The serpent eating its tail, the Ouroboros has been used in various magical traditions, such as alchemy and Kabbalah, aka Satanism and is rooted in ancient Egypt. I am sure it is just a coincidence that the Turning Point USA symbol below has an uncanny resemblance.

I am also sure that it is just a coincidence that Charlie Kirk, born and raised in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago, chose Phoenix, AZ, set up the Turing Point USA Headquarters. The Phoenix is analogs in many cultures, such as Egyptian and Persian mythology and closely tied to Satanism.

Pure evil and they are not even hiding it anymore. The red string bracelet, especially on the left wrist, is deeply rooted in Kabbalistic/Satanic tradition.

Many people will not like what I have to say because the truth hurts, but what those people do not realize is the pain from listening to evil lies by evil people (satanic globalists) will be astronomically worse.

Here we go!

I watched a short portion of the Turning Point USA event at Ole Miss, on 29 Oct 2025, and I cringed watching it. It felt completely staged with pathetic actors, and a bad script, it felt like a complete con and one big charade.

Sadly, so did the Charlie Kirk event at the football stadium complete with pyrotechnics, dramatic music, and worship in the vain of corrupt evangelists like Robert Morris, Jim Baker, and David Taylor. Same could be said for the infomercial Erika gave just days after the Charlie “assassination.”

I could have read it wrong, and the event at Ole Miss was genuine, honest, and well-intended but I would not bet on it. We are living in a world of lies, and this is just one more lie in a long line of lies.

Consider this entire event was based off the reported “assassination” of Charlie Kirk. I say reported because the government narrative on this “assassination” has already been shot to hell, no pun intended, and it is a clear they are lying.

Why should we expect anything less from our government that has destroyed their credibility by lying to all of us for decades on most all critical issues to include 9-11, COVID and Epstein, just to name a few?

I pray we get to the truth about what happened on 10 September 2025 to Charlie Kirk, because what the government has told us is a complete lie.

Consider the following, they told us Charlie was shot in the neck with a very powerful and destructive 30.06 round, and that his vertebra was so strong, it stopped the bullet from exiting and hurting anyone else. It is as if they are mocking us, testing us to see if we would even fall for this lie.

After a shot in the neck, there is going to be a lot of blood. Why was there no blood on the white tent, Charlie’s white shoes and white t-shirt, the ground on which he fell, and which was paved over the following day?

Why was there no blood on the security detail or the ground they carried him over to get to the SUV? Why was there no ambulance, no death certificate, no autopsy, no funeral, no bullet, or ballistic analysis, no comments from Charlie’s parents and siblings?

Sorry, I am not buying this lie and yet this entire event was based on it. Why?

First, we need to answer the question, why was Charlie reported to have been “assassinated?”

After hearing the rhetoric from government officials and corporate media after the event, it was clear they were trying to instigate civil unrest between the left and the right.

When you see the media and government amplifying the events taking place between ICE and Antifa, funded by George Soros, the same guy who funded Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner’s company Cadre, it becomes more clear, their goal is to start civil unrest.

Consider this, if the left and right are fighting each other, based off lies of the satanic globalists, the satanic globalists can continue to push the key agenda items required to implement the evil and dystopian New World Order.

That explains why we are seeing the National Guard placed in numerous cities across the country with plans to train and deploy more based on anticipated civil unrest. The government has recently stated, there will be thousands more National Guard members trained for civil unrest, in the coming months, almost as if the government is planning to create civil unrest.

Just as the speech by Trump in Quantico was a call to war, first, against Americans not supporting the administration’s planned acts that will incite civil unrest, and secondly any nation getting in the way of the New World Order.

Then at Ole Miss, Vance forces in this message, which is another call to war:

“Part of America First, is ensuring that we never ask you to go and do the American peoples business unless it is in the interest of the USA.”

This is a clear dog whistle; veterans get ready to go to war. Trump gave the same dog whistle, just a couple weeks ago.

This is a sidebar issue, but it feels like there is going to be another orchestrated event around Trump, kind of like Butler, but this orchestrated event “assassination” we will be told took Trump’s life. I do not think it will be real, like Charlie’s event but it will be stated this way.

This would then take Trump off the stage, with the goal of getting rid of the Epstein File saga that could unravel everything the satanic globalists have been working for millennium, the NWO.

In addition, this will allow Vance to come onto the stage. He has already been molded by the evil Peter Thiel and remains his puppet, and he will do what he is told.

Imagine if Vance assumes the presidency, based off this orchestrated event, and then picks Erika Kirk as his Vice President. Would it surprise anyone?

This event at Ole Miss was a purely political, and an opportunity to further push false narratives on some of the most critical issues of the day for this administration, especially during the Questions and Answer portion of the event.

It was obvious several of the questions were planted, but to give the event some authenticity, they allowed a few students to ask their own questions.

A couple of the questions most likely planted were as follows:

Palantir: Vance was asked about his ties to the data analytics firm Palantir and of course, he lied and said he had no connection and this was just an internet meme.

The truth of the matter is Trump, to whom he is the Vice President (VP), recently paid Palantir, a $1B contract to build a surveillance database on every single American. Vance’s job as the VP is to support the agenda of the President, Trump. Additionally, Palantir is not a tech company. It is a surveillance machine born inside the CIA, funded through In-Q-Tel, and run by Peter Thiel — a billionaire data oligarch who is Vance’s puppet master and mentor. Yet, Vance said he had no connection.

Israel: Vance was asked if it was a conflict of interest for Trump to take over $100 million dollars from Miriam Adelson, a Zionist, Ashkenazi, Satanist, Israeli supporter, during the 2024 election cycle and then carry out the Israel agenda. Vance said it was not a conflict of interest. This is a lie.

The truth of the matter is that Trump and virtually our entire government is owned and controlled by Israel. Consider what Ted Cruz said during the Tucker interview, when he claimed that we are commanded to support Israel. Over 95% of Congress’ 535 representatives take money from American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and have an AIPAC handler. Consider 9-11 an inside job, most certainly facilitated by Israel in order to incite war, conduct regime change in seven countries, and remake the Middle East to support Greater Israel agenda.

Thomas Massie: The last question was on Thomas Massie who is pushing the release of the Epstein Files and not supporting more taxing and spending legislation Trump has sought. Trump has gone on to attack Massie and endorse his opponent.

The student asked, “How would you address those who fear that principled disagreement or independent thinking is discouraged within the party because of how it can be framed as a betrayal, instead of as internal accountability or an opportunity for debate and negotiation?” Vance said it is one thing to disagree with the party on a particular issue, but Massie was disagreeing with the party on every single issue, and that is unacceptable and why Trump is attacking him. This is a lie.

Massie responded directly with the following, “When leaders of my own party protect sex traffickers, spend our grand-kids into oblivion, fund endless wars, lock-down our citizens, bailout corporations, bow to other countries, and hurt small farmers … it’s true, I won’t be their yes man.”

The Satanic Globalists pushing the New World Order are no longer even trying to hide their intentions and their lies, they already have this in the bag, or they are overreaching and being arrogant.

Either way, God has the final say!