Preamble

The Satanic, Pedophile Globalists, are predominately, Zionist, Ashkenazis but not exclusively, and they control the top tiers of politics, finance, industry, entertainment, media, education, and health care. They are desperately trying to create a Great Reset to usher in a New World Order (NWO) with a one-world government, and one-word religion –Satanism. They seek to eliminate half of humanity and enslave the other half to serve them, as the ruling class, and the kicker is, Trump, was put into place to lead the effort, and there are still MAGA ites supporting this Great Deceiver!

War is what they have used for centuries to create Order out of Chaos and push their evil agenda.

“Historically, fundamental sociopolitical and economic change on a global scale, as is required by the “Great Reset,” has only been possible through world war.”

~ David Hughes, PhD

I believe we are in World War III and it will only escalate as Trump has been called on to do exactly that. We even have reports now of a military commander who stated, “this [Iran war] was ‘all part of God’s divine plan’ and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ.”

The Satanic, Pedophile Globalists that are predominately Zionists and Ashkenazis orchestrate virtually everything as they seek to bring on Armageddon.

Unscrupulous

Our troops, weapons, and technology are the best in the world, but that means nothing, if the person pushing for the war, is unscrupulous like Trump and is doing it for sinister reasons, and those executing the war, are cowardly yes men/women who will without conscious, do what they are told, even when it goes against their Oath. If you do not believe me, just look at what the senior ranking military members did when they were told to push an unconstitutional, dangerous, and lethal COVID jab on their troops, and when the invasion was taking place on our Southern Border, for starters. They did what they were told, not what was right or what their sworn Oath demanded.

Look at the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, he is the poster child of the timorous military yes men, a petite man, with a soft chin and gentle voice who regurgitates predictable group think talking points, to which he was programmed to spew, in order to support tyranny and go against his sworn Oath. See below for confirmation:

“Operation Epic Fury stands as a reminder what the United States military uniquely delivers, the ability to project power on a global scale with speed, surprise, precision and overwhelming force when and where our Nation requires it.”

His appointment was based on his willingness to do what he was told, not what was right or what his Oath demanded. He is no General George Patton; those types are persona non grata in our military today and have been for some time.

This is not to pick on the general, he is not alone by a long shot, this is to provide insight why we are experiencing so much tyranny in our world today, such as with this war in Iran, attacks on our Constitution, and lack of justice on the Epstein Files, 9-11, and COVID etc. We are void of principled men and women, not only, at the top of our military, but also in politics, business, industry, entertainment, media, education, health care, etc.

The Satanic Pedophile Globalists that are running the show have made sure this is the case. This is why they created and enforced the cancel culture. If you were a principled person and stood up for right and freedom, you would be attacked, canceled, and then fired. Many of us have been there and done that, on more than one occasion, to those, I commend you!

Trump, has lied on virtually every aspect of this war, here is but one example, “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” The fact is Iran does not pose an imminent threat to the United States, our troops, or allies. Iran’s nuclear program is dormant; it is not racing to a bomb. Iranian missiles cannot hit most of Europe and even less North America.

I cannot emphasize enough, Trump is a Satanic Pedophile Globalist committed to destroying America for the NWO, and this war is going to be used as a tool to further push this evil agenda. So regardless, of what Trump, his administration and their propaganda arm, corporate media, say, we must never forget the words of the brilliant Dr. Jeffrey Sachs.

“I regard the United States as the most lawless and dangerous country in the world by far … Governments lie but superpowers make super lies, and if you are running the largest war machine in the world, then you are going to lie all the time!”

For anyone who believes Trump, this government and their propaganda arm, corporate media, read this again, memorize it and realize, if you find yourself on the side of Trump, the government and corporate media, you are wrong and a victim of sophisticated brainwashing.

War

The honorable Henry Makow, Ph.D has stated clearly:

“Trump was s-elected to rebuild American patriotism so that goyim will gladly become cannon fodder once again. A false flag will arouse their patriotic zeal.”

This conflict is unfolding to be a complete disaster, regardless of a successful bombing campaign with our advanced weaponry. We have lost troops already and General Caine has stated, “More us forces will be deployed in the conflict.” In addition, Trump is not ruling out boots on the ground, which means we are most certainly going to put U.S. service members in Iran to fight an ugly and messy war. Iran is not Iraq or Afghanistan; it will be bloody and escalate. Both sides, along with their civilian counterparts will lose many lives and the level of destruction will likely be extraordinary.

No discussion on the evils of war can be had without addressing the honored General Smedley Butler!

General Butler was one of the most courageous warriors on the battlefield and was even more so after his retirement, when he went after the most powerful group of people in the world, the Satanic Globalists.

General Butler, God Bless his soul, fearlessly told the truth, in a booklet titled War is a Racket. In the book, General Butler wrote:

“War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and losses are in lives…It is conducted for the benefit of the very few at the expense of the very many.”

It is imperative to understand the central bankers / Rothschilds, which are Satanic Pedophile Globalist Zionist Ashkenazis have been promoting war, facilitating war and funding both sides without a care for the loss of blood and treasure. This tactic has been used in a wash and repeat method for centuries. Unfortunately, virtually every war since our Revolution has had the fingerprints of the Rothschilds on them. The wars were all about making money for the Rothschilds, central bankers, politicians, and industry heads, and to push their evil agenda. None of the wars were to protect our flag and Constitution or the Republic for which they stand. The more bombs and destruction, the more they made. With most countries around the world being in great debt, who do you think they are in debt to? You know the answer.

Look at Ukraine for example, BlackRock, run by Larry Fink, a Satanic Pedophile Globalist Zionist Ashkenazi and good friend of Trump who manages Trump’s money, in collaboration with JP Morgan Chase and the Ukrainian Government are working on a fund to rebuild the country. It is reported to be private funds, but will likely be paid for by the American taxpayer. This is what they do, like parasites; they suck the life and money out of the American taxpayers. If they do use private funds, they will make their money off the oil, minerals, and other resources they will exploit out of Ukraine.

The expense of Iraq and Afghanistan, which were completely failed wars, brought us an estimated $4 trillion to $6 trillion in total budgetary costs. For the broader “War on Terror” including homeland security, those costs exceed $8 trillion. Who do you think is paying for this? You are if you are an American taxpayer.

Currently we are at 38 trillion in debt and are adding an additional 1 trillion every five months, not including another war in Iran. Make no mistake; the economy will collapse on this path, which is the intent, for it is needed for the Great Reset of the economy where they will roll out Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Trump was put in to make this happen.

Our track record for winning wars, is horrendous because we have scrupulous men and women in charge of our government, military, industry etc. motivated not by righteous causes, but for money and evil agendas, like the NWO. Consider Afghanistan, where we spent invaluable blood and treasure over a two-decade long calamity to replace the Taliban Government with the Taliban Government. The same could be said about Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and Lebanon, all six of seven countries, which were targeted for regime change, mere weeks after the attacks of September 11, 2001. The seventh country was Iran, and here we are.

It is important to understand 9-11 was an inside job by our own government predominately for three major reasons. First, to start a series of wars to remake the Middle East to support the Greater Israel Project and the NWO. Hence, the reasons for regime change in the countries listed above and now Iran. Secondly, to usher in the Patriot Act, which gives the government the authority to spy on us whenever they want, which is a requirement for the NWO, thirdly, was to grow the defense / war budget so it is easier to fleece.

The brilliant Catherine Austin Fitts has reported the reason their was such a focus to do regime change in the seven countries mentioned previously, is because their central banks were not on board to support CBDCs which are programmable, giving them the ability to control peoples actions. The CBDCs with Digital ID’s and the Data Centers are the key elements of the digital control grid required for the surveillance state of the NWO.

Iran is especially important because it is where there is significant leakage based on their oil and energy exports to countries like China a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) country. BRICS is trying to create independent payment systems outside of the CBDCs, which cause the leakage, a place where other payment systems, outside of the CBDCs are being used.

They Told Us This Was Coming

The first take away from the remarks by Trump and Hegseth to the senior ranking military members in Quantico, VA on 30 September 2025, is that it was a call to war!

First, against any domestic resistance that will not support the unconstitutional acts of this administration, already taken and what appears to be planned. Consider the following statement made at the event:

“Last month I signed an Executive Order (EO) to provide training for a Quick Reaction Force that can help quell civil disturbances. This is going to be a big thing for the people in this room, because it is the enemy from within and we have to handle it before it gets out of control…”

Secondly, against any foreign adversary, along with the United Nations, that will get in the way of creating the dystopian NWO, most specifically, Iran, Russia, and the remaining BRICS countries.

Trump confirmed ware was coming when he bumped up the Defense Budget to $1.5 trillion, almost double the budget from the previous year.

Then JD Vance gave another call to war at a Turning Point Event when he said this:

“Part of America First, is ensuring that we never ask you to go and do the American peoples business unless it is in the interest of the USA.” In other words, get ready, you are going to war!

The First Casualty of War is the Truth and here are just some of the Lies

The Trump administration is making the case that it ordered expansive, deadly strikes to stop an imminent threat from Tehran, but is providing no evidence Iran had such plans.

Trump accused Iran of building nuclear weapons that threaten U.S. allies and could “soon” reach the U.S. Only one problem, Trump’s statement is contradicted by a 2025 federal government assessment that said Iran is years away from the ability to produce long-range missiles; nuclear policy experts also cast doubt on the idea.

This war was reported to have been in a response to an immediate threat, instead it is appears this was a war of choice, to support a sinister plan.

“The president took the nation to war without authorization from Congress, a decision in direct contravention of the Constitution. Protecting the separation of powers is the sworn duty of all 535 duly elected members of Congress,” says Cato’s Katherine Thompson.

In their Own Words

Trump’s comments during an interview with Jake Tapper during the 2016 campaign:

Jake Tapper: “The world would be better off with Hussein and Gaddafi in power?”

Trump: “100%!”

Jake Tapper: “What about the human right’s abuses?”

Trump: “You don’t think they are happening now? They are worse now than they ever were. People are getting their heads chopped off they are being drowned. Right now, they are far worse than they were ever under Saddam Hussein or Gaddafi...We have to rebuild our country, our country is falling to pieces, we have 19 trillion in debt, we have infrastructure that is a disaster our roadways, our airports, our schools, everything. We have to start thinking about ourselves. We are pouring trillions of dollars into the Middle East and we have nothing for it, we have nothing.”

Pete Hegseth during a Shawn Ryan interview on 7 November 2024:

Hegseth: “I’ve been a recovering neocon for six years now. Like the foolishness with which we ricochet around the world, intervening thinking it was in our best interest when really we just overturned the table and created something worse in almost every single scenario. The Hubris of the pentagon is that they want to now tell other countries how to do counterinsurgency based on what we did in Iraq and Afghanistan. Are you kidding me? So you really have learned nothing!”

When Charlie Kirk was asked who runs the world:

Kirk: “Currently there is an oligarchy that is really hard to pinpoint of who is actually calling the shots and that is really what is happening in this election. It is that the Presidency is no more. It’s really kind of a shadow government of administrative experts that call the shots. That the president is basically just a Hollywood actor or actress that goes around and poses for pictures and gives speeches, they don’t actually make any decisions. So the form and structure of the government as our Founding Fathers constructed is no more.”

Trump making a comment about Obama in 2011

Trump: “Our President will start a war with Iran, because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He is weak and he is ineffective.”

Professor at the University of Tehran, Foad Izadi:

Izadi: “The U.S. government is a vicious imperialist government that attacks other countries and kills little children. Iran understands it is fighting the Epstein class that either rapes little girls or bombs them.”

In Closing

Let us pray that the American and global population wakeup to the evil of Trump, the government that is rotten to the core and their propaganda arm, corporate media all pushing lies to cover their evil and intent.

It is paramount every one of us seeks the truth, shares the truth, and promotes the truth. For if this evil enemy cannot survive the truth, we shall let it die!

God help us.