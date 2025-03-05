Most Americans recognize that politics is a very ugly and corrupt business. But few have any true understanding of how deep and incessant the rot is. I saw a glimpse when I worked on the Hill as a Congressional Fellow and then later in the Pentagon. However, it was clear to me at that time, I only saw a hint of the unremitting rot, which has only grown over the years.

President Trump courageously and honestly made clear in a speech in October 2016, how bad things were when he said the following, “Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt, and when I say corrupt, I am talking about totally corrupt political establishment, with a new government controlled by you the American people. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, no lie that they won’t tell, to hold their prestige and power at your expense. The Clinton Machine is at the center of this power structure. We’ve seen this first hand in the wiki leaks documents in which Hillary Clinton meets in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty in order to enrich these global financial powers, her special interest friends, and her donors. The establishment and their media enablers wield control over this nation through means that are very well known. Anyone who challenges their control is deemed a sexist, a racist, a xenophobe, and morally deformed. They will attack you, they will slander you, they will seek to destroy your career and your family…they will do whatever is necessary.”

Please read the words of President Trump again. This is what we are dealing with and this is what every American needs to know and commit to ending, if we are ever to gain our country back from the evil dystopian globalists.

I have been a broken record about the globalists who want to destroy America for a one-world government because they cannot have a one-world government if America is a sovereign country with a beautiful and powerful Constitution. Have you ever wondered why so many politicians support policies that harm America and her citizens? This is the reason.

It is not a coincidence that through history, the secret societies that wanted a one-world government, including the Knights Templar, Assassins, and Illuminate, all believed the end justifies the means[i]. It is also not a coincidence that Saul Alinksy, a University of Chicago academic and community organizer who wrote Rules For Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals, was a mentor of Hillary Clinton, a Chicago native, who taught her the end justifies the means. It is also not a coincidence that Barack Obama, while in Chicago, was a community organizer.

We saw how desperate the globalists were to stop President Trump going back to 2015 and how their relentless attacks only escalated and included two assassination attempts. Because of this, I have said for a long time, the more they attack President Trump, the more we need President Trump.

Examine the bias and outright hateful treatment of President Trump, whose only commitment is to make America Great Again, compared with the positive treatment of Biden, an undeniable traitor who did more damage to the country than any foreign adversary combined did.

It should be clear that God has blessed America once again with President Trump’s last election victory, and that he is our best chance to save America. I pray it is equally clear that this important victory was a mere battle and that the war for a one-world government rages on.

We know the globalists cannot survive the truth and that exposing the truth will ensure their demise. However, when we have Elon saying he is afraid to expose the truth about the corruption for fear of his life, how will the truth ever get out? We must ensure the safety of patriots exposing evil and corruption, or we have lost to evil and corruption, and this cannot happen. Success in this war is our only option.

We must not only expose the truth, but also ensure there is swift and severe justice starting with the following and activities:

Joe Biden, he conducted treason in order to destroy America for a one-world government.

Anthony Fauci, he facilitated genocide with a bioweapon he called a vaccine.

Bill Gates, funded/partnered with globalist entities USAID, WHO, WEF and was a Fauci accomplice.

Jeffrey Epstein, for creating control files for the globalists by working with the intelligence apparatus.

Epstein’s Guests, for reported pedophilia and aligning with globalists causing harm around the world.

P-Diddy, for human trafficking and creating control files for the globalists working with federal agencies.

Geoengineering, reported manipulation of weather to create NC hurricanes and Maui, LA and SC fires.

Chemical Trails, poisoning of our, land, and water with aluminum and other elements to cool the earth.

mRNA Vaccines, reported to be most destructive and lethal medical products ever used.

Barack Obama, for weaponizzing the federal government and funding gain of function research.

Hillary Clinton: the Clinton Foundation is saturated with fraud and selling out the country.

Alejandro Mayorkas, he opened the borders and facilitated an invasion of millions to include terrorists.

Adam Schiff, he hijacked the justice system in order to push the treasonous lies of Russian Collusion.

Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer, Amy Klobuchar and all Politicians getting Rich with “no plausible explanation,” for inside trading or being bought off.

Peter Strozk, for providing an insurance policy to make sure President Trump did not win in 2020.

Christopher Wray, John Brennan, and James Clapper, they were all intimately involved with weaponizing the intelligence apparatus and lying to the American people about the laptop.

The DoD, SS, FBI, CIA Top Levels, for their role in the assassination attempts, J6, Mar-a-Lago raid, the bioweapon called a vaccine, funding “large scale social deception” with media and social media outlets.

The USDA, for killing 100 million egg laying chickens in 2024, when egg yolks neutralize viruses.

JFK, RFK, MLK Files, all assassinations reported to be at the hands of our federal government and CIA.

Seth Rich Murder Files, murdered after releasing files to wiki leaks exposing Democrat corruption.

9-11 Files, the data is overwhelming it was an inside job and the government needs to come clean.

James Comey, currently under DOJ and FBI investigation for personally and illegally initiating the use of two female undercover FBI operatives to spy on high levels of the Trump campaign, with intent to honeypot and compromise people within the 2016 Trump campaign in order to help his political adversary Hillary Clinton. The illegal 2015 operation was revealed by a whistleblower in a disclosure to the House Judiciary Committee last year.

If the President Trump administration and we cannot expose the truth on these critical issues, we cannot ensure justice and freedom. Like a python, the evil globalists operating in the shadows suppressing truth, controlling our politicians, industries, and media will continue to squeeze more tightly around freedom and humanity, until it is choked out of all existence.

Let us pray, help and commit to supporting President Trump and the administration in exposing evil, completely and quickly so justice may be had and America can continue to become a more perfect union.

[i] Jim Marrs, The Illuminati: The Secret Society that Hijacked the World, 2017, Visible Ink Press, Canton, MI, p 100