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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
2d

The reason I am not voting this time is that I am unable to identify the greater of two evils, so what's the point.

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Ephesians 6:12

For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood; but against principalities and powers, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places.

https://drbo.org/chapter/56006.htm

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Bridget's avatar
Bridget
2d

Just like with the publicly well tolerated horrors of legalized Child Sacrifice via Abortion/Infanticide of Survivors, NOBODY CARES. The Bible explains you can reach the point where after sin upon sin, your conscience is dead. I think we’ve been at this point for quite a while now:

“Who being past feeling have given themselves over unto lasciviousness, to work all uncleanness with greediness." (Ephesians 4:19)

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