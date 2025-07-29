ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
7h

Restacked. Patriots like you do give me hope — you get it Larry — we are all realizing that our country is not what we were sold but we’re willing to fight for what it’s meant to be. Do not fear. Stay the course. Keep fighting (educating and awakening) and DO NOT COMPLY. Thank you Col.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Larry Kaifesh
Bruce Gillen's avatar
Bruce Gillen
8h

Mr. Kaifesh, not sure how your substack showed up in my email today, but it was timely. I am in trouble at work for trying to get the truth out about Climate Change which actually is part of my job, and for getting the truth out about the way my company handled Covid and knowingly put people's health at risk with their mask mandate and threatened me with my job for bringing it up using legally defensible data proving they were a health risk. False claims have subsequently been made against me that I have created a hostile work environment with my comments. Its a pretty discouraging accusation after working for over 30 years protecting human health and safety and the environment. So this post was an encouragement to me. Thanks Constitutional Col.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Larry Kaifesh and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture