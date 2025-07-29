I love this quote for its brilliance, brevity, boldness, and inspiration it instills in patriots across the globe.

I have been hammering down on the evil before us and in the process; I may have upset some, and discouraged others. My intent was not to do this, but to inform, prepare and encourage the fighting spirit in each American Citizen who has revolution in their blood, a blessing provided to us from our Founding Fathers.

One patriotic friend, with despair and concern in his words, wrote in our correspondence, “I don’t think we have another bullet in the chamber after Trump … so I’m trying to keep the faith … after this we are over as a country if it all fails … God bless you and pray it all works out.”

My first response was of gratitude for sharing with me his concerns, his support, and his honesty. My second response was to emphasize we should fear nothing, pray with purpose and fight until victory, for in this fight, there are no other options.

I would like to add, that it is never over, until we stop fighting and we patriots who love God, Family, Country and the Constitution, will never stop fighting for right and freedom!

When overseas in the Middle East, I would brief my men every time before leaving the wire, that if we find ourselves in a situation, where we are outmanned and outgunned, to fight to the death. There is no surrender. To me, this simplified everything and put me at ease.

If all else fells, fight to the death. Hell, none of us are getting out of here alive and what better way to go then fighting for right and freedom!

I would encourage all to not give up hope. In our situation, the enemy is evil, powerful, and industrious and has been working on their dystopian agenda of a New World Order with a one-world government that puts we the people into a digital concentration camp for millennium. However, they have two massive vulnerabilities. The first vulnerability is they are few and we are many. The second vulnerability is they cannot survive the truth!

Please let that sink in, they are few, we are many, and they cannot survive the truth!

This battle is far from over my friends in fact, I would say it is only now just beginning. It is only now just beginning because up to just the last few years, say COVID, only a couple people knew what was going on. After COVID, everyday there are more and more great patriots awakening to the evil of the Sabbatean Globalists!

The genie is out of the bottle and not going back in. Patriotic Americans and global citizens are now realizing the Sabbatean Globalists that are controlling most all levers of power, from finance, to governance, to industry, entertainment, education, and healthcare, hate them and want them dead!

These patriots realize that these Sabbatean Globalists in our government were behind 9-11, which killed thousands during the attack and millions more with the never-ending cascading wars, which include Iran, Russia, and Gaza today. They were also behind the COVID-19 pandemic, where they used the American people and global citizens as lab rats.

The result was millions of deaths, predominately through heart attacks, turbo cancers, and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. We can also add they were behind the geo-engineering events, fires, floods, and even riots. This is what they do; seek “Order out of Chaos,” but only in their favor.

As patriots wake up, get angry, and seek justice they must remember, these Sabbatean Globalists are few, we are many, and they cannot survive the truth!

This means our most powerful weapon is the truth, but we must understand, the enemy knows this and is doing everything they can to push lies, deceit and propaganda to hide the truth and they own corporate media and the politicians.

Here is how to get to the truth, follow those who have been cancelled, censored, and attacked. When you have a source in this category, ensure they have a long record of telling the truth, making them credible, and then corroborate any information with other credible sources. When you have two credible sources, that have been cancelled, censored, and attacked, corroborating information, you can have confidence in that information as being true.

Our success is dependent upon getting the truth out. We must all make it a priority to get to the truth. We must seek it, share it and promote it! This means sending, presenting, and promoting truthful information to your friends, families, and colleagues in a considerate and tactful manner.

We will reach the tipping point, when the right number know the truth, and it will be so big, we together will be able to demand justice and get it!

If we are not a little uncomfortable, being attacked and threatened, we are doing it wrong; nothing is attacked more than the truth!

Dr. Bret Weinstein may have said it best in addressing this battle with the evil Sabbatean Globalists:

“Goliath made a terrible mistake… I like our odds”

God Speed My Friends!

Success is our Only Option; WE have a Country to Save!