publicly, but many had not. Many had kept their torment private, even from family and friends. But you published their names, their identities, their images on thousands of pages for the world to see. So you ignored the law.

And even with over 100,000 employees at your disposal, you acted with some mixture of staggering incompetence, cold indifference, and jaded cruelty towards more than 1,000 victims raped, abused and trafficked. This performance screams cover-up.

The quality of justice in America depends on the character of our government. Please do your job and bring the Department of Justice back from the brink. The survivors seated behind you, and the American people watching everywhere, deserve a Department of Justice worthy of its name.”

If this system can flip Rep. Jordan, as it clearly has done, it must be destroyed then remade to ensure truth, freedom, and justice prevail, and are not sacrificed at the altar of evil and cowardice.

God Help Us!