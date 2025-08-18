ConstitutionalCol.com

I agree one hundred percent with your comments and insights.

I think many more people right now are coming to the same conclusions. We have been lied to just about everything for a very long time. Wars seem to be one of their favorite tools.

Right now we need to just speak out and expose evil as best we can in our individual circumstances, with first concern for one's self and family and real friends.

I get about 25 emails a day from politicians, also known as puppeticians, spewing big sounding promises of what they will do if they receive enough dollar donations to win their election.

They do not seem to have a clue where our mindset is these days.

(I agree with your evaluation of the Butler, PA, event. Even if we take it at face value as what they told us happened did happen, it was a big tell to see that none of the main things that should have been done in response to the incident happened, and the few little things they said they did seemed out of place and meant to be weak and of no impact.)

We are in the fight for our lives right now and I believe if we pursue truth and facts and walk in righteousness, the One Who is Truth will direct our paths.

