ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
4h

The trial of Kirk's alleged assassin will apparently be conducted in secrecy.

We know next to nothing about the alleged attempt on Trump's life in Butler.

Public events are becoming ever more implausible. Pseudo events, perhaps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Larry Kaifesh and others
Judy Wilson's avatar
Judy Wilson
just now

Dearest Colonel Kaifesh! As always this article is to the point and full of truth! They truly enjoy mocking us and manipulating the people to their own ends! I appreciate your bringing this information out for people to read! It is time for America to wake up, stand up, unite and say enough to this charade!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture