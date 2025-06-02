Consider Joe Biden:

Build Back Better (BBB)

Now Donald J. Trump:

Big Beautiful Bill (BBB)

It should be noted, that Build Back Better, was the 2020 campaign slogan used by Joe Biden and Sabbatean Globalists around the world. The term was created and promoted by Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum and one of the key Sabbatean Globalist leaders.

Both BBB agendas are designed to explode our debt, crush our economy, and facilitate the transition to Central Bank Digital Currencies, critical for the completion of the evil dystopian surveillance state sought by the Sabbatean Globalists.

Think about the audacity and arrogance to throw this in our face. Considering it is coming from the most evil group of people to ever exist, Sabbatean Globalists, it should not surprise us.

There Are No Coincidences in Politics. Biden and Trump are one in the same, they are both Sabbatean Globalists. If you don't see it, keep watching, it will be come more clear everyday.

Just a couple days ago, President Donald Trump said that he thinks Joe Biden didn't really agree with many of his administration's lax border security policies, instead suggesting that those surrounding the former president took advantage of his declining faculties and utilized an autopen feature in the White House to pass radical directives pertaining to the border.

This to me this is a clear and deliberate attempt to start covering for Biden and deflecting blame, because both Trump and Biden are in the same club!

Biden was in politics for over half a century, his entire family was nicknamed the Biden Crime Family who was selling out the country for years for personal gain.

Biden is a quintessential undeniable traitor, and Trump is trying to cover for him. It’s getting worse everyday!

It brings me no joy in writing this, but we must never live a lie!