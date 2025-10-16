I could not help but recognize what Trump said recently on Air Force One answering a question from Peter Doocy of Fox, in regards to him going to heaven. Trump said, “I don’t think there is anything gonna get me into heaven, I think I’m not heaven bound.”

What a far cry this is from what he said during his inauguration on 20 January 2025, when he stated, “I was saved by God to make America great again,” referring to the Butler event, an event orchestrated to help him secure the election and to which he could call divine.

I have written extensively on those I call the Sabbatean Globalists, the most evil group of people to ever exist, and it is clear to me, Trump is one of them. The fact that he admits he is not heaven bound, after claiming divinity to win an election, in addition to what happened with the Epstein files, the more we learn about him, and what I shared in my last article you can find by clicking here.

Now I learn Trump is part of the Chabad, a Jewish doomsday cult that wants to exterminate the goyim (non-Jewish people) at the same time he is escalating World War III.

President Trump Hosts Oval Office Meeting with Chabad Rabbinical Delegation

As in all careful study, particularly on a very complex, evil, and disturbing subject like the Illuminati (Deep State, Sabbatean Globalists, Masons, Technocrats, Satanists), every day you learn something new. This evil has evolved from the beginning of time and has morphed as needed to advance through the millennium.

My studies have brought me to Dr. Henry Makow’s latest book: ILLUMINATI 4: GENOCIDE & WAR.

It is powerful, and delivered from a unique perspective, Dr. Makow is Jewish whose parents are holocaust survivors.

I will share a few key exerts from the Overture that must become common knowledge if we are to expose this evil, which is essential if we are to be victorious in this fight for freedom. Success is our only option, freedom here in America and across the globe is at stake. Here we go:

“Our learned elders were absolutely right when they wrote that the stupid goyim [non-Jewish people] has eyes, but he cannot see, and he has ears, but he cannot hear. They were so right that such a bovine, unworthy species of animal cannot be considered human. Just as our learned Rabbis wrote in our sacred Talmud, shortly after we rid ourselves of the imposter Jesus, we must treat them as our cattle.”

~ Addendum to the Protocols of Zion

“While everyone is distracted by Taylor Swift, Bitcoin, Nvidei and sports, an ancient satanic conspiracy is planning to exterminate Gentiles and assimilated Jews using another world war as cover.”

“Trump, Putin, and Netanyahu all belong to Chabad, a Jewish doomsday cult that wants to exterminate the goyim.”

Consider the logo of the 2020 Democratic Party Convention of a Star of Baphomet in a D for “Death 2 (map of) America! Sadly no one even dared mention it! Here it is:

Donald Trump constantly makes the Masonic downward prayer hand signal, and no one challenges him on this, or the scamdemic, the killer vaccines and Jeffrey Epstein Files.

Trump confirming his Masonic allegiance

Like father, like son, Eric

American’s believe what they are told; even when the source has destroyed their credibility and the information is a complete lie. Consider; Lee Harvey Oswald murdered JFK, jet fuel brought down the twin towers, a plane hit the pentagon, and Joe Biden got the most votes in history yet could not attract 50 people to a rally.

Humanity is at tipping point. Never in history has a small group of evil parasites accumulated so much power.

The majority are distracted and have no idea what is at stake.

The path of our natural development, which is spiritual, is blocked. Instead, we are prisoners of a death cult, entering a Dark Age.

Despite our marvelous technical achievements, mankind has failed in political and cultural terms. Can you see how tragic this is if humanity is the most advanced creature in the universe?

But a thousand years is nothing to God who is timeless. Mankind will resume its intended path one day, or another creature will earn God’s favor.

Jewish religious fanatics jeopardize the survival of all Jews and humanity in general.

God help us!

If you like this, please share and let me know.