Humans are definitely NOT the most advanced creature of the universe that is most likely teaming with life. And I agree with most of this, and we are clearly at the beginning of the end times, but this could go both ways if enough people get their heads out of their collective arses and wake up. And I do see this happening, Yellow Vest back in 19, now Frexit, France wanting to leave the EU, MAGA (not great with Trump, but he's probably not as bad as others in the Cabal) but as soon as we wake up a bit, they bombard us with distractions, false flags and fear, like 9-11, Convid, and more, dare I say Charlie Kirk.... but to get to the bottom of things, you must delve deeper, this cult, is older than Rome, and Rome was indeed part of it, and continued the entire Empire, which than switched to the Vatican, kings and queens, all part of the same families,... the same families we are still dealing with today, like Rotshchilds (https://shifthapens.substack.com/p/red-shield-rising-healing-the-house?r=b8pvb) and Rockefeller (I want a nation of workers, not thinkers: https://shifthapens.substack.com/p/the-hidden-architects-of-compulsory?r=b8pvb) and the most important one was when the church passed on the torch to the corporation (governments are corporations), to organize our life, deaths, and rebirths.... this example is from Canada, but the US and the rest of the world are all part of the same Crown Corporation... https://shifthapens.substack.com/p/the-corporate-grid-of-quebeccanada?r=b8pvb. Stay Tuned for part 2 of this deep dive where I will be exploring the worldwide corporate grid, that is just slowly revealing itself with companies like Blackrock, StateStreet and Vanguard.

If you drink water, you might wanna read this.

https://open.substack.com/pub/xpraxisx/p/the-accidental-water-protocol?r=699zlt&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

