“Since we last met many things have progressed. What hasn’t changed, however, is that Moshiach (Messiah) still hasn’t come! So do something to hasten his coming!”

~ The Rebbe, the powerful Rabbi that mentored Bibi Netanyahu

Bibi and the Rebbe

As in all careful study, particularly on a very complex, evil, and disturbing subject like the Illuminati (Deep State, Sabbatean Globalists, Masons, and Technocrats), every day you learn something new. This evil has evolved from the beginning of time and has morphed as needed to advance through the millennium.

My studies have brought me to Dr. Henry Makow’s latest book: ILLUMINATI 4: GENOCIDE & WAR.

It is powerful, and delivered from a unique perspective, Dr. Makow is Jewish whose parents are holocaust survivors.

I will share a few key exerts from the Introduction that must become common knowledge if we are to expose this evil, which is essential if we are to be victorious in this fight for freedom. Success is our only option, freedom here in America and across the globe are at stake. Here we go:

INTRODUCTION - Part I

“Satanists have been gnawing at the foundation of Western Civilization since the English Revolution and the foundation of the Bank of England in 1694.” In the 19th Century, it took the form of “British” imperialism and the Rhodes Round table goal of “absorbing the wealth of the world.”

“Throughout modern history, Freemasons on both sides started wars in order to undermine and destroy Western (Christian) civilization.”

“Depopulation has been their constant theme.”

“Churchill, FDR, Stalin and Hitler were all Freemasons.”

“Trump, Netanyahu and Putin are Freemason. They belong to Chabad, a genocidal Jewish supremacist cult that is busy engineering “a social cataclysm,” a prerequisite for the return of the Jewish “Messiah.””

“This is much bigger than disputes over land. You don’t come back from an abomination on the scale of Gaza. This is all-or-nothing – World War III.”

“This is the culmination fo centuries-old conspiracy to ultimately rob and enslave “non-Jews” and exterminate anyone who does not comply.”

“They want to kill us. The “vaccines” should have tipped you off.”

WARS ARE THE JEWS HARVEST

The Chief Rabbi of France, Rabbi Reichorn stated in 1869: “Thanks to the terrible power of our international banks, we have forced the Christians into wars without number. Wars have a special value for Jews since Christian massacre each other and make more room for us Jews. Wars are the Jews harvest. The Jew bangs grow fat on Christian wars. Over 200 million Christians have been wiped off the face of the earth by wars, and the end is not yet.”

“According to Bill Cooper, Israel was created as “the instrument to bring about the Battle of Armageddon and the fulfillment of prophecy,” a nuclear war so horrible people will be begging for one world government.”

WHY WE MUST DIE

“Judaism is a satanic cult masquerading as a religion.”

“It has brainwashed us to deny the existence of God.”

“The very moment you seek happiness outside yourselves, you become our willing servants,” said Illuminati insider Harold Rosenthal.

“You have become addicted to our medicine through which we have become your absolute masters … a dissatisfied people are pawns in our game of world conquest.”

“All our problems arise from the denial of our soul-connection to God. Too fill the emptiness, humanity is addicted to money, sex, power, drugs, food, toys and trivia.”

“The Cabalist god, Lucifer, represents a revolt against God and nature.”

““Secularism” and “humanism” are masks for Satanism. Now, they’ve removed their masks.”

“They believe they are God and we must worship them.”

CHRISTIANITY

“Christianity acknowledges that we are connected to our Creator and to each other by a universal intelligence, a spirit or soul.”

“We were sent here to create Heaven on Earth. The instructions are in our soul.”

“As far as man is concerned, God is a spiritual ideal, Perfection.”

“Be ye therefore perfect, as your father who are in heaven is perfect,” Matt 5:48

“Our souls crave unity with our Creator: perfect Bliss, Truth, Goodness, Love, Beauty and Justice. Reunion with God motivates us all.”

“Cabalist/Talmudic Judaism inverts spiritual ideals.”

“Evil is good. Ugly is beautiful. Sick is healthy.”

“Unnatural is natural. (Males can menstruate and have babies!?)”

“This is our world today.”

GOD

“God is Consciousness, a dimension where spiritual ideals are self-evident, like sunlight streaming into a dark room after the curtains is opened.”

“If you believe in good and evil, right and wrong, you believe in God.”

“My God is Truth. Truth does make you free.”

CABALIST JUDAISM (CHABAD)

“According to Cabalist/Talmudic Judaism, the goyim’s purpose is to serve “Jews.””

“Only Jews are human. Everyone else is subhuman or an animal.”

“WEF guru Yuval Harari says people are “hackable animals” programmed to serve them like robots.”

“The COVID vaccines may contain bar codes that connect us to a grid.”

“COVID stands for “Certification of Vaccination ID.””

“Christianity believes we ust discern and obey God (Truth).”

“Cabalist Jews (Zionists and Communists) believe Truth is whatever they say it is.”

“They force you to comply on pain of losing your job, going to jail or worse (genocide).”

“The Pharisees crucified Christ. You’d think that Christian Zionists would get the message.”

It is hard to believe this evil has existed our entire life. Fortunately, many are now recognizing this evil. Let us pray it is enough and in time.

God Help Us!