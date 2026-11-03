If we as a Nation do not seek truth, transparency, and justice for the most heinous crimes against children by an evil cabal, we are no longer a free nation, but a carcass of one, rotten to the core which will not stand. We must demand and get truth, transparency and justice for those in the evil cabal behind these heinous crimes, for doing so will save freedom and humanity here and around the globe.

A protester holding a sign over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files outside the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., in November 2025. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

“We got the bubble-headed-bleach-blond who comes on at five. She can tell you ‘bout the plane crash with a gleam in her eye … You don’t really want to know just how far it’s gone. You don’t really want to know what’s going on. Just leave well enough alone. Eat your dirty laundry.”

~ Danny Kortchmar, Don Henley lyrics for the song, Dirty Laundry

It is Election Day and I am sick to my stomach. I turn on corporate news to witness the propaganda real time and I see all around me the masses lapping it up. The masses, after all the lies and orchestrated false flag events over the last several decades, without thought, let alone critical thinking, consume the poisonous lies.

The masses believe this is the most important election ever, their vote matters and that their candidate is going to save the day, clueless to the fact, that we do not have elections but selections and only those who will do what they are told not what is right and in their Oath, will be put in office.

This is why nothing changes regardless of who is selected more wars, more debt, more taxes, less freedom and no one is ever held accountable. If there were accountability, most all in elected office would be in jail or worse!

The brilliant Mark Twain said it best, when he stated:

“If voting made any difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.”

What is most disturbing and upsetting, is the fact that neither party, the entire government establishment, corporate media outlets nor the vast majority of the country are completely ignoring the droves of information coming out about those at the highest levels of government and power, abusing innocent children and young people.

These acts are beyond heinous crimes conducted by psychopathic pedophiles. It is a systematic ritual; an entry into the highest levels of power and influence, where one must do what they are told or be exposed, ending their lives before death.

Just this weekend, another victim came out and said she was first sexually abused by Trump, when she was 8 years old! Read that again, she was 8 years old when Trump started sexually abusing her. It is an accusation, but one of many and they keep on coming.

Her name is Larissa Portnoff and she is now an adult in her 30s and a clinical psychologist with a PhD from Columbia University. She has 50 patient reviews averaging five stars. She has a license, a practice, and life to lose and she courageously came out on the record, with her own name, the weekend before an election.

This is not a random isolated report, just last week, a Congressional report named Trump an “ACTIVE PARTICIPANT” in Epstein’s horrific abuse of children and young people. An example of the abuse can be seen below (taken from the report listed):

Additionally, the report confirms, “Epstein introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump.” This demonstrates the depth of the evil and rot in our system. Melania knows what has/is going on and has consented by remaining silent.

Trump is named “more than a million times,” in the un-redacted Epstein files according to Rep. Raskin. He additionally, reported that “if you spend any real time with these files you will see references to; 17 year old girls, 16 year old girls, 14 year old girls, 11 year old girls, 10 year old girls, and I saw a reference today to a 9 year old girl.”

Another accusation of many in the Epstein files can be found below:

For almost a year now, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been in violation of bipartisan legislation requiring it to release all files in its possession about convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — and it does not appear, it has any plans of abiding by the law and releasing the files.

The Justice Department has effectively conceded it is violating the law Congress passed last November requiring the public release of the vast majority of records relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a federal judge declared.

Think about that, none of our current members in office is even addressing this issue. Those that have were run out of office, like entire system is rotten to the core.

If we as a Nation do not seek truth, transparency, and justice for the most heinous crimes against children by an evil cabal, we are no longer a free nation, but a carcass of one, rotten to the core, which will not stand. We must demand and get truth, transparency and justice for those in the evil cabal behind these heinous crimes, for doing so will save freedom and humanity here and around the globe.