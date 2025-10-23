“Since we last met many things have progressed. What hasn’t changed, however, is that Moshiach (Messiah) still hasn’t come! So do something to hasten his coming!”
~ The Rebbe, the powerful Rabbi that mentored Bibi Netanyahu
Bibi and the Rebbe
As in all careful study, particularly on a very complex, evil, and disturbing subject like the Illuminati (Deep State, Sabbatean Globalists, Masons, and Technocrats), every day you learn something new. This evil has evolved from the beginning of time and has morphed as needed to advance through the millennium.
My studies have brought me to Dr. Henry Makow’s latest book: ILLUMINATI 4: GENOCIDE & WAR.
It is powerful, and delivered from a unique perspective, Dr. Makow is Jewish whose parents are holocaust survivors.
I will share a few key exerts from the Introduction that must become common knowledge if we are to expose this evil, which is essential if we are to be victorious in this fight for freedom. Success is our only option, freedom here in America and across the globe are at stake. Here we go:
INTRODUCTION - Part I
“Satanists have been gnawing at the foundation of Western Civilization since the English Revolution and the foundation of the Bank of England in 1694.” In the 19th Century, it took the form of “British” imperialism and the Rhodes Round table goal of “absorbing the wealth of the world.”
“Throughout modern history, Freemasons on both sides started wars in order to undermine and destroy Western (Christian) civilization.”
“Depopulation has been their constant theme.”
“Churchill, FDR, Stalin and Hitler were all Freemasons.”
“Trump, Netanyahu and Putin are Freemason. They belong to Chabad, a genocidal Jewish supremacist cult that is busy engineering “a social cataclysm,” a prerequisite for the return of the Jewish “Messiah.””
“This is much bigger than disputes over land. You don’t come back from an abomination on the scale of Gaza. This is all-or-nothing – World War III.”
“This is the culmination fo centuries-old conspiracy to ultimately rob and enslave “non-Jews” and exterminate anyone who does not comply.”
“They want to kill us. The “vaccines” should have tipped you off.”
WARS ARE THE JEWS HARVEST
The Chief Rabbi of France, Rabbi Reichorn stated in 1869: “Thanks to the terrible power of our international banks, we have forced the Christians into wars without number. Wars have a special value for Jews since Christian massacre each other and make more room for us Jews. Wars are the Jews harvest. The Jew bangs grow fat on Christian wars. Over 200 million Christians have been wiped off the face of the earth by wars, and the end is not yet.”
“According to Bill Cooper, Israel was created as “the instrument to bring about the Battle of Armageddon and the fulfillment of prophecy,” a nuclear war so horrible people will be begging for one world government.”
WHY WE MUST DIE
“Judaism is a satanic cult masquerading as a religion.”
“It has brainwashed us to deny the existence of God.”
“The very moment you seek happiness outside yourselves, you become our willing servants,” said Illuminati insider Harold Rosenthal.
“You have become addicted to our medicine through which we have become your absolute masters … a dissatisfied people are pawns in our game of world conquest.”
“All our problems arise from the denial of our soul-connection to God. Too fill the emptiness, humanity is addicted to money, sex, power, drugs, food, toys and trivia.”
“The Cabalist god, Lucifer, represents a revolt against God and nature.”
““Secularism” and “humanism” are masks for Satanism. Now, they’ve removed their masks.”
“They believe they are God and we must worship them.”
CHRISTIANITY
“Christianity acknowledges that we are connected to our Creator and to each other by a universal intelligence, a spirit or soul.”
“We were sent here to create Heaven on Earth. The instructions are in our soul.”
“As far as man is concerned, God is a spiritual ideal, Perfection.”
“Be ye therefore perfect, as your father who are in heaven is perfect,” Matt 5:48
“Our souls crave unity with our Creator: perfect Bliss, Truth, Goodness, Love, Beauty and Justice. Reunion with God motivates us all.”
“Cabalist/Talmudic Judaism inverts spiritual ideals.”
“Evil is good. Ugly is beautiful. Sick is healthy.”
“Unnatural is natural. (Males can menstruate and have babies!?)”
“This is our world today.”
GOD
“God is Consciousness, a dimension where spiritual ideals are self-evident, like sunlight streaming into a dark room after the curtains is opened.”
“If you believe in good and evil, right and wrong, you believe in God.”
“My God is Truth. Truth does make you free.”
CABALIST JUDAISM (CHABAD)
“According to Cabalist/Talmudic Judaism, the goyim’s purpose is to serve “Jews.””
“Only Jews are human. Everyone else is subhuman or an animal.”
“WEF guru Yuval Harari says people are “hackable animals” programmed to serve them like robots.”
“The COVID vaccines may contain bar codes that connect us to a grid.”
“COVID stands for “Certification of Vaccination ID.””
“Christianity believes we ust discern and obey God (Truth).”
“Cabalist Jews (Zionists and Communists) believe Truth is whatever they say it is.”
“They force you to comply on pain of losing your job, going to jail or worse (genocide).”
“The Pharisees crucified Christ. You’d think that Christian Zionists would get the message.”
It is hard to believe this evil has existed our entire life. Fortunately, many are now recognizing this evil. Let us pray it is enough and in time.
God Help Us!
100% -- and forgive me, but this post propelled me into some thoughts and reflection that I'll share.
I think all we can do is work each day to clean up our own spiritual houses - seek, learn, awaken and prepare. Unplug from as many of the distractions and apathetic traps as possible. DO something to learn/speak the TRUTH and encourage others to do the same.
Awakening is a choice and it's also work. I found that when I CHOSE awakening (you know it when you do, it's life changing), I became absolutely propelled in the work and I naturally shed most of the distractions. Always be prepared to be humbled, to be wrong and to find deeper truth at every turn. Never believe that you have it all figured out. Keep ego out of it and your intentions clean.
Truth can be quite elusive but over time comes discernment. That discernment becomes the (I believe Holy Spirit endowed) art that helps us wade through most of the deception and disinformation that surrounds us. We start seeing through most of the BS. The further we clean up our houses, so to speak, the sharper our discernment becomes.
Doing this over time we build wisdom, strength and courage. Through wisdom, strength and courage we DO NOT COMPLY. When enough of us stand together in this spirit and simply DO NOT COMPLY, we become unstoppable.
With all that said, every day we CHOOSE which God we serve through every single one of our thoughts, choices and actions. They may seem small or insignificant but they really aren't - they have consequences for our connection with God and for those around us. We must become more aware of this and choose wisely.
In this moment, will I choose to serve the true God of love? Or the Cabalist false-light God of Lucifer? We make these choices repeatedly throughout each day. As I continue to awaken, I shockingly find how throughout my entire life, I've mostly fed the Beast...not God...and still, He found it in his plan to show me the door.
I'm no shining example but I'm working on it!
God bless.