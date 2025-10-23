ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

The Do Not Comply Guy
15h

100% -- and forgive me, but this post propelled me into some thoughts and reflection that I'll share.

I think all we can do is work each day to clean up our own spiritual houses - seek, learn, awaken and prepare. Unplug from as many of the distractions and apathetic traps as possible. DO something to learn/speak the TRUTH and encourage others to do the same.

Awakening is a choice and it's also work. I found that when I CHOSE awakening (you know it when you do, it's life changing), I became absolutely propelled in the work and I naturally shed most of the distractions. Always be prepared to be humbled, to be wrong and to find deeper truth at every turn. Never believe that you have it all figured out. Keep ego out of it and your intentions clean.

Truth can be quite elusive but over time comes discernment. That discernment becomes the (I believe Holy Spirit endowed) art that helps us wade through most of the deception and disinformation that surrounds us. We start seeing through most of the BS. The further we clean up our houses, so to speak, the sharper our discernment becomes.

Doing this over time we build wisdom, strength and courage. Through wisdom, strength and courage we DO NOT COMPLY. When enough of us stand together in this spirit and simply DO NOT COMPLY, we become unstoppable.

With all that said, every day we CHOOSE which God we serve through every single one of our thoughts, choices and actions. They may seem small or insignificant but they really aren't - they have consequences for our connection with God and for those around us. We must become more aware of this and choose wisely.

In this moment, will I choose to serve the true God of love? Or the Cabalist false-light God of Lucifer? We make these choices repeatedly throughout each day. As I continue to awaken, I shockingly find how throughout my entire life, I've mostly fed the Beast...not God...and still, He found it in his plan to show me the door.

I'm no shining example but I'm working on it!

God bless.

