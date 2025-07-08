Dear friends,

It was brought to my attention that we need to make the quest for justice reach the highest levels.

With that said I am asking each one of you to copy and paste the boilerplate letter below to your Representative and Senators asking them what they are doing to promote justice. Feel free to modify as you see fit. Letter is between the tear lines:

-----------------------------------------------

Dear Representative / Senator xxxxxxx

It is currently the 167th day of President Trump’s Administration.

To date, we have not seen any arrests on the undeniable traitors of Joe Biden, Barak Obama and Hillary Clinton.

We have also not seen an arrest on genocidal maniacs to include Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.

We have now been told Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, blackmailed no one, and did not have a client list, even though there are countless sources and reports stating the opposite.

Can you please tell me what you are doing to ensure justice is delivered to the traitors, genocidal maniacs, and pedophiles in our own government?

Thank you for your time, I look forward to your response.

To truth and transparency, the fuel for a civilized society!

------------------------------------------------

Many thanks,

Larry