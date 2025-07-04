Its Independence Day, a day I have loved whole-heartedly my entire life. I was blessed to have grown up and experience our Nation’s Bi-Centennial celebrating 200 years of Independence, freedom, and honorable leadership around the world. Yes, I’m that youngJ

I remember the parades, celebrations, everything red, white and blue, the pride of a country and her entire citizenship. Americans felt blessed, and we were to have been born on this great land between the two magnificent shining seas.

My room I grew up in was red, white, and blue and I loved my pair of Converse All-Stars with the flag printed on the canvas material. I remember feeling invincible with supper powers with them on and asking my parents to watch how fast I was as I ran down the street darting from yard to yard.

I remember hearing the stories of our Founding Fathers and wondered where they found the courage to stand up to the greatest military the world had known? I was in further awe of their commitment to a cause that would likely cost them their lives, or at best, would never get a chance to experience the fruits of their labor due to age, but to do it anyway, sacrificing it all for follow on generations.

They displayed a courage most people could not understand. It was at this time, I knew I wanted to serve myself and do it in the most selfless manner imaginable demonstrating the same type of courage, a courage most people could not understand.

It is this that compelled me join the Marine Corps, serve 28 years and deploy every chance I could to the Middle East after the attacks of 9-11, which was virtually every other year for roughly 20 years, ending with 7 combat tours to include leading the first company of Marines into Baghdad, Iraq during the March Up in 2003,

Sadly, it has become clear to all rational people that the entire 9-11 attack was an inside job conducted by our own government for nefarious intent.

A few years later, a pandemic was unleashed on the planet and again, our government, locked down our own people, forced muzzles on their faces, and mandated they take an experimental vaccine. A vaccine we know is one of the most evil creations in all of history. It was our own government leading the charge, other nations around the world acted in unison.

I can’t help but think about the most beautiful words ever written and found in the preamble of the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain Unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…”

Then after doing, so, asking myself, what in the hell happened? How could we go from our Founding Fathers, the most brilliant, moral, courageous and inspiring patriots the world has known … to a group of self-consumed, cowardice, malicious and deceitful bastards pushing the death of America for a one-world government?!

We now have a government completely rotten to the core; it hides behind their monopoly on the narrative to paint a picture as if everything is great, while they work diligently behind the scenes to create their control grid for their digital concentration camp they want to lock us into when the time is right … soon.

I get disgusted listening to the lies of the news, and yesterday was no exception. They were praising the market, which is completely controlled and manipulated by the same rotten Sabbatean Globalists, who own the Federal Reserve and Central Banks.

They talked about the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB), that was deliberately named to rub it in our face off of Build Back Better (BBB), the Sabbatean Globalist label for the Great Reset. BBB adds trillions to our debt, which will ensure the collapse our economy, which will give them the ability to usher in Central Bank Digital Currencies, needed for complete government control, again pushed by the evil Sabbatean Globalists.

Then they were talking about a parade where they would fly the same bombers that bombed Iran that will help escalate World War III. Again, this target was a priority for the satanic Sabbatean Globalists completely infiltrating our government.

Sadly, our lives are all threatened, as many were mandated “forced” to take a lethal jab, many of which were lethal in short order, others are taking their time. I will not even go into the chem-trails poisoning our skies, food and water, or planned and provoked wars or the near extinction event the bastards are planning.

We are not free, as we are controlled through the lies and propaganda being pushed on us, as everything we do is monitored, collected, and used against us to manipulate us and direct us accordingly to their will. I will not mention the pandemic lockdowns and isolation forced upon the elderly to die alone.

As for Happiness, how can one be happy if we are not free and our lives are threatened daily?

On this Independence Day, I think every American and global patriot committed to right and freedom needs to do three things:

First, read the Declaration of Independence, no finer document exists; the Constitution comes with it as a box set. Secondly, ask, what would our Founding Fathers do? Thirdly, take appropriate action, fearlessly starting with seeking the truth from those cancelled, attacked and censored, and stop being distracted and lied to by corporate media and politicians. Drop it for one week and only listen to those cancelled, censored or attacked … and you will see the truth that will set you free!

I have faith that right and freedom will prevail against the greatest evil the world has ever known, the Sabbatean Globalists.

Right and freedom will prevail because, WE the people, will recommit to God, Family, Country and the Constitution, just like our Founding Fathers did in our creation!

So on this Independence Day, relish the fact you have revolution and fight in your blood, and thank and praise those glorious patriotic men of integrity beyond reproach that gave it to you!

Get Some!