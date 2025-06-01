A H/T to S. McFarland for sharing this narrative by Jason Peirce which every American needs to read.

Is this what Trump supporters voted for? I’m not exactly sure what possible good could come out of any of this. But I am sure it will be bad for liberty. This is on top of the additional trillions he’s added to the debt and deficits. Thoughts?

Can anyone verify, debunk, or add any clarity to what follows? Babel in binary: “Can a Trump supporter please explain to me like I’m five: 1) How does Trump paying Palantir to build a surveillance database on every single American… somehow Make America Great Again? 2) You chanted “drain the swamp,” and he gave a $1B contract to the surveillance swamp. But sure, tell me more about “freedom.”

Elaborating: “It brings me NO pleasure at all to inform you that Donald Trump is actively working WITH the very SAME “Deep State” he claimed he would “obliterate” to create the LARGEST surveillance database of Americans EVER created.

This plan is in lockstep with the UN Agenda 2030 goals & the WEF 4th Industrial Revolution. MAGA, if you are observing this from afar and holding on to any semblance of hope that Trump is who he said he was…Sadly, it’s time to WAKE UP to a brutal realization.

Trump IS constructing the New World Order, just as I unfortunately suspected he has been over the past couple of months since his inauguration, and this news CONFIRMS that. First, you must understand who Palantir is, and what they are doing…I’ll give you an example…Palantir is the same company which can target any Palestinian in Gaza and make kill targets out of them, at will, for the IDF.

That operation is a test run for what is coming to America, using the exact same tech. Trump has allowed the Technocracy Industrial Complex in Silicon Valley to completely TAKE OVER his Admin with Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, David Sacks & JD Vance at the helm.

No matter what they may tell you, their vision is NOT one of “America First” freedom, but of self recognized authoritarianism and our subservience to the state.

With the creation of a “Golden Dome” many believe the LIE that this will be to “protect” America from outside attack (seriously, when is the last time a missile was launched at America?) but the REALITY is that this dome is actually a true to form version of Skynet, if you have seen the Terminator movies, you will know what I’m talking about.

Basically, it will be the world’s LARGEST surveillance dome, ran by AI, drones, biometrics & Starlink satellites tracking your EVERY move. I have been warning of this for a while despite many who have attacked me, but the REALITY of the situation is that the Trump Admin IS working at WARP SPEED to turn America into the same surveillance super-state NIGHTMARE, like it is in China.

The writing is on the wall with Palantir being officially “tapped” to not only make a database for the IRS, which we were totally LIED to about being “dismantled”, but our own MASSIVE digital prison is being constructed right in front of our eyes.

This data will be WEAPONIZED against us, in the coming Social Credit Beast System.” Another look: “Donald Trump just handed Palantir the contract to build the federal AI database, which will be the single most dangerous consolidation of power in modern American history.

Palantir isn’t a tech company. It’s a surveillance machine born inside the CIA, funded through In-Q-Tel, and run by Peter Thiel — a billionaire data oligarch who openly brags about crushing right-wing populist movements in Europe with his software.

Now he’s here, building the backbone of American AI. This is the same Peter Thiel who:

• Groomed the character of JD Vance.

• Shapes national AI policymaker as an unelected powerbroker.

• Pretends to be “anti-woke” while embedding Palantir across every global intelligence agency.

And Trump - the guy who ran on “drain the swamp” - just handed him the keys. You are watching a merger of Big Tech, Big Government, and Artificial Intelligence - branded as patriotism.

They’re not creating tools. They’re building infrastructure for digital authoritarianism. Palantir has already been used for pre-crime arrests and pandemic lockdown enforcement. And now it’s being given access to national databases under the flag of “security.”

This isn’t the Patriot Act 2.0. This is Revelation 13 in real time. “He causes all… to receive a mark… no man might buy or sell save he that had the mark.” You think the mark will look like a chip? It’ll look like this: An AI assigning you a risk score. A predictive model determining your access to banking, travel, medicine. A tech priesthood deciding who’s “dangerous.” And Trump is funding it.

Palantir is the digital beast system. Thiel is its architect. And conservatives are sleepwalking into their own captivity - cheering as their “anti-establishment” hero turns the surveillance state into a machine learning monster. This isn’t freedom. This is Babel in binary.”

And here’s The New York Times (at least giving the appearance of doing journalism for once):

“In March, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the federal government to share data across agencies, raising questions over whether he might compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give him untold surveillance power. Mr. Trump has not publicly talked about the effort since. But behind the scenes, officials have quietly put technological building blocks into place to enable his plan.

In particular, they have turned to one company: Palantir, the data analysis and technology firm. The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work across the federal government in recent months. The company has received more than $113 million in federal government spending since Mr. Trump took office, according to public records, including additional funds from existing contracts as well as new contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon. (This does not include a $795 million contract that the Department of Defense awarded the company last week, which has not been spent.)

Representatives of Palantir are also speaking to at least two other agencies — the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service — about buying its technology, according to six government officials and Palantir employees with knowledge of the discussions. The push has put a key Palantir product called Foundry into at least four federal agencies, including D.H.S. and the Health and Human Services Department.

Widely adopting Foundry, which organizes and analyzes data, paves the way for Mr. Trump to easily merge information from different agencies, the government officials said. Creating detailed portraits of Americans based on government data is not just a pipe dream. The Trump administration has already sought access to hundreds of data points on citizens and others through government databases. […] Palantir’s selection as a chief vendor for the project was driven by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to the government officials. At least three DOGE members formerly worked at Palantir, while two others had worked at companies funded by Peter Thiel, an investor and a founder of Palantir.”

