Catherine Austin Fitts, is the Global Expert on all things related to the Financial Coup D’ etat that will kick off the Great Reset.

President Trump and Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock. President Trump considered Fink for potential Treasury Secretary.

“Larry did a great job for me. He managed a lot of my money. I have to tell you, he got me great returns.” ~ President Trump during a White House meeting in 2017 with several CEOs.

I supported President Trump’s three campaigns to include traveling to swing states to help get out the vote, went to rally’s around the country, attended his first inauguration and made the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago. I could not have been more elated with his last election victory and eager for the change he talked about in his first inauguration:

“Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

I thought the entire speech was one of the finest in our Nation’s history, would Make America Great Again (MAGA), and could not wait for it to materialize; sadly, we are all still anxiously awaiting.

There is no doubt President Trump has done some great work with trade and tariffs, and signed some excellent Executive Orders, such as Unleashing American Energy, Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship, Withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization, Securing Our Borders, and Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism. In total to date, there have been 147 Executive Orders.

The Executive Orders are promising, but they are short lived if Congress does not pass them through legislation. In President Trump’s first 100 days, he has signed just five bills into law.

We are learning now, through The Washington Post that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) are not expected to be permanent and many Congressional Republicans will avoid passing any DOGE reductions.

Representative Thomas Massie (KY-4) in an interview with Andrew Wilkow, believes one of the reasons for this, is that much of the money is going to organizations where Members of Congress sit on the board.

He does not believe any of these DOGE cuts will happen, even though all President Trump has to do is send a request for a recession to Congress. Once the request for recession is sent, it starts the clock and the House is required to complete the vote within 45 days.

Cutting the fraud and the funding of USAID is essential if we wish to weaken the Sabbattean Globalists infiltrated in our own government. It should be a simple layup, and the fact that it is not happening, tells us everything we need to know, President Trump may be in the White House, but the Sabbatean Globalists are running the show.

I cannot tell you much it pains me to say this, but we must operate on truths if we are to ever win this battle for God, Family, Country, and the Constitution.

It should be noted, that USAID has spent millions propping up the Sabbatean Globalist ideology of “diversity, equity, and inclusion;” the unfair and divisive transgender orthodoxy; and the climate alarmist movement. USAID also has extensive ties with Sabbatean Globalists like George Soros and his Open Society Foundations, along with similar organizations like the Tides Center and Arabella Advisors.

Even with all the talk of DOGE cuts, the federal deficit increased by $196 billion so far this fiscal year.

It appears, the touted DOGE cuts, which were initially two trillion dollars for the 2026 budget but reduced to 160 billion after Elon felt his life was threatened, will have little impact on the budget and the reckless spending.

The continued reckless spending is necessary to ensure the economy collapses, giving the Sabbatean Globalists the opportunity to usher in a new system based on their Central Bank Digital Currencies, an essential pillar in their controlling dystopian one-world government.

If this was not bad enough, we have seen several deliberate actions taken by President Trump that completely align with the Sabbatean Globalist agenda. Below are just a few:

Smart Cities:

The Sabbatean Globalists through their “smart city” technology and various engineered emergencies, hope to lure us into stack and pack housing where they can more easily control us with 24/7 surveillance (notice all the cameras being set up and discussion of smart cities) and near total dependence on their infrastructure for our jobs, transportation, food, water, healthcare, and entertainment.

President Trump during the campaign, plugged building “Freedom Cities” from scratch, which would allow embedding the latest smart city technology used for surveillance and control. Areas destroyed, most certainly from geo-engineering, that must be developed from the ground up like Maui and Pacific Palisades are perfect locations for these smart cities. Smart cities / Freedom Cities, would not MAGA, but rather would push it into the arms of the New World Order consisting of a dystopian one-world government.

One cannot help but think about the prophetic words of Aldous Huxley:

“The perfect dictatorship would have the appearance of a democracy, but would basically be a prison without walls in which the prisoners would not even dream of escaping. It would essentially be a system of slavery where, through consumption and entertainment, the slaves would love their servitudes.”

~Aldous Huxley

English Writer and Philosopher

COVID-19 Bio-Weapon / mRNA Vaccines:

Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. David Martin, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and many other credible and credentialed doctors joining every day, confirm the COVID-19 Bio-Weapon has caused harm to include death, and should be pulled off the market.

President Trump on the other hand, instead of pulling this bio-weapon off the market, signed an executive order pausing any funds going to government schools mandating the bio-weapon. To make matters worse, he has now granted Fast Track designation to a groundbreaking — and controversial — self-amplifying mRNA vaccine, designed to target the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

Even more concerning is President Trump’s Department of Justice dismissed a lawsuit against Pfizer concerning its fraudulent COVID Jab “Clinical Trial,” falling in line with the Biden Administration.

Artificial Intelligence (AI):

Elon Musk at the Milken Conference made the all-telling comment, when he said, “AI will replace bloated, inefficient federal government.” This is one of the major priorities of the Sabbatean Globalists / technocrats; to destroy governments run by people, in order to have intelligence based systems do the governing.

We saw in President Trump’s first week back in office, 47, Larry Ellison discussing AI-driven mRNA technology. Ellison sold this technology as a personalized mRNA “vaccine” designed by AI for all cancers. Note, Ellison has no medical experience and is united with the Sabbatean Globalists.

This is the same Larry Ellison that joyfully described a world where AI systems would constantly monitor citizens through an extensive network of cameras and drones. He said, this would ensure both police and citizens do not break the law.

A New World Order / New Map:

The Technocracy movement in 1930s wanted to merge the US, Canada and Greenland and make it one region. These nonconformists had big ideas about how to rearrange US society. They proposed a vision that would get rid of waste and make North America highly productive by using technology and science.

The Club of Rome in their 1973 publication “Mankind at the Turning Point.” created a 10 Kingdom Map that divided the world into ten major geopolitical and economic regions, each intended to manage its resources and governance more “sustainably” and “collaboratively.” This organization was a step closer to create global governance.

Both of these organizations were/are united with the Sabbatean Globalists and their desire to create a one-world government.

To hear President Trump echo their agenda is alarming and appears to shine light on a connection, we all feared.

Summary:

I will write off President Trump saying he wants to be the Pope and that he doesn’t know if he is required to uphold the Constitution as a joke, as he did it in a humorous fashion, however, to even joke about such a matter is concerning.

I will continue to pray President Trump is trying to save us, but if more of the above happens before bringing justice to Biden, Fauci and Epstein, to name a few, it will be hard to deny he is here to help enslave us.

We see everyday distractions like Qatari airplanes, an El Salvador Gang Banger and the Gulf of America. These are small irrelevant issues, consuming our news cycle and discussions. This should not be happening when we have traitors, genocidal maniacs, and satanic worshiping pedophiles trying to destroy freedom here and around the world.

Anything not addressing the big issues is a deliberate distraction and it appears we have a new one every day. It is not by accident. While Americans remain distracted, the control grid of the Sabbatean Globalists continues to advance. They want to slam the door on this trap by 2030, we cannot allow this and the only way we will be able stop it is to have a Great Awakening by sharing the truth far and wide!

I do not think this is what President Trump would like to do, but if he feels the Sabbatean Globalists are too strong and too rooted, a deal was likely made.

If the enemy cannot survive the truth, like the Sabbatean Globalists, we shall let them die.